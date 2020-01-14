Kim Snyder Takes ‘Dirt’ to the Cleaners

In Kim Snyder’s last post – Kim Snyder Thrashes Commenters Who Tried to Impugn Her Family’s Motives and Actions in Quest to Find Kristin Snyder – an anonymous commenter, using the moniker ‘DIrt”, was the part of the story. Now Dirt has replied – seeking to discredit Kim and her fight to find out what happened to her sister Kristin Snyder, who disappeared on Feb. 6, 2003 – almost 17 years ago,

Here are Dirt’s latest comments against Kim.

The OFFICIAL story is Kristin Snyder is MISSING! Yet according to Kimmy, her family is packing bathing attire for their trip to Alaska? Huh? Her family does not stay with Kristin’s partner, they instead stay at a military base? Huh?? Her family’s immediate response was to take the remains of Kristin’s and Heidi’s dogs ashes and dump them with people they do not know and cannot name in a place they do not know Kristin’s remains are? Who TF does that?

If her family was not homophobes, why did Kristin leave home the second she was able? She moved across the country to attend a college far away from the Snyder’s and she kept moving away from them!

What kind of supporting family uses their legal kinship to supersede Kristin’s partner? WTF is this, a 2003 version of “If These Walls Could Talk 2” and Heidi [Kristin’s domestic partner] is Vanessa Redgrave!

I wondered why when watching Frank’s documentary [The Lost Women of Nxivm] that Heidi didn’t seem to have much of anything left of Kristin’s. Now it’s obvious (thanks Kimmy) that her homophobic family TOOK Kristin’s belongings! Nothing Heidi could do legally because their domestic partnership was only legal at that time in Vermont!!!!!

And Kimmy I am going to let you in on a little secret, something homophobes are blissfully unaware, the Lesbian community is tight! Even prior to the worldwide web, we know each other, we find each other, we keep each other’s secrets, but more importantly Kimmy, we are FAMILY to each other! Real family! That being said, Kimmy, I have a question for you, since you were so close and all to Kristin – When Kristin was getting her Master’s degree in KY, tell me the first name of her girlfriend she was with at that time? An ex she remained friends with and whom I personally am related to BTW.

Also Kimmy, why haven’t you spent a fraction of the time and money you have spent making plastic bead bracelets on finding what happened to your sister???? You had Dr. Phil interested in your bracelets, yet didn’t bother to get him interested in your sister’s case?

You said in this very post, Kimmy, NO BODY under Kristin’s grave marker. Natalee Holloway’s mother knows her daughter is dead but continues to do everything within her power to try and find Natalee’s remains, to give her baby a proper burial and put her soul to rest.

Your family buried her dog’s ashes and didn’t look back. You never once contacted the Anchorage Police Department and Seward Police Department to ask about Kristin’s case. Who does that?

****

Here is Kim Snyder’s response:

By Kim Snyder

First of all, let’s make this clear. My name is NOT Kimmy! My name is Kim!

My sister, Kristin Snyder, graduated from Dillon High School, then from the University of Steubenville, OH. From there she went to Lexington, KY. There Kris lived with a girl by the name of Shannon – who was very controlling of her, in my opinion.

This is part of the reason why I believe – Kristin moved to Anchorage, AK – not in 2000 – but in 1999!

Let’s clear that up right now.

Next, to rebut your calling my family and me “homophobes” – look up the definition – “a person with a dislike of or prejudice against homosexual people.”

As Christians, we choose to love – not dislike anyone. We may not like the sin but we do not ever dislike the sinner because of her sins.

As a family, we are all very close. We knew Kristin was a lesbian for years. It never stopped us from loving her and welcoming her in our home and hearts – or vice versa.

That she chose to go out into the wide world – and get educated away from home and choose to live in Kentucky and then Alaska to be with her partners is not unique to lesbians.

Heterosexual people also leave home and start new lives in other places.

We live in Dillon, SC, a small rural place with few opportunities for Kristin in the field she was interested in – environmental sciences.

Now, for a few more facts. Our family did not get notification of Kris’ alleged descent into erratic or psychotic behavior all during the week it allegedly occurred.

In fact – at the crucial time when she went missing – we were not told immediately by her partner, Heidi.

We were not called until 72 hours after Kris went missing, only to be told she was missing and couldn’t be found.

The fact that Kris was apparently sliding into depression and mental illness for at least a week came as a total surprise – and we were only told about that after it was too late to do anything about it.

Had we only been told that, for instance, Kristin was blaming herself for the implosion of the Space Shuttle Columbia [on Feb. 1 – five days before she disappeared], we would have been in Alaska on the next plane.

We were also not told that Kristin was claiming she was pregnant. Instead, we were told a vicious lie that Kristin – had just “remembered” though Nxivm’s so-called “therapy [Exploration of Meaning] that it was not Keith who allegedly recently abused her – but with “false memory” it was a family member – when she was a child.

It was not until 2019 that we learned from Frank Parlato that witnesses said Kristin was claiming she was pregnant with Keith. Then Heidi admitted it to us on the phone in late 2019.

We have proof that Kristin went to Albany, NY where Keith lived prior to going to her last Nxivm intensive in Anchorage. (We have her credit card statements). And I believe my sister – that she was pregnant by Keith Raniere.

I think the so-called “recollection” of her being molested as a child – was never true. It was not only not true in reality but I believe that Esther Chiappone Carlson, Ed Kinum, Karen Abney, Nancy Salzman, and Keith Raniere – came up with this idea of this “memory” as a cover-up for the inconvenient fact that Keith had sex with her – his student – under the guise of teaching her some secret teachings – and she was telling people that.

I think also that they drugged her and we have seen from the trial of Keith Raniere that his followers, at his direction, used drugs secretly and forcibly administered to students to control their outbursts.

I think it is possible that the Mexican woman who Lauren Salzman testified she drugged in the fall of 2002 in Albany – [four months before Kristin disappeared] – may have also been molested by Raniere and this was their concerted effort to quiet her down.

The next rather crude attack by the aptly named “Dirt” is that we brought the ashes of Kristin’s beloved dog “Farley” with us from Anchorage. The ashes were already in Anchorage, AK – when we arrived as a family – at Kris’s house.

We did NOT bring them on the plane with us!

It was actually Heidi’s suggestion that Kris would want this done – to scatter the dog’s ashes in Resurrection Bay – where at the time – based on the information that was shared with us – it appeared Kristin had drowned via suicide.

It was also Heidi’s suggestion that we use a friend’s boat to go out on Resurrection Bay for a private boat memorial – as a family.

As for Heidi NOT being permitted to have any of Kris’ things, Dirt, you once again show that your mind is murky. For you jump repeatedly to hasty conclusions.

Heidi showed us Kris’ things – in their wet garage – when my family and I arrived in Anchorage.

Your facts, as usual, are cloudy, Dirt.

Heidi had control of Kris’ estate. She was the sole legatee of Kristin’s will, which had been drawn up a year before she disappeared.

Kristin had also given Heidi power of attorney over medical decisions.

So no, we did not take everything. Within days of her disappearance – somehow all of Kristin’s possessions seemed to have been placed in the garage and we were told by Heidi that we could take them with us.

At the time Kris’ belongings were already in plastic trash bags in the garage. Heidi was planning on throwing Kris’ things away if we did not take them. We got everything properly packed up and sent them home.

It was also Heidi – not us – who created the public memorial service at the Lussac Library – within weeks after Kris’ disappearance. We were not rushing things – but we had far less info than Heidi and had no reason then to believe that the official story was not true.

Heidi invited us to take part in the service, and we did.

As for taking everything of our beloved Kris’s from Heidi – let me also tell you that Heidi told us that the Toyota Tacoma Truck that belonged to Kris was ours to use as long as we were in Anchorage. But it belonged to Heidi – as per the will.

Later, Heidi sold it, she said, and gave the proceeds to Nxivm to complete the payments – I know it sounds ridiculous – for the Nxivm course that Kristin never completed.

Before the truck was sold and while we were there in Anchorage, Heidi told us that whatever was in the truck was ours to keep. Dad and I packed the things up in her truck and sent them home.

The only things we personally took with us when we left Kris’ and Heidi’s home were her “Special Olympic” sweatshirts which we wore home on the plane.

The only thing of my sister’s that I hand-carried was a white baby blanket that had belonged to both of us!

As for us leaving Kris and Heidi’s home and going to a hotel – as if that is some sign of uncaring behavior or homophobia – it was because of the false accusation made against a family member that was bandied about by Nxivm visitors – I believe to cover up for Keith’s transgression against my sister.

It was also because of the high degree of stress in her home. It got to be too much.

We moved to the Inn & Suites of Anchorage. We also had relatives that flew up to be with us from Minneapolis, that were very concerned about my dad’s heart condition, and the lies, and false accusations made against us – against a family member from various people connected to Nxivm who were pretending to express concern and trying to put the blame on Kristin’s alleged suicide – on her allegedly being molested as a child – something she just “remembered” they said just prior to her disappearance.

That terrible lie my dad took to his grave!

So Dirt, please do not come at my family, calling us names, throwing around inappropriate accusations until you know the whole story.

By the way, when we arrived at Kris and Heidi’s home the first night, I went downstairs, to find ALL of us Kris’ CD’s broken into pieces.

I replaced ALL of those CDs over time. I loved the same music as my sister.

We also paid for a cemetery marker – despite there being no body to bury – because we believed then and still do believe Kristin is dead.

What we do not know is how she died. Although we believed it then, we no longer believe the official story of her death.

As for my volunteer bead project for veterans, that, Dirt, is truly NONE of your business, and how you make a false equivalency to my spending some time and money giving out beads to veterans when you think I should be spending money and time on investigating my sister’s death – is your errant thinking.

As I told you, for years we believed the story that Kristin killed herself. It was only this year that we came to have serious doubts, based primarily on one important factor that was withheld from us for almost 17 years – that Kristin claimed she was pregnant with Keith Raniere’s child –- which is a motive for him murdering her.

The silence of the criminals in Anchorage is an outrage!!! We had a right to know – and no one – not even Heidi bothered to tell us.

Heidi admitted to Frank Parlato on Investigation Discovery’s documentary “The Lost Women of Nxivm”, that she did not tell police about Kristin’s claim of being pregnant because she was worried that might shift the police from believing Kristin was a suicide to a possible murder victim – with Heidi as a possible suspect.

She did not tell us either, I assume, for the same reason – we might have gone to the police with that information.

As Kris’ family, we ONLY loved her – as, Dirt, I doubt you know how to love.

We accepted her being lesbian – even if our religious beliefs may tend to have us think that being lesbian is not right under God’s plan for human beings. Still we never took up the role of God and judged. We loved our Kris unconditionally.

It is also true that my parents and I accepted Heidi and never once chastised her or Kris for their relationship.

We are NOT liars or homophobes. Our family did not do anything wrong in this situation! Get your facts straight- DIRTY PERSON!

