Allison Mack Was Set up to ‘Take the Fall’ By Nxivm Cult Leaders

By Heidi Hutchinson
I’m a huge fan of Shivani’s unabashed, free-flowing writing style and often agree with her, however in her article –Allison Mack Decided to Be the Snidely Whiplash of Female Empowerment, but She Was Really White Trash – Shivani missed the mark.
Before Shivani showed up here on Frank Report there was much discussion about the New York Times Magazine NXIVM interview(s) in which Allison Mack took the credit for dreaming up the branding.
From the New York Times Magazine: “In her apartment, I was surprised to hear Mack take full responsibility for coming up with the DOS cauterized brand. She told me, ‘I was like: “Y’all, a tattoo? People get drunk and tattooed on their ankle ‘BFF,’ or a tramp stamp. I have two tattoos and they mean nothing.”’ She wanted to do something more meaningful, something that took guts.”
The general consensus supported by the facts and circumstances is that that New York Times Magazine story — which appeared in May 2018, months after the branding story broke — after the arrests of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack but prior to the arrest of Clare Bronfman — was part of an entirely contrived, expertly planned and staged, criminal defense media misinformation strategy — down to NXIVM’s preselection and manipulation of the young female writer, Vanessa Gregorialis, who was flown to Mexico to conduct the interviews at the Mex-NX headquarters in October 2017, in addition to visiting Allison Mack at her alleged Brooklyn high rise apartment where, in fact, Mack was only briefly situated — or, perhaps, “where she was ‘set-up’” is a more apt description.
As the DOJ themselves pointed out in media reports at the time of Allison Mack’s rather surprising arrest: Allison “took the fall” — starting with the false and possibly forced ‘confession’ she made in that Gregorialis interview.
So, sorry Shivani, I loves ya but I find it a bit unfair of you to judge Allison based on her lies to Gregoriadis in that yarn that was, obviously, spun by some expert defense strategists.
I agree that Allison should not have made a martyr of herself or “taken one for the team” — as she seems to view it.
Allison should not have lied for any reason but the distinction for me is that Allison was, indeed, not only strung-up like a marionette — including by Nxivm’s powerful purse strings — but was strung-out on Keith Raniere and Nancy’s Kool-Aid for many years prior.
In fact, Allison’s starring role in Nxivm — which Kristin Kreuk also auditioned for — “Pinochiette Takes the Fall” — was cast waaaaaay back before she ever set foot on the Bronfman jet, IMHO.
Lauren Salzman persuaded Allison to admit [lie] that the branding was Allison’s idea when she knew damn well it was Keith’s idea.
Here is another quote from the New York Times Magazine article
To be honest, I was surprised that she was sitting there at all. And Mack told me that she’d been experiencing some anxiety talking to a reporter. It felt “scary and pressureful,” she said.
But Lauren Salzman, who along with Raniere and Clare Bronfman had guided my highly controlled tour of their world, helped her by telling Mack to cast her mind back to when she was a child and received praise at the same time that other kids didn’t. This made Mack feel uncomfortable. But now she was surmounting her fear. “So when I was 8, I created a conclusion and built a foundation of my assumptions that was faulty,” she told me. “Now that I’m 35, I can look back at that 8-year-old’s belief. And I can say, ‘Oh, that doesn’t make any sense anymore.’ ” She continued, “Boom, my belief system is upgraded.”
And so “boom” Lauren helped Allison get her belief system upgraded – upgraded to lying that she thought up the branding.
Nice work Lauren.
3 Comments
—Allison’s starring role in Nxivm — which Kristin Kreuk also auditioned for — “Pinochiette Takes the Fall” — was cast waaaaaay back before she ever set foot on the Bronfman jet, IMHO—
I agree that Mack and Kreuk were cast to be Nxivm stars, to recruit directly or indirectly…but I don’t think there were any plans for either to be scapegoats, because Keith and the monkeys had no thoughts THEN that Nxivm would collapse.
“I’m a huge fan of Shivani’s unabashed, free-flowing writing style”
We probably don’t read the same shivani then…the most important about shivani is that it’s always based on unproved things…
It’s not just with Allison but with everyone.
It’s frequently pointing the debunked things and base it’s opinion only on theories…
“I agree that Allison should not have made a martyr of herself or “taken one for the team” — as she seems to view it.”
I love you Heidi and i know you try to be fair but you are talking about this whole interview as something she accepted willingly…
We know it was forced and there is the little Raniere and Lauren’s convincing behind this interview…Allison didn’t wanted to do it, the interviewer said it clearly.
They (Raniere and Lauren) blackmailed her to do it.
It’s hardly willingly…
I don’t believe the 8 year old excuse either, it’s obvious it’s to hide the blackmailing…
Reminder for those who like to forget:
Allison was coerced (and blackmailed)
Allison was also semi starved (and it’s a fact that it has an impact on decision making) and sleep deprivated (confirmed by Nicole And it’s also having a factual impact on decision making)
Add this that she could have been drugged (what was the powder that she was asked to put in her water…i have an idea about a couple of medical drug having impact on decisions)
It’s not the first time that Allison didn’t agree with what was asked but quickly put back on the wrong rail after a conversation with…Lauren.
Like it or not, Allison is a genuine victim in this case, it’s not debatable because it’s an easy conclusion (for anyone sane) to reach…
And this can be reached without her testimony (about her situation) but also with the lies of Lauren.
If Allison had committed bad actions all her life (like Lauren), or if Allison did that since her beginning in Nxivm (in 2006)…it would be different.
But chronologically, Allison got semi starved from 2013 and then in 2015 after partial collateral were collected (not that willingly), she entered the whole inner circle + DOS.
Her “crime” start in 2016…From end 2016 to mid 2017 , she was out of NYC (to her parent).
She ask for the collaterals mostly in 2016.
Lauren, in the other end was deep in since 2002 (atleast), a nxivm executive who profited the crime fully (she had the power and the money (to buy her expansive house).
Allison was wealthy pre-nxivm and post nxivm, they (DOJ) had to seize her only house and part of her 401 is gone…
Hardly the sign of someone who profited the crime (especially when we know she was still perceiving 70k per year for her residual…and all that money is gone too)
Allison don’t have her own house, barely got on holiday (except when paid through her convention trip) and kept her old audi for a long time before being out of cars.
She didn’t had any power and started her “criminal” life only once coerced.
People should stop talking about “enthusiasm” or “willingly” before they read the whole facts.
The only one who was enthusiast and willing in the DOS case was Lauren…She just play the martyr afterward but 20 years…
And she wasn’t just collecting the material for Raniere…she is the one who decided not to give Dani her document back when she was “released” from her prison.
Great article. I agree she was a puppet on a string. She should pay for her crimes. But at the end she was a puppet.