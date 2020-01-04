Are Nancy or Lauren ‘Schtupping’ New Guys Now That Raniere Is Out of Commission?

By Shivani

Why wouldn’t Nancy Salzman have known that Lauren was among those who were branded?

These two saw each other, interacted, worked and lived in the same world. They were mother and daughter.

Just because Nancy was too advanced in age for Raniere to want in DOS, doesn’t mean Nancy was oblivious to what her daughters were doing. It’s probable that both Salzmans facing sentencing have a lot to hide. The Salzmans were all wrapped up tight in Raniere World for years before DOS became another step.

It makes more sense that Nancy knew what both of her daughters were doing. Crown Princess Michelle was engaged in design work, you see. Cinderella Scuttlebutt Lauren could go get a gun to her head in Puerto Vallarta any old time, was possibly a chronic spinster already.

Nancy was getting $45,000 for her yearly wardrobe. The poor galumph could have had $250,000 a year for wardrobe if she’d been new-age enough for Californialand. Nancy settled for peanuts for bartering off two daughters. Nancy seems to have thought that she was some kind of a d-list televangelist with a bordello out back.

Everybody clutching their pearls were involved already, everyone was getting screwed by Raniere and knew everybody else was screwing him too. Nancy was already his pimpmama. Raniere’s worker bees knew that potential recruits who had money or fame had to have special servicing. Some knew that Raniere was a pedo.

Jness was hunting for adolescents. Allison Mack had a couple of weird boyfriends before she became Keith’s nouvelle Gloria Swanson.

It’s not like she hadn’t seen Hollyweird, and Mack didn’t step into Nxivm like it was some pitch black cave and she was wearing sunglasses.

There were a lot of hardass, seasoned women working for Raniere and for their own economic “well-being.” Not everyone working with Raniere was naive. Some were just pathetically bloody needy. He had fellow mercenaries with various colored sashes. How many of the sashed men and women can pretend not to have known they were working for a criminal enterprise?

Long before DOS, things were dark and getting progressively more in the dark. Nancy and Lauren still hang out today. People all over the world saw the two of them photographed in a Starbucks line. It was like suddenly seeing a couple of Charlie Manson hags, two gas pumps away, except this is now.

So who is wearing big pants to manage the ankle-monitor fashion emergencies?

When do they get dates for their sentencing proms?

Are either Nancy or Lauren schtupping new guys now that Raniere is out of commission?

Can Lauren get PREGNANT pre-sentencing?

Some gentlemen might even pay more to enjoy someone who has to plug into a wall outlet, according to literature.

Now Raniere is back to limbo until he hears a new sentencing date. How are his attorneys being paid, or does Raniere need to get different representation after he’s sentenced? Is it trying us that he was heard making rumblings about soon not being able to afford his “funded” lawyers?

What does he think about Nancy and Lauren being so mad at him?

What would be his current state of affairs with Clare and Sara Bronfman?

Raniere has got to be be one of the oldest in his current detention center. How is he being housed, right now?

Has he been in special housing the whole time that he’s been incarcerated, because that’s a long time. He cannot have begun to adapt to what’s coming for him, if and when he gets moved.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

