Raniere Objects to Victims Speaking at Sentencing Without Disclosing Full Names to the Public

Keith Raniere does not want anyone to speak at his sentencing unless they are willing to reveal their full names to the public.

He has objected to the government’s motion to allow victims to conceal their names.

The government’s motion Document 820 – Request From Prosecution Concerning Victim Impact Statements (12.19.2019) – reads in part:

“The government has been in contact with a significant number of victims who would like to be heard at the defendants’ upcoming sentencings but are concerned for their privacy and would like to identify themselves by Jane or John Doe, or by the use of their first name only. The government is prepared, however, to disclose their true identities to the defendants subject to the protective order entered in this case, as set forth below.” .

In response to Raniere’s objection to this, Judge Nicholas Garaufis issued the following order – granting Raniere three days to make a motion arguing his objection:

ORDER RE: The Government’s [820] Letter Motion to Designate Certain Information as Victim Discovery Material. The Government has indicated that Mr. Raniere objects to the motion. To the extent that Mr. Raniere objects on any basis not already set forth in his [595] opposition to the Government’s motion in limine , he is DIRECTED to file such additional objections by no later than January 10, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Ordered by Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis on 1/7/2020.

This confirms that Raniere is objecting to the government’s motion that victims be allowed to testify at his sentencing without revealing their full names. The fact that the judge has given him three days to file a response to Document 820 means (a) we’ll get to see whether Marc Agnifilo and Paul DerOhannesian are still representing him, and (b) he’s still trying to publicly humiliate his victims.

Of course, Raniere’s intent in objecting to this is that some victims will not come to speak if they have to use their full names. Perhaps most of them would not.

If they can hide their names from the public, I estimate that dozens, perhaps more than 100 will come to speak about what a monster Keith Raniere is.

If they have to reveal their full names, I would estimate the total number will be limited to less than 10.

As I understand it, Keith gets to speak last – after all the victims have spoken.

If any readers would like to write a “Statement” for Keith to read to the court after the victims have spoken and before he is sentenced, I would be happy to pass it along to Keith and to publish them.

Put them in the comments section or email them to frankparlato@gmail.com

