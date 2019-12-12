Shivani: Is Kristin Keeffe Still Caught up in Keith Raniere’s ‘organized misdirection’?

By Shivani

Kristin Keeffe appears to be still caught up in Keith Raniere’s “organized misdirection.”

And after 24 years under his influence, that isn’t surprising, not at all.

When she finally managed to get away, Keeffe had spent most of her life within his sphere and had been thoroughly, personally involved in dishonesty and corruption. It appears that she came to realize that she had to get her child away from this group, but that doesn’t mean that her own mind has recovered from her conditioning or that she will ever recover.

Her very look, her manner of speaking and most of all, her eyes tell me that a lot of pain and fear is impacting her and has been for a long time.

This also could be partly due to feelings of guilt! She claims to have been always drawn to what she called spiritual experience, or spirituality, and that she never dreamed that instead, Keith was an evil psychopath who aimed to destroy others.

Well, if she says so, but she watched him screw around for years and years, with sexual lies and deceptions, with money moving arrangements, with litigation obsessions designed to achieve revenge or the ruination of his/her/their designated opponents.

Nothing seems more ridiculous than to surmise, or to pretend to believe that Kristin Snyder or Heidi Clifford staged Kristin’s faked death and disappearance.

I find this to be Kristin Keeffe trying to protect herself and her son.

I don’t think that Kristin Snyder was known to be unstable or co-dependent. I don’t think that she ever wanted to disappear.

In fact, what Kristin Snyder seems to have wanted and to have acted upon, during the intensive, was to reveal how Raniere had imposed his sexual monstrosity onto her and that she was horrified to think that she might have been impregnated.

It seems to me that she wanted to talk about her experiences in Albany, New York as soon as she came back to Anchorage. And one way or another, she was STOPPED in her tracks by the intensive’s staff and by Nancy Salzman and probably by Raniere as well.

As for Keeffe, nothing that she says or has said seems completely credible.

She appears to be jumbling pieces of the truth with her own, perhaps desperate fictions. The desperation has not been successfully made invisible. It is all over her and really quite visible.

I perceive her as burdened with not only fear, which is most likely legitimate, but also, she oozes shame.

No one can repair that shame for her, except if she is working to repair it herself. Hopefully she has sought therapy, but if so, it does not appear to have had much of a profound effect.

However 24 years or so of entrenchment is a long, long time to attempt to undo rationally, experientially.

Frank Parlato might know her well enough to have his own assessment of Keeffe’s state of mind, but I would be careful about evaluating a word out of her mouth. She has been a practiced component of promoting and even helping to create lies and corruption for an entire generation.

***

Two clips from the Lost Women of Nxivm featuring Kristin Keeffe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

