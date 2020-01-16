Bangkok: Heidi Clifford Did Not Need to Sell Kristin’s Truck to Pay Nxivm – They Would Have Never Sued

By Bangkok

I am here to put a STOP to the idiocy being advocated by AnonyMaker in the other thread written by Kim (about Mr. Dirt).

AnonyMaker is trying to claim that Heidi’s animal-like & sociopathic behavior is simply the result of: “everybody grieves in different ways”, LOL.

Let’s examine this…

Threatening to TRASH your loved ones belongings IMMEDIATELY after they were murdered/suicided is NOT the way you ‘remember’ or ‘honor’ them if you TRULY LOVED them.

It’s NOT the way you ‘grieve’ if you TRULY LOVED THEM.

To the contrary, this is how sociopaths try to ‘move on’ with their lives with minimal reminders about their own loveless feelings about the deceased.

It’s the way a sociopath tries to erase the memory of somebody they do not love, FAST.

What about selling her truck and giving the cash to NXIVM to pay for a seminar? That’s normal?

Sorry, but that’s like saying the family of Sharon Tate would have donated some of Sharon’s assets to Charles Manson simply because he ran a lawnmowing business that may have cut Sharon’s lawn shortly before they decided to murder her.

(the lawnmowing business is obviously made up here, I’m simply illustrating a point)

My point is that no LOVING family would EVER consider doing that even if Charles Manson threatened to sue them.

Besides, how would it look (from a PR perspective) if NXIVM tried to sue the estate of a person who just named them in a suspicious suicide note?

I doubt they’d be pressing the issue in court when they CLEARLY were trying to cover-up or minimize their involvement in Kristin’s life.

A lawsuit would only highlight NXIVM’s involvement in Kristin’s life at a time when Nancy allegedly paid ‘hush money’ ($50k and a snack bar) to keep one of the alleged conspirators silent immediately after the suicide/murder.

A lawsuit would only risk exposing every NXIVM person who spoke with Kristin shortly before her death. Therefore, they would never have sued her estate.

Heidi Clifford either gave that money to NXIVM voluntarily (OR) she simply lied to the family and kept the cash for herself, selfishly showing her own loveless behavior towards the family.

Either way, Heidi Clifford was NOT a LOVING partner of Kristin Snyder.

Anonymaker (and anybody who agrees with her) is nothing but an apologist for a sociopath and God will never allow any such people into the Pearly Gates.

Those people will spend eternity residing with Pam Cafritz, Toni Natalie and Barb Jeske, with Satan.

Fuck you, naysayers.

Repent and accept Jesus Christ into your heart as I have. You cunts and assholes.

