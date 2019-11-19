Richard Branson Is a Randy Kite Surfer – But Little or No Connection to Raniere

“We’ve taken on lots of challenges over the years, and have even broken some kitesurfing world records, so we were confident we could do it.
“First, we tried two people on one kite board, with Susi getting on my back. Then we went for the other way around, with Susi getting on the board in front of me.
“Can we go even further? Check back on the blog tomorrow…”
Well the answer is “yes.” The brilliant billionaire and his comely friend could go even further – as this supposedly not photoshopped photo suggests.
Branson is not terribly concerned about his free-wheeling lifestyle. He does not seem worried that the stock of his companies will go down by catcalls from the #metoo left – by having an objectified woman, riding naked on his back.
Nancy Salzman said that when she was at Necker Island in 2007 – with the Nxivm troop – Branson had women pole dancing for his entertainment. Salzman said she did not attend the party. It is not known if Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk, Sara Bronfman and others were there enjoying the ambiance.
Frank Report still has a stock of unpublished pictures from the Necker Island-Nxivm gathering which we plan to publish soon.
In the meantime, let us consider the wise words Branson said about Clare, Keith and Sara’s World Ethical Foundation.
“The tools you have for compassionately dealing with complex ethical and global issues are not only unique, but also extremely valuable. This, along with a program of coordinated, organized resources, makes for an innovative approach to transforming our society. I think your founding event will be extraordinary and potentially world-changing! —Founder, Virgin Group
Branson is not known to have attended the Raniere-Dalai Lama event he described as “extraordinary and potentially world-changing”.
He may have been busy kitesurfing.
After Keith Raniere was arrested, when questioned by the SUN, Branson claimed he had never heard of Nxivm or Keith Raniere before.
Like when US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand claimed the same thing, despite her father and stepmother having a deep connection to the cult, some found Branson’s claim dubious .
In response to a story in Frank Report, the SUN, wrote about Branson and Nxivm renting Necker Island.
The Sun reported, “The tycoon maintains he was not aware of any [Nxivm] seminars – believing instead it was a booking for Sara Bronfman’s friends and family only.”
A Virgin Management spokesman said: ‘Sir Richard Branson has never heard of Keith Raniere. He has never met him and there is absolutely no association between Sir Richard and the NXIVM group or its leader.’”
I think it is true. And to quell conspiracy theories – I don’t think Branson ever met Keith Raniere.
Keith was not known to have gone to Necker Island and Branson was never spotted in Clifton Park.
The rantings of some who think there is a nefarious connection is unsubstantiated conjecture.
Branson is 69 and has an estimated net worth of $4 billion.
