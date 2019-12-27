Former Friend: Keith Raniere and Jim Jones Had Astonishing Similarities – Lucky Keith Was Arrested Before Adding One More Similarity

Nancy Durkin was associated with Keith Raniere in the 1990s through his Consumers’ Buy Line. She met several of his early harem members including Pam Cafritz and Karen U. She once spent the night at 3 Flintlock Lane in Clifton Park when she was visiting Albany. However, she never had a romantic relationship with Raniere. Her opinion of Raniere is interesting because she knew him long before his crimes became exposed to the world.

By Nancy Durkin

As cold as ice.

Keith Raniere Is a destructive man who doesn’t know what love is

Until recently Keith Alan Raniere had family, confidants, education, housing, wealth, leisure, and all the comforts in life. He did not have to “work” in any meaningful sense of the word.

To my knowledge, he has never lifted a finger to help anyone in need. He has never developed a single original concept, thought or strategy. He simply borrowed from others. He charged a great deal of money for his “self help” courses.

What are the parallels between Raniere and Jim Jones, the murderer of nearly a thousand followers? At the risk of going Shadowstate with the list (no offense intended), in my opinion:

-They presented a docile, intelligent and sincere image to the world.

-They wrapped themselves in the cloak of pious devotion to followers, and a stated desire to better the world.

-They wanted to start their own country, away from law enforcement, as absolute rulers.

-They inflicted corporal punishment and deprivation on the disobedient.

-They imposed sleep deprivation, impossible work hours, and limited diets of their flocks.

-They required communal living.

-They avoided tax obligations.

-They imprisoned individuals, in bedrooms or in man-made cells.

-They publicly shamed followers in front of the group.

-They paid government officials to look the other way.

-They impregnated and required their many mistresses to abort their children.

-Two or more of the children sired survived.

-They usurped money and assets from followers.

-They sent their minions to carry out their orders.

-They spied on perceived enemies.

It is a lucky thing Keith Raniere was arrested for he might have added on more similarity – killing himself and his followers in a massive murder event.

In my opinion, Consumers Buyline was a ripoff for “members.” $200+ per year is too much to get the “opportunity” to save money. Had Raniere not met the Bronfmans, he would have likely remained a common grifter on the “get rich quick” MLM scene.

Keith wooed women with false promises of enduring love and fidelity, in return for their devotion, servitude and – most importantly – their money. But that’s not illegal. Just despicable.

I actually think Jim Jones might have had some fleeting sincerity in a desire to end racism. He gradually descended into the nightmare of an impulsive need for control, paranoia, and prescription drugs. But at the core, he might have started as a better person than Raniere.

Read the book, “Raven,” to form your own opinion.

Jones actually allowed some people to leave. He became murderous only at the end.

Raniere might have been murderous since he was 17. What really happened to his mother, Vera? Why were heavy metals found in the hair of his long time roommate and confidant? What happened to Kristin Snyder? Gina Hutchinson?

The sad thing is Raniere might not even know what he threw away.

He will subsist in prison on cheap macaroni and cheese, a filthy environment, Jerry Springer, and occasional movie reruns.

If he is released, however, he will recommence inflicting pain on others, the moment he is able.

