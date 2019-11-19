Richard Branson Is a Randy Kite Surfer – But Little or No Connection to Raniere

Billionaire Richard Branson, who twice hosted a Nxivm retreat at his private Necker Island, and apparently once penned an endorsement of the work Clare and Sara Bronfman, and their mentor, Keith Alan Raniere, were doing back in 2009, is also an avid kitesurfer.

He is so good, it appears, that he can carry an attractive, slender woman on his back.

It is not clear if the photos below are real or photoshopped but Branson claims they’re real.

“I was getting ready to go kitesurfing on Necker when Susi Mai, one of the founders of MaiTai, noticed the photos on the wall of yours truly kitesurfing with a friend on my back. Branson writes,

“People often ask if the image above was photoshopped (it wasn’t!) Susi, who is a pro-kiteboarder for Red Bull, Cabrinha and NP, said we could do better than that.

“We’ve taken on lots of challenges over the years, and have even broken some kitesurfing world records, so we were confident we could do it. “First, we tried two people on one kite board, with Susi getting on my back. Then we went for the other way around, with Susi getting on the board in front of me. “Can we go even further? Check back on the blog tomorrow…”

Well the answer is “yes.” The brilliant billionaire and his comely friend could go even further – as this supposedly not photoshopped photo suggests.