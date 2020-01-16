Bangkok: Heidi Clifford Did Not Need to Sell Kristin’s Truck to Pay Nxivm – They Would Have Never Sued

January 16, 2020

By Bangkok

I am here to put a STOP to the idiocy being advocated by AnonyMaker in the other thread written by Kim (about Mr. Dirt).

AnonyMaker is trying to claim that Heidi’s animal-like & sociopathic behavior is simply the result of: “everybody grieves in different ways”, LOL.

Let’s examine this…

Threatening to TRASH your loved ones belongings IMMEDIATELY after they were murdered/suicided is NOT the way you ‘remember’ or ‘honor’ them if you TRULY LOVED them.

It’s NOT the way you ‘grieve’ if you TRULY LOVED THEM.

To the contrary, this is how sociopaths try to ‘move on’ with their lives with minimal reminders about their own loveless feelings about the deceased.

It’s the way a sociopath tries to erase the memory of somebody they do not love, FAST.

What about selling her truck and giving the cash to NXIVM to pay for a seminar? That’s normal?

Kristin Snyder in her Toyota Tacoma that Heidi sold to pay off the tuition for Kristin’s Nxivm classes – the one which she was ejected from – and then was never seen again.

Sorry, but that’s like saying the family of Sharon Tate would have donated some of Sharon’s assets to Charles Manson simply because he ran a lawnmowing business that may have cut Sharon’s lawn shortly before they decided to murder her.

(the lawnmowing business is obviously made up here, I’m simply illustrating a point)

Image result for sharon tate charles manson

My point is that no LOVING family would EVER consider doing that even if Charles Manson threatened to sue them.

Besides, how would it look (from a PR perspective) if NXIVM tried to sue the estate of a person who just named them in a suspicious suicide note?

I doubt they’d be pressing the issue in court when they CLEARLY were trying to cover-up or minimize their involvement in Kristin’s life.

Kristin Snyder’s suicide note might have been the basis for a wrongful death lawsuit. It is not likely that Nxivm would have sued Heidi Clifford for the missing Kristin Snyder’s tuition. However, it is possible that Nxivm might have employed some extralegal collection efforts.

A lawsuit would only highlight NXIVM’s involvement in Kristin’s life at a time when Nancy allegedly paid ‘hush money’ ($50k and a snack bar) to keep one of the alleged conspirators silent immediately after the suicide/murder.

Nina Cowell lied to police about Kristin Snyder and soon after got $50,000 and a brand new business in Albany NY.

A lawsuit would only risk exposing every NXIVM person who spoke with Kristin shortly before her death. Therefore, they would never have sued her estate.

Heidi Clifford either gave that money to NXIVM voluntarily (OR) she simply lied to the family and kept the cash for herself, selfishly showing her own loveless behavior towards the family.

Either way, Heidi Clifford was NOT a LOVING partner of Kristin Snyder.

Anonymaker (and anybody who agrees with her) is nothing but an apologist for a sociopath and God will never allow any such people into the Pearly Gates.

Those people will spend eternity residing with Pam Cafritz, Toni Natalie and Barb Jeske, with Satan.

Fuck you, naysayers.

Repent and accept Jesus Christ into your heart as I have. You cunts and assholes.

Image result for historic lucifer

Related image

 

  • It’s immaterial whether NXIVM would have sued Heidi. If NXIVM was asking for the money, it was diversionary. Just like the note. Just like NXIVM’s own investigation.

    If Heidi paid the money, it was to get NXIVM out of her life forever.

    Or everything is bullshit. Who TF knows?

    I know one thing. FR was better without this POS littering our day. Spring isn’t here, Bangcock. You liar. Go back to juvie.

    Reply

  • Dennis K. Burke, (a.k.a. “Bangkok”), maybe one of the more bizarre features of this post is how you continue to use sock puppet accounts to create the appearance of arguments that are actually being conducted with yourself (“AnonyMaker”) so as to drive some kind of underhanded agenda that isn’t immediatley clear to readers.

    Must be a sad existence, hanging out on Frank’s blog all day, trying to manipulate the dialogue, with hopes it will somehow distract prosecutors and others working with the government away from focusing on your participation in the Bronfman/Raniere “scheme[s] to circumvent the immigration laws.” (Crime-fraud exception to privilege rules, re: fraudulent visitors visas, immigration visas you knowingly assisted Bronfman & Raniere to obtain, using your contacts at DHS and by invoking Sandweg’s former title as “former Acting General Counsel for DHS and Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement”) (1:18-cr-00204-NGG-VMS, Gov’t memorandum of law, dated Dec. 28th, 2018, p.5, 24)

    It’s a sad day when corrupt lawyers such as yourself, particularly those who earn money from corrupt acts while claiming to be ethical “protectors” of society, are able to get away with crimes unpunished, as you have thus far.

    What a spectacular fall. From big-shot United States Attorney trafficking weapons with Mexican Drug Cartels and arranging for the murder of BORTAC agents, to representing a “sex cult” as their corrupt lawyer and the best possible fake friend to Marco so you can continue to live off of dirty Mexican money…..

    The University of Arizona must be proud!

    (Watch for various Burke socket puppet accounts to take over the comments section, as they try to confuse readers, draw attention away and otherwise obstruct the true facts set forth above…)

    Reply

  • Heidi Clifford
    Nina Cowell
    Esther Chiappone
    Nancy Salzman
    Ed Kinnum
    Kenny Powers
    Tammy Boyer
    Jane Markowitz
    Ben Stevenson
    Kathy Morton
    Keith Raniere
    The Rat
    I would like to add that Clare Bronfman joined nxivm in 2003
    The best seat on the bus goes to the 1st one to get on.

    Reply

  • Anonymaker (and anybody who agrees with her) is nothing but an apologist for a sociopath

    Spot on. AnonyFaker goes to great lengths to defend fellow sociopaths. Look at her defense of Dickie Branson and Leslie Wexner as well as Epstein, Bill and Hidacunt Clinton…etc

    Slick likes to pop in here and shit out her own conspiracy theories while claiming anyone who is tired of the lies and bullshit from government and the globalist elites are the conspiracy freaks.

    Reply

  • I am not an apologist for a sociopath and could not agree one way or another because there is too much unknown. My mind just stays open to any possibility at this point. That said, what if NXIVM’s threat wasn’t to sue? What if it was a different type of threat? Like to go to law enforcement with the idea all was not right in the Clifford/Snyder household. Their style was to sue and bankrupt people but also to frame people for crimes they did not commit. We really know very little and when people are willing to lie, withhold information, stay silent or have had their brain scrambled by NXIVM teachings, it is a difficult mystery to unravel.

    Reply

  • How did we jump from a lesbian partnership where one member mysteriously disappeared after getting involved in a self help cult to Charles Manson mowing Sharon Tate’s grass?
    BTW on those occasions when Manson was out of prison he was usually involved in pimping and interstate car theft, not mowing the grass.

    “Repent and accept Jesus Christ into your heart as I have. You cunts and assholes.” Bangkok

    While I am not religious, no true Christian would write such a sentence.

    Reply

    • Repent and accept Jesus Christ into your heart as I have. You cunts and assholes.” Bangkok

      While I am not religious, no true Christian would write such a sentence.

      I disagree, Shadow. Obviously, you’ve never seen some of the Evangelical Christians, such as Paula White, spiritual advisor to the POTUS.
      I have a feeling that when Paula is ranting in tongues, that she’s calling us all cunts and assholes.

      Reply

