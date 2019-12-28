Lost Photos of Necker Island — Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk, Emiliano Salinas and Richard Branson at Secret Nxivm Retreat

At the secret Nxivm retreat on Necker Island in 2010, a group of well known individuals were in attendance.

Necker Island is owned by Sir Richard Branson. And although he once endorsed Nxivm – in 2009 – and held two paid retreats on his island, he does not appear to have joined Nxivm in any meaningful way.

Indeed it was reported to me that Sara Bronfman paid the billionaire some $50,000 per day for the two five day retreats she sponsored there.

Ah, there was gaiety, merriment and dancing nightly at the Nxivm retreat, the days being reserved for the amazing and unforgettable tech devised by the world’s smartest man, Keith Alan Raniere.

This bright soul is, as readers know, in federal custody awaiting sentencing for a raft of federal crimes including sex trafficking.

But there were celebrities come there in his honor. In an earlier post we showed readers a photo of M.I.A. who attended.

Now we have a few more photos – some of them not available anywhere else online.

First off, please be advised that the leader of Nxivm, Keith Alan Raneire did not attend this event. If I am not mistaken Jim Del Negro, a man who barely made $75,000 per year and lost his house to foreclosure, was the teacher of this five-day event. His job was to train the likes of Sir Richard Branson, Kristin Kreuk and other successful people, on how to achieve executive success through Keith’s amazing technology.

But we are not here to discuss the classes but rather the celebrities who attended them.

Let’s start with the comely Kristin Kreuk – who was used as the poster girl for Nxivm recruitment from 2005 until 2013.

It is unclear when she stopped coaching for Nxivm, but reliable sources in Nxivm say she remained until 2016 as a student.

Kreuk is presently starring in the Canadian taxpayer funded TV show Burden of Truth.

Next we have the photos of the beautiful future convict Allison Mack. Ah if she had only left when Kristin left she would be a free woman today.

Next we have Sir Richard Branson

Next on our celebrity lineup is the son of former president of Mexico Carlos Salinas – our very own Emiliano Salinas.

Emiliano almost ran for president but was foiled by revelations of branding women in his sex cult and his candidacy was aborted. Nevertheless he is universally famous in Nxivm as the handsome and debonair son of the most feared and hated president in Mexican history.

He was a true blue Nxivm man – until the heat got too much for him in 2017 – after the world came to find out that his master, Keith Alan Raniere, was branding women on their pubic regions.

He gave up his membership in Nxivm, made a tepid renunciation of Raniere and for a while sweated out whether he was going to be arrested himself by US Authorities for crimes he committed while in Nxivm.

Still, in 2010, he was one of the stars of Nxivm and his appearance at the joyous event added an international glamour to the affair.

Now we come to arguably the biggest star of all: Alejandro Betancourt.

Who? you ask. Alejandro, or Alex as he is known among his friends, was known best in Nxivm land as Emiliano’s business partner and lover.

But, as reader know, Keith Raniere, with his infinite knowledge of all things, past present and future, informed Alex that he was none other than Benito Mussolini in his last life. That makes his the biggest celebrity at Necker Island.

Alex believed it too because Keith said it, so it must be true.

So with all apologies to Kristin Kreuk, Allison Mack, Sir Richard and Emi, the former El Duce tops everyone on the bill.

So that’s enough for me for tonight. I have more pictures from Necker Island to share later and I hope you enjoyed this collection.

In my next post I think I will do the Nxivm- Necker Island “Swimsuit edition.”

Viva Executive Success!

