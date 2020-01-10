FBI Agent: There Is Sufficient Evidence for Probable Cause to Indict Hillary Clinton for Violation of 18 U.S. Code § 793 – Why Is She Above the Law?

Editor’s Note: J. Gary DiLaura is a legendary FBI agent. He helped break the Timothy McVeigh case; was involved in the John Gotti arrest; and, in the old tradition of the FBI, collared bank robbers after shootouts, setting a record one year for most bank robbers caught in NYC. He is an opinionated man, with deep-seated political views.

By J. Gary DiLaura

The following are a few excerpts from the Non Disclosure Agreement Hillary Clinton signed and swore to abide by under punishment of law.

Note the 2nd paragraph where Hillary swore that she received training on the handling of classified information and compare that to the answer she gave FBI ADIC Peter Strzok that she never received training on the handling of classified material.

The destruction and criminal negligence is not defensible by the claim of ignorance of the law.

Understand this: Every communication Clinton sent and received for “official State Department” business as “the United States Secretary of State”, was sent to or from her unsecure, unauthorized, personal, .com server, private blackberry, laptop, desktop or whatever!

The same as you and I use!

Do you understand the risk she placed any loved ones you may have had in the military whose lives she irresponsibly put at risk? SAP communications are used for the most secret of communications. They contain orbits of military secret satellites, info on CIA informants in Iran, Iraq, Libya.

She told Huma Abedin in an email to copy info from SAP communication — copy it to an email and transmit that SAP info in the clear and unmarked.

SAP communications are transmitted for “eyes only” and cannot be “copied and paste”, and must be stored in approved safes. Huma Abedin was probably not authorized to even see them.

The emails between Hillary and Abedin were online! Why do you think Abedin copied incriminating information to flash drives, downloaded the flash cards to her husband’s computer (info from which, FBI McCabe hid from view for four months, with James Comey’s approval, I’m almost certain)?

Her husband was convicted felon, Anthony Wiener. The file folder was titled, “Just in Case”.

Just in case of what?

I suspect, Clinton did much to avoid FOIA laws! I’m guessing she didn’t want the public to know that she bought the DNC nine months before the Democratic Convention — and where the millions she used came from… or what she spent Clinton Foundation money on or why she approved the sale of Uranium to Russia (I believe they are an enemy of the US with nuclear weapons] or that she hired Fusion GPS to hire a foreign agent to obtain dirt on her opponent, Trump, or where the millions came from she spent on the Dossier or what really happened in Benghazzi or that she ordered 40,000 State Department documents destroyed.

In Comey’s exoneration of Hillary’s “criminal intent” speech, he is incorrect. He lead the American people to believe that there had to be criminal intent to commit a crime by the destruction, disclosure, removal of classified information, to sell to another government for money.

That is incorrect. The mere act of unauthorized removal, placing at risk, or destroying thousands of classified documents in and of itself are felonies. These are substantive crimes and do not require intent.

The “intent” is that she intended to destroy the classified info, the intent of “why” she did it does not matter, according to the law!

Transmitting SAP information or causing SAP information to be transmitted in the clear -which Clinton did, is espionage – because she knew or should have know enemies of the US would have access to that transmission in the clear!

Only 10 government officials are cleared for SAP communications– the President, VP, Sec of State, Dir CIA ,FBI and so forth.

As an FBI agent for almost three decades, I know that just this evidence, along with Strzok’s 302’s on the Clinton interview are sufficient Probable Cause to indict Hillary Clinton for violation of 18 U.S. Code § 793. “Gathering, transmitting or losing defense information” without further evidence.

However, I am confident that FBI agents who conducted numerous Clinton investigations gathered considerable direct evidence that Hillary committed other felonies that she should be indicted for.

I suggest that the president needs to direct AG Barr to indict Clinton on at least 6 felonies to show he’s going to prosecute her – or in the alternative – explain to the American people why she hasn’t been Indicted for any of the crimes against the United States she committed.

What makes her exempt form prosecution and above the law?

