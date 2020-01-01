Captain America: The First Avenger Actress Accused of Killing Mother; Motive Is Unclear

In Mexico, at least, they love these crazy American stories. And we have a fair sized readership in Mexico.

So this one is for Mexico. By the way, how can you blame them for liking these American stories? Americans say Mexico is violent and lawless and it certainly is in various areas. So it must be a relief in Mexico to hear that in the United States we have crazy people too. And when you read about other people being crazy and committing mayhem and murder, it has to make you feel just a little better about yourself.

True these kind of stories are horrific for actual victims, [if they live] and their family – but for others – who read it from afar, they are often a cause for mirth and joy. One such story is the case of an actress name Mollie Fitzgerald who allegedly killed her own mother. She allegedly stabbed her to death.

You might know Mollie for her minor role in the movie Captain America: The First Avenger .

You might have read that Olathe Kansas Police [near Kansas City] on New Year’s Eve arrested 38-year-old Mollie on charges of second-degree murder.

Eleven days earlier, on Dec. 20, Olathe officers responded to an armed disturbance in the 10200 block of South Shadow Circle. Patricia ‘”Tee” Fitzgerald was pronounced dead at the scene. Mollie was there too and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

At the time Olathe police said everyone involved in the incident had been identified, but the homicide remained under investigation.

Mollie must have told them a far different story as to how her mom died and how she got her own injuries then what police now believe.

Yesterday police arrested Mollie, who spent New Year’s Eve in the Johnson County Jail – on a $500,000 bond.

Besides her role in Captain America, Mollie worked on several other, mostly lower-budget films, including “The Lawful Truth” [2014] “The Creeps” [2017] and the 2018 crime film Trouble Is My Business. She was in the process of making a documentary called Fireball.

Murder house., Mollie’s late mother, Patricia was in the process of moving back to Kansas City after living several decades in the Houston area.Mollie is scheduled to appear before a judge on the charges on Jan. 2.

The funeral services for her mother Patricia will be held Friday, January 3rd at Divine Mercy Parish, Gardner Kansas.

Patricia’s obituary omits any mention of her daughter as a survivor. It reads “She is survived by her husband Terry Fitzgerald and leaves behind brothers Gary Hunziker & Terry L Hunziker of Kahoka MO and Sister Nancy Ward of Las Vegas NV. Tee leaves countless friends in several states who will miss her dearly everyday.”

No mention of Mollie.

Which raises the question of what is proper etiquette when you kill one of your relatives? Should you or shouldn’t you be listed as a surviving family member?

What do readers think?

Of course, it is possible that Mollie did not stab her mother to death. She might be innocent. We will have to see what evidence is presented.

For the moment, Mollie is in custody, is out of the movie business, and evidently, since she is still in custody, she can’t go to the family to help her make bail.

Personally, I would like to know more details. What is the police theory? Why did Mollie allegedly stab her mother? Is she mentally disturbed? Were there drugs involved? Was it money? Was this a longstanding, contentious relationship? Had it ever been violent before? Was it spontaneous or pre-planned? Was there an inheritance? Could it have been self defense? Was there a confession? Any witnesses?

Matricide is a shocking thing. Perhaps the most shocking of all murders. Presupposing that Mollie was not adopted, there was a time when Patricia carried Mollie in her womb. She gave Mollie life and if the charges are true, Mollie took her mother’s life away.

It is not every day a daughter just ups and kills her mother. There is much more to the story. None of it seems to have been reported as yet – other than the bare details I shared with our readers -here and in Mexico.

Presupposing Mollie did kill her mother, what was the motive?

