Reviewer of Izzy Rose – Where Nicki Clyne Works – Adds Cautionary Note, Links to Frank Report

A review of Izzy Rose – the vegan bar where Nicki Clyne works – by the website www.girlsguidetodrinkingalone.com is largely favorable. Our correspondent, Dianne Lipson, made me aware of it and a recent change made to the original review. Dianne wrote, “I saw this review of Izzy Rose from September of last year on a blog called A Girls Guide to Drinking Alone. In November, the author added an update with a cautionary note about Clyne’s ties to NXIVM. She also linked to your article on FrankReport.” So what did the reviewer have to say about the bar Nicki manages. Here are some excerpts. Read the full review here. The review was written following a visit by the reviewer on Tuesday, September 10, at 7:15 PM. **** The Review The Place: A charmingly sweet cocktail bar with vegan Mexican food…..

Xantico at Izzy Rose

The Vibe: Super cute, relaxed, Brooklyn-neighborhood-bar vibes. There’s white ceramic brick walls, wooden stools that pepper the fairly large bar, a low wooden ceiling, low-hanging lamps, a semi-open kitchen, millennial-pink accents. Plants are everywhere. Wine glass holders also hang down at the same height as the lamps….. Even their lowboy fridges are wood-paneled! The lights at the bar are a little bright, especially compared to the lighting in the rest of the place….. There’s also a garden in the back ….

The Drank: It’s still happy hour and they have a handful of classics available for $8. But I take a look at the regular cocktail menu and the Xantico is calling my name. Tequila, watermelon, habanero, lime, mole bitters, shaken and served on the rocks with a black salt rim for $14. It’s like summer in a cup; refreshing, fruity, slightly spicy. The entire drinks list looks inspired by the Fort Greene farmers market — there seems to be some sort of produce in every drink: blackberries, pears, cucumbers, strawberries. They’re using Pimms and ginger kombucha in a cocktail which is maybe the most brilliant hipster Pimms Cup I’ve ever seen. And while all the drink names are fun, it’s the names of the three non-alcoholic cocktails that really get me: Co-Op Shift, House Upstate, and Dating Someone Poly….. {Ed. Note: I wonder who thought up that last drink name?]

Should You Drink Here Alone?: If you live in Clinton Hill or one of its adjacent neighborhoods, sure! Izzy Rose is a lovely addition to the tree-lined streets of this part of Brooklyn….. ***Editor’s Note*** Turns out, Izzy Rose might not be so safe for ladies after all. As of November 2019, new allegations have surfaced that the general manager, Nikki Clyne, has ties to NXVIM, a cult and pyramid scheme, and its submissive subgroup DOS, where women are forced into sexual slavery. You can read more here and here. **** The good news is Nicki Clyne weathered the storm at Izzy Rose. Though nine of the staff quit because they found out she is the leader of a sex cult that brands and blackmails women – the owner decided to keep her on as general manager. Nicki Clyne goes by the alias Nicki Lee in order to attract less attention to her sex cult ties. Her role as general manager of a small Brooklyn bar marks yet another weird twist in the lady’s descent from prosperity and sanity. Clyne left her career as a successful actress in 2008, breaking her contract with the producers of the hit TV show, Battlestar Galactica. Clyne left in order to be with Keith Raniere. The producers had to kill off her character in order to cover for her quitting. Lauren Salzman testified that Nicki thought she was to be Raniere’s only slave but later found out the woods were full of them. She was especially jealous about Allison Mack getting to be a slave of Raniere’s too. [These dunces fought for the privilege of being an asshole’s slave.] So what did genius Raniere do? He ordered Allison to marry Nicki – who had immigration issues – in order for the Canadian Clyne to be able to stay in the USA and get her green card. The feds called it a fake marriage but no one was charged. It had the happy effect of cooling down Nicki’s jealousy. They were wed February 2017. And Nicki and Allison joined six other women as part of Raniere’s first line slaves.

When Keith found out her was under FBI investigation, he fled the USA in November 2017, and went to Mexico.

Nicki traveled to Mexico with the other slaves.

The lucky girl was to be part of a group blow job – with all eight women [above] servicing their Vanguard at the same time – orally. They called it a “recomittment ceremony.” And she who got the most sperm wins.

But unhappily, Raniere was arrested by Mexican federal police and deported to the USA – as FBI agents waited at the border to arrest the scoundrel.

Ironically, it was Nicki Clyne that tipped me off to Raniere’s secret location. Raniere was in hiding in Mexico. The FBI did not know where he was. Then the bright girl posted a photo on Instagram revealing where she was. I published the photo and wrote that if Clyne was in Puerto Vallarta, so was Raniere. He was. Within weeks, Raniere was collared at a seaside villa in Puerto Vallarta. And Nicki had to go back home unable to service her Vanguard with seven other slaves.

While her wife Allison was charged with sex trafficking and racketeering, Nicki was not charged. Sources who know Nicki told Frank Report that she is staying loyal to Keith and to DOS. She has made, she said, a lifetime commitment. Meantime, since it is hard to make money working for a notorious sex cult whose leader is in jail, Nicki works as manager of a local vegan bar – called Izzy Rose. Nicki herself is vegan. And Nicki continues to seek recruits for DOS and commands the slaves who remain in the DOS organization. While Izzy Rose, like the reviewer said, is comparatively safe from boorish men when a girl goes out drinking alone – I might watch out – if you are a slender, long haired and attractive girl – for the general manager. If you are susceptible – as some 100 plus women were – to group think and coercive slavery – – one where you are asked to give blackmail material – to be held over you and are the type that won’t balk when you are told to lay down naked and get branded on your pussy – perhaps you better be careful at Izzy Rose. Nicki Clyne wants you.

