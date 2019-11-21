Raniere’s Home of 30 Years – 3 Flintlock – Is Now Rented to Tenants – No Nxivm Members Left in Knox Woods

Radar Online first reported that “Keith Raniere’s former house of horrors is now occupied by new residents months after his conviction.”

That’s right, 3 Flintlock Lane – the home of Keith Alan Raniere from 1987 until 2016 – a home he still owns 50 percent of – is rented.

Karen Unterreiner, who shares ownership with Raniere of the property, was occupying the 1270 square foot townhouse until recently. She moved out to start a new life, away and apart from Nxivm. She rented the property to tenants who are not connected to Nxivm.

Karen has been very helpful in my investigation into Raniere.

When I worked as a consultant for Nxivm in Albany [2007], I went to many of the homes of Nxivm members and leaders. However I was never invited to visit 3 Flintlock Lane and understood it was taboo to go over and knock on the door.

For years, Raniere lived there with Karen, Kristin Keeffe, Pam Cafritz and at times Barbara Jeske. All four women developed cancer. Cafritz and Jeske died. Cafritz acquired 2 Flintlock Lane [adjoining] and moved there. After Keeffe had a child with Raniere, she and baby moved to 1 Flintlock.

For some time after the birth of the child, both parents denied it was their offspring, telling Nxivm followers that the mother died giving birth to the child and the father was unknown.

I Flintlock is rented to non-Nxivm tenants. 2 Flintlock is vacant and still houses Cafritz’s possessions.

There is nothing left of Raniere’s at 3 Flintlock, except the memory of the man who branded women with his initials and blackmailed them into obedience. Just prior to renting the townhouse, only a few items remained of his including some furniture and his old piano that he learned to play on when he was a boy.

Where Raniere is currently residing – the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn – he won’t be needing any of these items.

The property at 3 Flintlock was rented as of Nov. 1.

Front of house where Keith Raniere lived for almost 30 years. The garage on the right is part of 3 Flintlock, the garage on left is part of 2 Flintlock

The piano that Keith had as a boy, he kept at 3 Flintlock. He claimed to have become a concert level pianist at the age of 12, but is not known to have ever performed any concerts.

The couch where Keith Raniere would lie upon and watch over his women. It had a straight view to the kitchen and Raniere would often make oinking sounds when his ladies went to the refrigerator to remind them not to overeat.

He would also sit up from time to time to receive fellatio from his devotees.

The upstairs landing which led to Raniere’s bedroom which he shared with Karen, when not sleeping downstairs. Keith, it was truly said, slept only two hours per night. That’s because he slept about 8 hours during the day.

After Raniere’s conviction, I visited 3 Flintlock for the first time and was surprised at how small it is. It has three small bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a modest living room, small kitchen and dining area. There is a back porch which I was told Raniere never used.

With Karen moving out of Flintlock, and to another area, there are no Nxivm members still living in the subdivision of townhouses called Knox Woods.

It was once heavily infested with them from Allison Mack, Nicki Clyne, Monica Duran, Daniela Padilla, Barbara Bouchey, Dawn Morrison, Toni Natalie, Camila Fernandez, Ivy Nevares, Lauren Salzman, Kathy Russell, and many others who moved there to be closer to the man who was their Vanguard, and did the thinking for them.

Karen was the first one in, buying the house with her boyfriend Raniere in 1987 – when Raniere was just 27. Karen was the last one out of Knox Woods. She spent more than 40 years with Raniere, meeting him first as a teen when both were attending college.

Around 2015, Rosa Laura Junco offered her 4000 square foot home at nearby 21 Oregon Trail to her Vanguard.

Junco, the daughter of wealthy Mexican publisher Alejandro Junco, just purchased a 10,000 square foot mansion nearby and rather than sell her old home, made it available for her glorious teacher.

Raniere, with the then-ailing Pam Cafritz and Mariana Fernandez, moved in to Oregon Trail, leaving Karen behind at 3 Flintlock.

Cafritz died on Nov. 7, 2016 and was sneaked out of the hospital by Dr. Brandon Porter, Lauren Salzman, Esther Chiappone Carlson, James Del Negro and Raniere. At some point, while they were handling her body, they dropped it on the ground and this provoked a hearty group laugh.

Pam died somewhere, it is not clear, possibly in route from hospital to home, or shortly thereafter. Once confirmed dead by Dr. Porter – James Del Negro and Chiappone-Carlson rushed out to the local supermarket to obtain ice – which was placed, along with Pam, [it is not known if she was still alive then] in the bathtub – to preserve her body for transport to a cryogenic tomb.

At least that is where Raniere said she was going. What really happened to her body remains a mystery.

Raniere, however, required his inner circle not to tell anyone that Pam was dead for several weeks and they told Nxivm members that she was still alive, until Raniere finally decided to announce her death.

What went on in those two weeks, while Pam was dead but people believed her to be living – including possible changes to her will or signing authority on her bank accounts – is not known.

At her memorial, which was not held until January 2017, Raniere wept copious tears and told assembled Nxivm devotees how much he loved Pam and that she was his true life partner.

Some of the tears may have been of joy. Raniere inherited $8 million from her estate and was the sole beneficiary of her will.

The late Pam Cafritz a few months before she died of renal cancer. Raniere prescribed her treatment which included drinking a milky white beverage.His devotee, Rosa Laura Junco, assisted in becoming power of attorney for Pam’s estate and it is not known what financial crimes she may have committed to aid her worthy leader. It is known that she offered her 15 year old virgin daughter to Raniere to become his successor and to birth a child sired by his holiness.

After Raniere and company moved out, Karen remained at 3 Flintlock for once enjoying the property all to herself. She joined Raniere briefly in Mexico when Raniere called many of his followers [not just DOS slaves] for a sort of final Vanguard gathering in Puerto Vallarta in the late winter 2018.

Karen was not part of DOS.

This was, as some have felt, his last Vanguard week – with most of the main devotees being there, hosted by Clare Bronfman. Raniere knew then that he was under investigation by the FBI and thought he would be safe in Mexico with his powerful friend Emiliano Salinas.

Devotees came and they left just prior to Easter. The DOS women remained along with Clare Bronfman.

A group fellatio was planned with his eight First Line slaves but it never came off – because Raniere was arrested by Mexican federal police. He was found hiding in a closet.

Lauren Salzman gave his location away when she had machine guns pointed at her head.

Before his arrest, Karen had come back to Flintlock – but all chance of earning income for the work she had done for years – teaching Nxivm intensives – was gone. Nobody was signing up.

After the branding story was exposed by Frank Report, the cult cratered. After the New York Times picked up the story, the feds began to investigate. Raniere was arrested shortly after Karen left Mexico.

From about the time Frank Report broke the branding story in June 2017, Karen started reading Frank Report. She had to hide the fact that she read it since Nivm members were not allowed to read the blasphemous trash written in it.

The website showed up on her phone as a favorite and she sometimes worried that someone from the cult would see it and tell Raniere, the ruthless Clare Bronfman or the punishing Nancy Salzman.

Karen learned much about Raniere from Frank Report – including learning about DOS and the branding and blackmail components of it.

Karen, I think, genuinely thought Nxivm courses helped people and for many years thought Keith was a mostly good man. She did little recruiting, because, she said, she was not good at that. This is why she only achieved an orange sash instead of the green sash – which is reserved for those who recruit well and take plenty of courses.

But things change, even for one as brilliant as Raniere.

He is awaiting sentencing in January. His townhouse is rented. All have left Knox Woods.

The stench, if not the memory of the ugly monster, is gone with repeated cleanings by Karen.

People are advised to resume their lives as if the Vanguard were dead.

Of all the places, 3 Flintlock is the property most associated with Keith Raniere. That is now in the possession of people who never knew him.

The woman most associated with him, for the longest time, more than 40 years, is gone too. It will not be easy to rebuild her life since two thirds of it was spent under his thrall, but if she can do it, you can too.

She has new employment not connected with Nxivm or life coaching.

Ironically, the man who thought he was the smartest in the world took his take home IQ test at 3 Flintlock Lane. He had his women friends help him. So smart is he that he had women do all the work for him not only on the test but everything else. His clothes and food just magically appeared he said – the product of the women’s work.

It continues even to this day. Brilliant Raniere’s clothes and food still magically appear, now provided by the US taxpayers, a condition that is expected to continue for the rest of his life.

