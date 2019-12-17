Rosales: Nina Cowell – Don’t Wait for Nancy Salzman to Make You Take the Fall!

Omar Rosales is an attorney, former Federal Criminal Defense Counsel, author of two books, ‘Elemental Shaman’ and ‘American Cult’, and has been featured in the NY Post, People Magazine, Fox News, and The Economist. Rosales has degrees in Economics and Anthropology from Vanderbilt University and a law degree from The University of Texas School of Law.

By Omar W. Rosales, Esq

I wanted to take some time to ask you, Nina, to please come forward and cooperate with authorities if you were involved in the disappearance of Kristin Snyder.

Nina, I discussed this case, case file, and evidence with my father before the Investigation Discovery special ‘The Lost Women of

NXIVM’ was aired.

My father is a retired Deputy United States Marshal with nearly 30 years of Federal law enforcement experience. He received the Director’s Award for solving a murder in Roanoke, Virginia in the early 1990s. He provided security for the Carlos Lehder Rivas (Yes, the Carlos

Lehder Rivas from Netflix’s Narcos) trial, was at the LA Riots, and assisted with the Hurricane Andrew law enforcement task force.

My dad was also on the original World Trade Center case and trial of Ramzi Yousef.

Looking at the facts and file on the Kristin Snyder disappearance and possible murder, Nina, there are several incidents that point to your potential involvement.

1. When questioned by Alaska State Troopers (AST), you claimed that on 2/6/2003 that Kristin Snyder left the intensive to attend a performance at the Performing Arts Center. There was no such performance.

2. You don’t have an alibi for the time period when Kristin Snyder went missing – 3 pm to 11:30 pm on the day of 2/6/2003.

3. Kristin’s truck was found 2.5 hours away from Anchorage, next to Resurrection Bay, and next to your cabin.

4. You received an all-cash payment of $50,000 from Nancy Salzman, after Kristin Snyder disappeared, to run a nonexistent NXIVM cafe in Albany.

5. You received free housing in Albany for several years from NXIVM and ESP, Inc., at one of the nicer homes owned and maintained by NXIVM.

6. You don’t have any type of specialized training or skill set (e.g., medicine, law, accounting, security, military) that would entice NXIVM and ESP, Inc., to pay you $50,000 cash and provide you free housing in Albany for several years.

7. You were not a high-ranking member of NXIVM or a top recruiter when the cash payment and free housing were given to you.

8. You do not fit the profile of one of Keith’s harem women, that Keith would charm and seduce with offers of education, money, prestige, and sex (aka the ‘Blue Light Special’).

Nina, please think about all of this circumstantial evidence. Think very closely.

If you were involved in the disappearance of Kristin Snyder, please come forward. Wherever Kristin’s body is hidden, she needs a proper burial.

Her family needs closure. Kristin’s spirit needs to be at peace.

Not only did Kristin lose her life, but the life of her unborn child was also lost as well. Think about that.

Also, think about the fact that once the investigation gets going and law enforcement speaks to Nancy Salzman, Nancy will probably point the finger at you to save her skin. Just like she did with the NXIVM racketeering case.

Nancy will say it was all your idea, that you planned it, that it was totally you.

Think long and hard about that. Nancy was the first one to jump on the Plea Deal Bus in the NXIVM racketeering case. Would she do it again? Of course. So please, if you know anything about the disappearance of Kristin Snyder, please come forward and talk to law enforcement now.

Or hire an attorney, then reach out to Frank Parlato [716-990-5740 or frankparlato@gmail.com] or law enforcement. Time is running out, Nina.

Please help us bring Kristin home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

