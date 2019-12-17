German Fan ‘in Love’ With Allison Mack – Wants Her to Go Free and Come to Germany

A fan of Allison Mack’s from Germany gives his unfiltered opinion of the convicted actress.

By Michael Lindemann

I fall in love in Allison Mack’s adorable smile, watching Smallville 15 years ago. It grows over the years, when I found out that she was born not far from me (Neumuenster-Preetz, Germany, around 20 miles apart). Very unlikely for an American actress.

It really broke my heart when I read that she lost herself in this crazy cult, especially when she lured young women into her guru’s harem (Jness).

I´m totally torn back and forth: For her crimes, she deserves spending time in prison but I really wish that the jury will find her not guilty, because she was unfit to plead.

I want to believe, that she was Keith Raniere’s first and greatest victim and that she needs therapy.

I read that his name is in the Guinness Book of Records, in the top 10 of the people with the highest IQ. If it´s true, it´s really a small line between genius and madness. And then, it´s no wonder, that he can deceive young women who are unstable and insecure.

Allison said, she wanted to do something good and I can´t tell otherwise: World Ethics Foundation, JNess – an organisation of feminists, who want to help such insecure women.

I just take a look behind the curtain, 2018, when Allison did advertising on her homepage for the acting school “The Source”.

The linked video was just bizarro. Allison sat across from Raniere just smiling and nodding along, with an empty look in her eyes.

If her parents never left the northern state of Germany called Schleswig-Holstein to move back to the U.S., that would never happened to her.

The worst cult we have are Jehovah´s Witnesses.

If I have one wish, than, that Allison got free and will move back to her birth town, to go into therapy and to forget those crazy years.

Here she can still act and live a normal life. Only a few comic nerds will recognize her.

And yes, a part of me is still in love with her and wants to meet her even once. (But no, if she did all this voluntary, I could never be in a relationship with her.)

PS: I searched the internet for month now. Sentencing September, October, November. It´s not far from New Years Eve now and still no sentencing date. Is this a good or a bad sign?

Greetings from Germany, Michael

