Fake German Doctor Skypes With Females Paid to Get Electric Shock Pain Therapy – While He Whacks Off – Convicted of Attempted Murder

Here is a crazy German story.

David G.’s last name has not been identified by the German press. He is 30, and lived in the Bavarian city of Würzburg. He has relocated recently.

He said he was a medical doctor and a scientist when he sought women and girls online to take part in an “important scientific pain therapy experiment.”

He offered subjects wishing to participate from $222 US [€200] to as much as $3,325 [€3,000].

The subjects, all females, one as young as 13, were asked to attach homemade devices made out of metal spoons held to their temples, and then allow a dose of electricity from their main electricity at home to be applied.

He assured the women and girls that as a doctor it was perfectly safe.

In some experiments women were strapped to chairs before having someone at home apply the electricity. At times, parents of some of the subjects assisted in carrying out the experiments.

David G. carefully monitored the females’ reactions to the electric infusion via Skype. He faithfully watched live as his subjects used their homemade devices connected from their main electricity to their temples.

It was sometimes observed that the Skype camera on David G’s end was unsteady and seemed to shake up and down. Women and girls who were getting their temples infused seemed not to notice, since they were shaking pretty good themselves from electricity infused into their brains.

While David G. may have had the best scientific intentions, he seems to have watched the experiments with only one hand holding his Skype camera. The other hand was busy holding his penis.

And, wouldn’t you know, it turned out, as the women later learned, David was not really a medical doctor after all. He was a well paid IT worker who merely wanted to satisfy a peculiar fetish.

The Munich government did not find his fetish or the way he implemented it satisfying at all.

David G. was charged with 88 counts of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, misuse of title, and damage to the victims’ private lives. He was found guilty of 13 charges of attempted murder at a court in Munich.

Prosecutors, saying that this is a dangerous man, with the ability to fool innocent victims and with the money to seem legitimate, argued for a 14-year sentence.

The defense, arguing that no one died and that David G., should be put on parole for two years on lesser charges of impersonating a doctor and negligent physical injury.

They passionately pleaded that David G. was not trying to kill the women. He had a little problem, exacerbated by his Asperger Syndrome. After all, he just wanted to jerk off while watching women and girls squirm, while they were thinking they were going to get pain relief.

And besides they got paid a decent sum.

Judge Thomas Bott was not persuaded by the defense’s eloquence and sentenced David G. to 11 years, to be served in a psychiatric hospital.

The upside is that the psychiatric hospital does use electric shock therapy and David is hoping he can watch.

