By George Frobisher

The following is a true story and recommended to read to your slaves at bedtime.

Once upon a time, an actress named Nicki Clyne quit her TV acting job to be what she thought was Keith Alan Raniere’s only secret sex slave.

But wouldn’t you know – he said that to all the girls.

When she found out she was not his only slave, the lady was wroth but began to realize it was her “issue”.

She wanted to be the only woman he “owned,” which was selfish.

Nicki then realized, as long as she was his number one slave, she could bear it.

Then one day she got the worst news of her life. She found out that former TV actress, Allison Mack, was also his secret slave – which meant she would not be his number one slave. Allison always upstaged her.

There was going to be a fight, but the world’s smartest man solved the problem.

Nicki had a problem herself. She was not legal. She had lied in her immigration papers that she was here in Americas from Canada as an entertainer and she had not been doing any entertaining for years. She was busy being a slave.

Soon she would have to go back to Canada and then she wouldn’t be able to be a slave to Keith Raniere anymore.

Nicki Clyne and Allison Mack vied for Keith Alan Raniere’s affections. MK10ART painting.

So Keith, having two jealous slaves, did what any good slave master would do — he married them to each other. He ordered Allison to marry Nicki – which, as his slave, she promptly did.

This quelled Nicki’s jealousy by making Nicki indebted to Allison. They had to remain – for better or worse – married for several years in order for Nicki to get her green card. Allison had to lie repeatedly to immigration officials and sign affidavits that theirs was a true-love, lesbian marriage, which it was not.

They both loved their glorious master, Keith Alan Raniere. The marriage was “fake” made only to get Nicki to be able to live in America.

But no one, especially the US government, needed to know and so Nicki had to treat Allison royally. They began to be friends and chewed sugarless gum together and stayed on Keith’s 800 calorie diet. And sometimes had threesomes with their lordly master.

Nicki was no longer jealous of Allison but grateful, for Allison held the key to Nicki staying in the US where slavery was feasible. [It is outlawed in many nations.]

And they all lived happily ever after, until a blogger named Frank Parlato started writing about Keith and Allison, saying they were branding women on their pussies and blackmailing them too.

It was a rotten thing to say and showed he did not understand the real meaning of female slavery to a man, which is not so hard to understand if he had just read the DOS handbook.

MK10ART’s painting of the bible-like DOS slave handbook. It taught women how to be good slaves to one man, something they needed to learn must assuredly, their master told them.The DOS book was rather like a bible. Lauren Salzman, another slave, helped write the book following Keith Raniere’s micro-guidance and direction.

Lauren said in her own articulate way, “the book would be very pretty and it would outline the philosophy, people could go and they could study the book but the book was supposed to be secret and that he had envisioned that it would be kept in like a secret location and that people could go but they would have to be like basically checked that they wouldn’t record anything, they wouldn’t copy it, they wouldn’t take any pictures of it, you know, like screens to be able to go in and that the book could be like maybe chained to the wall or something, it would be secure so they couldn’t take it, they couldn’t copy it, there would be no evidence of it but they could go to these places and they could study this book,”

But because Frank had not read the DOS bible and wrote so stupidly about slaves – as if they were stupid themselves – all kinds of people quit Keith and left him as their teacher.

And the noble Keith was forced to tell ‘a little white one’ – saying he had nothing to do with branding pussies or being a sex slave master.

A little later, the New York Times got wind of the story and made it into big news. Then the Department of Justice and the FBI started investigating Keith for crimes he would never do.

Keith, Allison, Nicki and other slaves ran off to Mexico. Their benefactress, the lovely Legatus – Clare Bronfman – footed the bill.

All was going well. The slaves were planning a special recommitment ceremony, to recommit slavishness to Keith. The ceremony was to include his top slaves – his first line – eight lucky slaves who would congregate and give a group blow job to the golden master – eight women’s mouths on one lovely flaccid member.

But Nicki spoiled it. She went out one day and, wanting to show off, she posted an Instagram photo of herself climbing a pole in Puerto Vallarta – just when law enforcement had lost track of Keith.

That nasty Frank Parlato published Nicki’s picture and speculated that if Nicki was in Puerto Vallarta – she was with Keith.

Soon enough the FBI was alerted and Mexican federal police apprehended Keith, who was found in a closet, under some women’s clothes.

Keith was deported and arrested by the FBI in El Paso. The slaves went home, their eager lips deprived of sharing their glorious sperm-sputtering master.

Next Allison was arrested.

Keith was moved to a Brooklyn prison, the MDC.

Nicki followed her master to Brooklyn with a few slaves to carry on the work. But she was not allowed to see her glorious master. The judge prohibited Keith from seeing any of his slaves.

The poor benighted child was reduced to working at a bar to make rent. While it was a good place to find new slaves, without a man to lead them, it was hard work.

Happily, Nicki knows that Keith will soon be freed based on his legal appeal and the conviction will be overturned.

Though she married Allison, she is glad Allison is going to prison, for when Keith gets out in a month or so, as she hopes, she doesn’t want to share his payload any more.

She wants her lips alone next to the soft succulent divine mentoring mesmerizing joystick-like cum-spouting fount of wisdom – without the greedy sperm-sucking succubus lips of her rapacious wife – the gluttonous Allison Mack.

And when Keith gets out, Nicki will be there, green card in hand, the last of the first line slaves – with a few slaves under her. She will once again be queen of the slaves and they shall live happily ever after.

