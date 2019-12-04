Roger Stone Will Appear in “The Lost Women of Nxivm’ on Investigation Discovery; Says ‘If Raniere Said, “Kill,” I Think They Would Have Killed!’

Roger Stone appears in The Lost Women of Nxivm, which airs on Investigation Discovery on Sunday at 9 pm ET/ 8 CT/ 9 PT.

The Lost Women is a film in which I served as Coordinating Producer, and follows my investigation into the strange and suspicious deaths or disappearance of four women associated with Nxivm leader Keith Raniere.

Stone was formerly a consultant for Nxivm.

Stone replied, “I did meet Raniere one time. And he kind of reminded me of Charles Manson. In the sense that the inner circle was just completely obsequious. Whatever Keith wanted, whatever he said. He said, “kill,” I think they would have killed. That’s why when the woman disappeared in Alaska [Kristin Snyder], it crossed my mind that there may have been foul play. I did think he was evil. But I thought he was just financially corrupt. It turned out to be far worse than I ever thought it would be.” During the filming, I asked Stone, “You saw the followers and you saw Raniere. Did you ever get the sense, that kind of intuitive sense that he might have been willing to do something criminal like murder?”

The press release for ‘The Lost Women of Nxivm’ says in part, “former NXIVM publicist turned investigative journalist Frank Parlato, who first revealed that NXIVM was branding women, takes a deep dive to answer the questions surrounding the tragic deaths and mysterious disappearances of four women who all had connections to NXIVM and Raniere himself.

THE LOST WOMEN OF NXIVM, premieres Sunday, December 8 at 9/8c, only on Investigation Discovery (ID)….” “With exclusive access to members of Raniere’s former inner circle, some speaking for the first time and others who remain anonymous for their safety, Parlato leads viewers through a two-hour investigation that questions if there is more to this sadistic story. The provocative new special,premieres The four ‘lost’ women are:

Gina Hutchinson, 33, found dead in Woodstock NY, an apparent suicide. Kristin Snyder, 35, last seen in Anchorage Alaska being ejected from a Nxivm Internsive. Barbara Jeske, 63, died in CLifton Park, ostensibly from brain cancer; was under the care of Keith Raniere and Brandon Porter. Pamela Cafrtiz, 57, died in Clifton Park, ostensibly from renal cancer, was under the care of Keith Raniere and Brandon Porter.

Stone, who is credited for bringing Donald Trump into politics, says he worked as a consultant for Nxivm starting in 2006. He gives his view of the creepy cult and its notorious leader Keith Raniere.

Among Stone’s comments in the film, he says, “I think it was interesting that when women were admitted to this secret circle of the cult they were required to give blackmail material in case they ever got inklings of leaving the cult. So again, a person who is capable of that, is capable of anything. “I was hired by NXIVM in 2006. I lasted about 4 months. Raniere had like a burning intensity. But at the same time he was arrogant, he was haughty, he was a know it all. He liked to pontificate. He didn’t want to hear what anybody else had to say. I did think he was evil. But I thought he was just financially corrupt. I specifically remember that he got $66 million dollars from the Bronfman sisters’ trust fund…. “I worked for them for maybe 4 months. They were out of touch with the way things really worked. And they wanted to start buying politicians. They knew the system was rigged. They are not wrong about that. But they didn’t understand how it was set up. I met the Bronfman sisters. I met several other trust fund children, and I could see, that they were being milked. And that they were footing the bill for a lifestyle of the circle of people surrounding Keith Raniere.

Stone is one of numerous people interviewed in the film. These include:

Brendan Lyons, senior investigative editor, Albany Times Union Rick Ross, cult expert Neil Glazer, attorney for victims of Nxivm Dr. Jana Lalich, expert on cults Joseph O’Hara, former consultant for Nxivm Omar Rosales, author and former member of Nxivm Susan Dones, former member. Heidi Clifford, spouse of Kristin Snyder Heidi Hutchinson, sister of Gina Hutchinson Angela Ucci, former member Cynthia Libratore, sister of Barbara Jeske A DOS woman [in silhouette to shield her identity] An inner circle member who had cancer and survived [her identity concealed] Kristin Keeffe, former member and mother of Raniere’s child. Lieutenant Alan Nickel, Seward Police Kenny Powers, friend of Snyder’s involved in search. Michael and Sherry Miller of Miller’s Landing, where Snyder’s truck was found. Handwriting expert Beth Chrisman Ballistics expert Cynthia Bir. Harbor Master for Resurrection Bay, Norman Regis Kayak expert and expert of the waters of Resurrection Bay, Rick Brown Forensic scientist, Jason Kolowski, who tested hair samples of one of the cancer victims And others.

Stone is not the only one who thinks the deaths of the women could be criminal.

“Understanding the depths of depravity of the NXIVM cult goes far beyond what we have seen in the headlines,” says Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “This explosive ID special takes a never before look at the stories of four women who were unfortunately caught in Raniere’s twisted web and explores how their association with him may have led to their tragic fates, providing hope that authorities might reopen these cases to bring closure to the victims’ loved ones.” The Lost Women of Nxivm is produced for Investigation Discovery by AMPLE Entertainment. For AMPLE, Ari Mark, Phil Lott, Alex Weresow and, filmmaker Pat McGee are executive producers. For Investigation Discovery, Eugenie Vink is executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America.

