Allison Mack Talks About Her Sex-Slave Master, Keith Raniere – Before, During and After Her Arrest for Sex Trafficking

A sampling of the words – written and spoken – of Allison Mack – at three distinct periods of her life, gives us a clue about the delusional state of mind of this formerly successful actress.

The first sample comes, thanks to a reader, who offered the following information: “Hey Frank, not sure if you are familiar with the internet archive called ‘Wayback Machine,’ but it has a lot of content from Allison Mack’s former website. I just felt like poking around to see what was there, and it’s clear she liked to write a lot. Here’s an entry from 11/5/14 that mentions KAR [Keith Alan Raniere] on his morning walk.”

The date is November 5, 2014. Allison had been in Nxivm about eight years. She left her starring role on the hit TV series Smallville in 2010, and moved to Albany NY, the cult headquarters, where she could devote her full time efforts to building the Nxivm “mission.”

She had not yet blown through her life savings at this point but was well on the way. When she quit Smallville her net worth was estimated to be $8 million and her income $1 million per year. By the time she was arrested in 2018, her net worth was about $200,000 and her annual income $70,000.

This first sample of her writing was published on her website [allisonmack.com — now defunct]. She had not yet joined DOS, the sex slave sorority led by Raniere. Her activities in DOS would lead to her arrest in 2018.

If we are to believe the testimony of her fellow slave, Lauren Salzman, Allison had not yet embarked on her sexual relationship with Raniere in 2014 when she wrote the following:

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

By Allison Mack

You know those days when you just feel like it would be a good idea to be anyone but yourself?

Like you wake up in the morning with a laundry list of things to repair, redo, rewind? Those days when you think it might be best to disappear and start a new life, only this time with no intimacy? No closeness? Just a way distant existence where no one gets close enough to see the cracks in your sidewalk.

That was this morning for me.

I got in my car and decided to drive. On my drive I saw my friend. He was out for a morning walk. Usually I rush to say hello… This morning I wanted to speed by. But he caught my eye and waved me over. It would have been rude to accelerate away, so I made a u-turn and drove over to him.

“Good morning,” he said sweetly.

I melted.

Tears streaming down my face he held my chin and told me he was proud of me. Then he wished me a good day and kept walking.

A little later I had a virtual meeting with a very special group of friends I have met with weekly for over 2 years. We are all a part of the women’s movement I speak about, Jness. We have been though births, deaths, weddings, break-ups, and some pretty impressive arguments over the last 24 months and yet we still meet every Wednesday morning at 8 am EST.

I felt raw, apologetic and challenged. I was late to our meeting and the ladies were sitting quietly in my honor when I arrived.

Without punishment for my tardiness they asked if I was alright, then proceeded on with the meeting.

My fears were addressed, inadvertently. My fears were addressed in the form of love. They did not pressure me for answers nor ask me why I was so weepy. They simply held space for me to be vulnerable and upheld love.

Now, after the call, on my train my to NYC, I feel filled up. Wiping the dirt of my knees I can see that we all fall down, and sometimes all you need is a loving group of friends to stand by you as you figure out how to pick yourself up.

I am so grateful to my dear friend, Keith, on his morning walk and my beautiful friends Julia, Sara, Kim and Nati. Your gentle but unwavering hands really held me up this morning.

I am so wealthy in love.

xo,

a

**********************************************************************************************************************************

Sometime in 2015, Allison joined DOS and began a sexual relationship with Raniere which included being his slave. She gave ‘collateral’ to ensure her obedience. This was in effect blackmail-worthy material that Raniere or one of his slaves would hold and could be released if she disobeyed him.

Mack’s collateral was described by the FBI as:

(1) a letter regarding Mack’s mother and father that would “destroy their character”

(2) a contract that transferred custody of any children birthed by Mack to Raniere, if Mack broke her commitment to Raniere

(3) a contract that transferred ownership of Mack’s home if the commitment to Raniere was broken

(4) a letter addressed to social services alleging abuse to Mack ‘s nephews.

In addition to this, Allison took graphic nude photos of herself which she gave to Raniere to hold with the understanding he could release these to embarrass her and potentially destroy any chance at her resuming her acting career. These photos are closeup vagina shots with her smiling face also seen in the picture.

As part of the sex cult practices, Raniere’s slave women, including Allison, engage in threesomes with other women and himself.

Raniere made it a rule that any woman who was his sex slave could never be with another man, while he could have any number of sexual partners.

On the morning of Friday, March 4, 2016, Allison had a threesome with Keith and another slave, a Mexican woman named Daniela Padilla.

After Allison left the early morning session, she took time to write an email to Keith [and Daniela] describing her experience:

*************

i wanted to reach out to you both and thank you for this morning.

i arrived home and looked at myself in the mirror and what i saw was such beauty and grace.

i am new to this:

to being with more than one person.

to exploring and experimenting with my body and others in a free and open way.

to sharing and releasing and relaxing and enjoying.

the level of vulnerability is high and i feel nervous and insecure.

but when i am with you two something changes. i not only feel allowed to face this vulnerability with encouragement, i laugh my way through it.

i feel such gratitude for you both. you are the most dear souls to me and i feel such motivation to get better in every area of my life so i can provide even half the joy and satisfaction you have been able to introduce to my life.

i fight with my viscera sometimes – the unconventional approach to love and relationships is something i still wrestle with. but your care and commitment makes it so much easier. and what i find on the other side of this struggle is beyond what i ever imagined.

i am so glad to be tied to you for life.

i feel dedicated, eternally, to growing myself into a more loving, more kind, more generous, sensitive and genuine woman – even if it is only to be able to keep up with the two of you in the bedroom. 🙂

i love that i smell like a mixture of you both. i hold your love in my heart, it is obvious from the shine of my eyes.

“from wrong lead me to right.

from darkness lead me to light.

from death lead me to immortality”

within the shackles of commitment i find the greatest freedom of all. true love.

XO

****

Finally, we come to Allison in court, April 2019, when she pleaded guilty to two felonies: racketeering and racketeering conspiracy. The original sex trafficking charges were dropped as part of her plea deal.

From adoring her glorious teacher, who could just touch her chin and make her weep, she had progressed to following her sex-slaver master who awakened her to the delight of bisexual encounters. Now she admitted he was the man who deceived her.

Allison is in court, telling Judge Nicholas Garaufis what she did wrong as part of her allocution required in order for her to plead guilty:

…. As Your Honor is aware, I dedicated years of my life to an organization in which I and others truly believed, NXIVM. In the course of my time with NXIVM, I became close with many individuals, many of whom are wonderful people, and some of whom I now realize are not.

But relevant here, I became close with Keith Raniere. I joined NXIVM first to find purpose. I was lost and I wanted to find a place, a community in which I would feel comfortable. Over time, I truly believed that I had found a group of individuals who believed, as I did, and who were interested in trying to become better people and in doing so make those around them better. And when I came to that realization, misguided though it was, my purpose shifted from trying to help myself to helping other people. Through it all, I believed that Keith Raniere’s intentions were to help people, and that my adherence to his system of beliefs would help empower others and help them.

I was wrong. And I now realize that I and others engaged in criminal conduct. My misguided beliefs and dedication of what I believed were the principles underlying NXIVM, Keith Raniere’s teachings, resulted in my agreeing to support the criminal enterprise that is alleged in the indictment.

The goal of the enterprise that I joined was to further and promote the objectives of Keith Raniere. Between August 2015 and April 2018, I was aware of and participated in some of the criminal objectives of the enterprise, and I conspired and agreed with others to commit certain racketeering in furtherance of this enterprise.

Specifically, from in or about August 2015 through June 2017, within the Northern District of New York, Eastern District New York and elsewhere, I was a member of secret society founded by, developed by, and ultimately led by Raniere. At Raniere’s direction, I and other women sought to recruit other women to join DOS. As part of my association in DOS, I knowingly and intentionally took and withheld property from Jane Doe 5 [Nicole] and Jane Doe 8, [Jaye] two women who were known to me and who were involved as DOS members.

This property was referred to as collateral, which consisted of material or information that belonged to these DOS members and which those DOS members would not want revealed because it would be personally damaging or ruinous.

I encouraged Jane Doe 5 and Jane Doe 8 to deliver this collateral to me, through my participation in a scheme that was designed to instill in them a fear that if the property was not delivered, we would expose collateral previously given to the organization, which could have been embarrassing and personally damaging to themselves or others, if released.

From in or about October 2015 to June 2017, within the Northern District of New York, the Eastern District of New York, and elsewhere, I knowingly and intentionally obtained the labor and services in the form of so called acts of care from Jane Doe 5 and Jane Doe 8.

Acts of care included having these women perform services for me. I obtained these labor and services from Jane Doe 5 and Jane Doe 8 through, among other things, being part of a scheme, namely DOS, designed to make them believe that if they did not perform the requested acts of care, they could suffer serious harm. The serious harm in this case would be the specter of the release of their collateral, which they had pledged in order to join the organization.

From October 2015 to June 2017, within the Eastern District of New York and elsewhere, I knowingly and intentionally worked with others and devised a scheme to make materially false representations and admissions regarding DOS in order to obtain property from DOS members. Specifically, I concealed Keith Raniere’s role as the head of DOS and characterized DOS as a women’s only organization, knowing that Keith Raniere was the head of the organization.

The property obtained, which was considered collateral, included credit card authorizations, false accusations against family members and friends, explicit photos and videos, and rights to assess — rights to assets and property. The collateral that I just described was transmitted in interstate and foreign commerce via e-mail, telephone text messages, and telegram.

Your Honor, having reviewed the charges against Keith Raniere in the most recent indictment and having many months to reflect on my own actions and motivations of others, I have come to the conclusion that I must take full responsibility for my conduct. And that is why I am pleading guilty today.

I am very sorry for the victims of this case. I am also very sorry for the harm that I caused to my family. They are good people who I have hurt through my misguided adherence to Keith Raniere’s teachings. I apologize to them from the bottom of my heart, and I am truly very sorry for what I have done. Through this plea and the help of others, I have begun the process of healing and repairing the relationships in my life.

I wish to thank the Court, Your Honor, the prosecutors, my lawyers, and, most importantly, my family for their role in this process. I know that I am and will be a better person as a result of this.

**************************************************************

************************************************************

Allison Mack is a pathetic case, flawed, ridiculous, vulnerable.

When she was part of Nxivm, she was a keen promoter of it. She believed Raniere was a godlike creature. He destroyed her life, but she was a willing participant.

Unless she is testifying in a future case against the cult, as a witness for the prosecution, she will be soon be sentenced to prison for several years. She went from being a million dollar per year actress to a broke sex slave and finally a convicted felon and soon to be prisoner.

What did Raniere have and who were the types he targeted that there could be so many stories of ruin?

One could argue that had it not been for the federal prosecution, everything would have been fine. Allison would have developed spiritually. There are greater things than money or fame, which she had given up to serve her glorious master.

There is enlightenment which Raniere offered.

Raniere himself made a similar argument about the rape of children. He said that some children enjoyed having sex with adults and that it was society condemning the adults that made children victims when they otherwise would have been happy.

If Allison Mack gets five years, it will mean that from the time she was arrested in April 2018 until her release in 2025 – she will have in effect 7 years of punishment for her association with Raniere [plus 10 years she spent with him]. Seventeen years of her life.

Had she not been arrested, she might have stayed with him for the rest of her life, helping to grow his organization, perhaps being discarded when she reached a certain age. Perhaps getting cancer as so many of those closest to Raniere did.

There may come a time when Allison Mack realizes, much like she did so emotionally when Raniere touched her chin or when she entered the bedroom naked with him and another woman, that her arrest also was euphoric, a golden moment in her life – when with those handcuffs placed upon her by FBI agents – she began to get her first taste of freedom – it led her to the long tunnel of fear that will lead ultimately to light, to her freedom and salvation.

In a finite period of time, she is only 36, she will be free again. That may not have happened had she not been arrested.

I think there is little doubt that had she not been arrested that today she would be in Albany recruiting other women, whose chins he would touch and of whom Allison would command into the bedroom naked with Raniere, while she would wait at home, with twinges of jealousy, alternating with joy for her good work for the mission.

