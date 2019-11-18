Evidence Points to Nina Cowell Having Role in Disappearance of Kristin Snyder

If ever circumstantial evidence pointed to one woman having a hand in the disappearance of another woman, it is Nina Cowell.
She attended the last Nxivm intensive with Kristin Snyder, the one from which Kristin disappeared.
Nina was one of her coaches, guiding Kristin on her “issues” concerning her relationship with her spouse, Heidi Clifford.
Nxivm teaches that marriage or monogamous relationships are a form of weakness and attachment, a crutch – and often sought to break people up – all the more so if the woman happened to be slender and attractive – and could be squired to private mentoring sessions with Nxivm sex cult leader Keith Raniere.
Raniere is now in federal custody awaiting sentencing for sex trafficking, racketeering, and other federal crimes.
Almost 17 years ago, Nina Cowell was advising Kristin Snyder during the last few days of Kristin’s attendance in a Nxivm class – from which she left on February 6, 2003 and was never seen again – that her relationship with Heidi was a “disintegration,” a Nxivm term for a problem that needed to be solved in order to obtain a higher level of understanding and consciousness.
This teaching had the twin purpose of advancing Nxivm teachings – which was to break up couples anyway – and, in Kristin’s case, because she was, amazingly, claiming in class that she was pregnant with Raniere’s child – and feeling guilty because she betrayed her spouse by having sex with him.
If Nina, following orders from Nxivm president Nancy Salzman, could persuade Kristin that she really did not have a valid relationship with Heidi, it might serve to quiet her down and get her to accept the fact that, if Keith seduced her, it was no big deal.
Nina was following orders and the overarching order was to gaslight Kristin. Get her so mixed up, dazed, and confused that nobody would believe her when she said she was pregnant with Raniere’s child.
This is what it was about: A group of Nxians trying to unhinge Kristin Snyder – make it appear she was insane. The result was that the already troubled and guilt-stricken woman went deeper and deeper into her spiraling descent that led to her disappearance.
The classes were in Anchorage, Alaska, at the Westmark Hotel. Esther Chiappone was one of two Head Teachers.
Esther was a woman who had slept with Raniere after he seduced her by telling her she would be his monogamous girlfriend. She soon found out he had a harem and, though deeply upset – she refused to join his harem – she remained in Nxivm as a teacher and recruiter and was making good money as a consequence.
Ironically, it was Esther who was leading the on-the-ground gaslighting efforts, telling Kristin that Keith would never sleep with a woman – he was celibate – and trying to get Kristin to think she was imagining that she had sex with Keith.
Esther was lying to her and to the class that Keith was celibate. Esther told the class to ignore what Kristin said about being pregnant. Kristin was just seeking attention, she said.
Of course, Esther knew better.
Then there was Ed Kinum, the other Head Trainer for this class. Even though he is a health professional – a chiropractor – and even though he knew (or should have known) that Kristin needed psychiatric help, he did nothing. Participating in the gaslighting, he ignoring Kristin’s need for medical attention.
Then there was Nina Cowell, counseling Kristin that her relationship with Heidi was invalid.
All the while, Kristin was crying out, trying to get anyone to listen that she did indeed have sex with Keith. She was not imagining this. She thought she was pregnant, she, a lesbian woman in a committed relationship, had gone to Albany for a visit and met Keith. He told her he could help her and wound up seducing her [possibly raping her].
Now she was back in Alaska taking the Nxivm class with students who were told Raniere was a celibate, and teachers who knew he wasn’t.
Finally, probably because Kristin would not stop claiming Keith had sex with her, and she thought she was pregnant, Nancy Salzman, keeping in contact with Esther from Albany, ordered Esther to remove Kristin from class.
[Maybe Kristin was pregnant. Keith and Nancy undoubtedly considered this. That would be trouble. At the least, it would destroy the burgeoning Alaska Nxivm center. If it got out at other centers – and back to Albany – the cult’s headquarters – it could destroy the mission. What was one human life – and her unborn child – worth compared to the Nxivm mission? Keith Raniere was to declare some six years later on a video that, “I’ve had people killed for my beliefs and for theirs.” Maybe Kristin Snyder’s belief got her killed.]
On February 6, 2003, Esther called Nxivm member Elaine Smiloff, who came in her car, picked up Kristin, and drove the distressed woman home. They left around 4 pm.
On the trip home, Kristin cried about being pregnant and said she did not know what to do.
Elaine dropped her off; those were her orders – drop her off – alone in the house. Don’t stay. Leave the raving woman home alone with no transportation.
Meantime, back in class, Esther told Heidi Clifford, who was also attending the class, that Elaine was going to stay with Kristin until the intensive was over and Heidi came home to her spouse.
When the intensive ended – at about 7 pm, Heidi went to the parking lot of the Westmark Hotel to get the Toyota pickup truck she shared with Kristin. It was gone.
But Kristin had been driven home. Who took the pickup truck?
Heidi got a ride home. Kristin wasn’t there. The pickup truck wasn’t there either.
Heidi had a feeling, a suspicion, or intuition, or something, that Kristin might have gone to Seward, Alaska to Resurrection Bay, a place she loved. It is about 2.5 hours away.
Heidi assumed Kristin must have somehow got the truck, although she did not know how Kristin did so.
Heidi reported Kristin as a missing person and told authorities that she was possibly suicidal.
The following evening, Friday, Feb. 7, 2003, at about 9:20 pm, Kristin’s vehicle was located by Alaska State Troopers in Seward, on Lowell Point, near the Millers Landing resort. The passenger side door was locked. The driver’s side door was open with a key still in the door lock. Two handwritten notes on two separate note pads ware observed resting on the passenger seat.
The notes inside the vehicle suggested that Snyder was planning to commit suicide. The second note simply read “No need to search for my body.”
Police interviewed Sherry Miller of Millers Landing. She told police she did not observe anyone or anything in the past few days. Her husband, Mike, told police he did not observe anyone around the vehicle. He thought he noticed the truck parked in front of their residence on Thursday morning [when Kristin was still in the Nxivm class].
Miller thought he observed the truck to have moved once during the day.
The next closest cabin was a few hundred feet away.
The Millers provided the name of the cabin owner [or tenant], a one Nina Cowell, who had the cabin just north of Miller’s Landing.
How coincidental it was, that the woman who owned/rented the cabin next door to where Kristin’s truck was found was a woman who happened to be in the same intensive as Kristin and was coaching her too.
Alaska State Trooper Jeff Evanoff called Nina Cowell from Seward at 11:31 pm.
According to the police report, when contacted by police, Cowell told them that: “she knew Snyder and they have been friends since June 2O02. Cowell saw K. Snyder last night, 02/06/03, at about 1600 hours at the Westmark Hotel in Anchorage. Cowell said a bunch of them were there in a group and she believed Snyder left to attend a performance at the Performing Arts Center (PAC). Cowell said that Snyder did not seem quite right during the past few days. Cowell stated she needed to excuse herself and make some telephone calls to some friends and asked If she could call the Troopers back.”
She never called them back.
The police report continues: “l telephoned APD [Anchorage Police Department] and provided them with the information about Snyder and Cowell. APD Lt Honeman called the Seward AST [Alaska State Trooper] office and I spoke with him regarding Cowell and her reluctance to speak with AST about Snyder. LI. Honeman stated he would have an officer contact Cowell.”
It is not known if police ever contacted Cowell. I could find no report of any further contact with the evasive woman.
Then commenced a major search for Kristin Snyder.
The report continues, “Myself [Evanoff] and Trooper Zabaia returned to the Lowed Point area and continued a ground search of the area. Cowell’s cabin was checked again as well as the surrounding wooded areas and shorelines. Efforts again met with negative results. I contacted Sgt. Anderson and advised him of the details of the case. The United States Coast Guard was contacted and informed of the case. A Search and Rescue was planned to begin the following morning, 02/08/03.”
The following morning, Mike and Sherry Miller of Millers Landing discovered a kayak was missing from their collection of kayaks at their resort – which was closed for the winter. People normally did not kayak in February in Alaska.
This led police to assume that Kristin had taken the kayak and paddled off into Resurrection Bay to kill herself.
It’s hard to imagine a more thorough search was conducted for anyone in the history of missing persons in and around Seward.
Not only were the official agencies involved, but dozens of Kristin’s friends from her Nordic Ski Patrol club came to Seward to help search for her. All of them had training – as did Kristin herself – in search and rescue operations.
According to the Alaska State Police Report:
“On 2-8 and 2-9 a large search effort was conducted in and around Resurrection Bay. The search consisted of Alaska State Troopers, Seward area fire/EMS volunteers, the U.S. Coast Guard, Forest Service law enforcement, the Seward Police Department, the Civil Air Patrol, and friends of Snyder’s, many of whom were part of an organized search and rescue team as part of the Nordic Ski Club.
“After two full days of active searching, no sign of Kristen Snyder was located. The organized search effort was curtailed after that with only a planned C.A.P. flight of the outer bay beaches … an aerial search of the western shoreline of Resurrection Bay Including Tonsina Point, Cajnes Head, Carsto Head, the Bear Glacier beach and Bulldog Cove … We also did an aerial search of the Fox Island shoreline and landed and checked the cabins at the Fox Island Resort. We picked up two dog handlers and their dogs at the summit of Caines Head and returned to the Seward airport.
“We did not find any sign of Snyder. The dog handlers said that the only clue they had found was a set of recent footprint near the Calisto Cabin at Derby Cove.
“[The US Coast Guard cutter] Mustang …searched cabins and shoreline in Thumb Cove and Humpy Cove…. the Coast Guard … insert[ed] ground search teams using Helo 1 [Helicopter] to more thoroughly search likely landing spots and cabins. A volunteer landing craft … insert[ed] search teams to check remote landing sites. …
“Helo 1 … use[d] volunteers from the Anchorage Nordic Ski Patrol and insert[ed] them onto beaches in Thumb Cove, south beach of Caines Head and the beach at Bear Glacier… [to] … search for clues.”
***
The search was intense.
There were shoreline searches – and ground teams went to Porcupine Cove and Bulldog Cove and conducted a ground search. The Coast Guard Cutter Mustang searched Kayaker’s Cove, the eastern shoreline of Resurrection Bay to Cape Resurrection,. and Ragged and Fox islands.
The USCG helicopter searched the western shore of Resurrection Bay to the tip of Cape Aialik, around the cape and into Aialik Bay.
The Civil Air Patrol conducted a shoreline search around the tip of Cape Resurrection and ground searchers hiked the trail from Lowell Point to Tonsina Point.
The Mustang searched Sunny Cove, Bear Glacier beach, Porcupine Cove, Bulldog Cove, Thumb Cove, Agnes Bay. Areas were searched on foot, and then the craft went to Thumb Cove for a second look at private cabins. No sign of Snyder was found at any location.
According to the police report, “Experienced kayakers on this search effort expressed the opinion that based on the sea conditions near the tip of Aialik Cape, that it was unlikely that a kayak could have rounded either Aiailik or Resurrection Capes during the past few days.
The police report continues:
“The team went to Thumb Cove and searched the shoreline, woods and private cabins with no results. A second team went to the south beach of Caines Head and searched with no results. A third team went to the beach at the outlet of Bear Glacier and searched with negative results. Review of the search efforts showed that the Caines Head team had not checked the southern end of the trail to the fort site and the camping spot and the south beach. Helo 1 did not detect anything during its flights….
“The CAP [Civil Air Patrol] flew a grid search at 500 to 700 feet aver Resurrection Bay from Fox Island north, with leg spacing of 5 miles. They reported very good visibility on the surface and no clues found.
“The Mustang started its search at Kayaker Cove and searched private cabins there. It went on with the cutter and small boat to search the sandspit on Fox Island, the east side of Resurrection Bay to Cape Resurrection and Barwell Island, around Ragged Island to Fox Island and a search of the cabin in Sunny Cove. It then conducted a grid search of the surface of the bay from Fox Island back to Seward. It found no clues….
“At dusk, a helicopter flew a shoreline search of Cape Aialik with negative results.
“A team of ground searchers walked from Lowell Point lo Tonsina Point, and searched extensively there, with negative results…”
***
Some believe if there had been a body or a kayak or a paddle, it would have been found. But nothing, no trace of Kristin Snyder was discovered, which led her sister, Kim Snyder, to declare, “The crime scene was not at Resurrection Bay.”
Back to Nina Cowell
Perhaps, if it ended here, with Nina Cowell merely lying to Alaska State Police about Kristin going to the Performing Arts Center – when she knew Kristin was in no condition to attend a concert – then cutting her interview short because she had to call friends – maybe it would be as simple as Nina was lying to protect Nxivm.
The fact that Nina happened to have a cabin right next to where Kristin’s truck was found could be a coincidence.
[The fact that Mike Miller of Millers Landing thought he saw Kristin’s pickup truck at Millers Landing while Kristin was still in the intensive could be his mistake.]
We know Kristin was never found.
Within a few weeks, however, Nina Cowell left Alaska where she lived for years. She moved to Albany – headquarters of Nxivm – to work for Nxivm.
She was a student in Alaska. Now she was leaving home and going to Albany to work for the cult.
Nina was offered by Nancy Salzman an opportunity to run the Nxivm Café – to own and operate it.
The small café was located inside their headquarters at 455 New Karner Road in Colonie, a suburb of Albany, where the main Nxivm classes were held.
It’s hard to say how profitable that would be by itself, but Nina took the new position and ran the cafe. It is not known how much she was paid or how much the profits were from the operation.
But there was more than that.
Nancy also offered Nina a free residence to live in. A nice home in Clifton Park, all hers and no rent to pay.
Yes, Nina was being well taken care of.
There was one more thing to sweeten the deal: Nancy Salzman gave Nina a “loan” of $50,000 which Nina never had to pay back.
Let’s call it what it is – a gift – of $50,000.
Those who know Raniere and Salzman know they do not often make gifts or loans. Generous they aren’t. The flow of money always goes from student to them, not vice versa.
Let’s look at circumstantial evidence
Kristin disappears.
Her pickup truck disappears.
Nina happens to have a cabin a few hundred feet from where Kristin’s pickup truck is found.
Nina is called by police and lies, saying Kristin went to a concert. When asked if Kristin seemed to be acting strangely, Nina admits she had, then quickly ends the call, for, at 11:31 pm, she has to call friends. [Were those friends Nancy, Esther or Ed Kinum?]
Police note that Nina was uncooperative.
Soon after Kristin’s disappearance, Nina moves to Albany and works at Nxivm headquarters operating her own business. She gets free housing and a $50,000 gift.
Maybe Nina Cowell had nothing to do with the disappearance of Kristin Snyder. Maybe these are just a series of coincidences. But, as they say in law enforcement, “enough coincidences make a fact.”
I have tried to reach Nina Cowell numerous times, but she has declined to return my calls. I had others contact her and she told them she will not talk to me.
Nina Was Part of the Nxivm 9
In 2009, Nina Cowell left Nxivm, along with Barbara Bouchey and Susan Dones. She was one of the Nxivm 9, a group of nine women who left the cult in solidarity. Nina has never spoken publicly about why she left or what she knows about Nxivm.
Unlike some of the others, Nina was never sued.
At the time she left Nxivm, she had been working for Dr. Michael Salzman, the ex-husband of Nancy Salzman and the father of Lauren and Michelle Salzman.
It is not known why Dr. Salzman hired Nina in the first place or whether it had been at the request of Nancy Salzman, Nina’s benefactor.
After Nina quit NXIVM, Keith demanded Nancy tell her ex-husband to fire Nina.
Dr. Salzman refused.
In retaliation for Dr. Salzman’s refusal to fire Nina, Keith ordered Lauren and Michelle to shun their father. As a result, Lauren and Michelle did not speak to their father again – from 2009 until at least the time Lauren was arrested for her role in the Nxivm racketeering cult in 2018.
Nancy also was ordered to shun her ex-husband and father of their children and she did.
Conclusion
Nina may know nothing about Kristin Snyder’s disappearance and may be totally innocent of any wrongdoing. Or she may be complicit in her disappearance.
If there was foul play, Nina probably does not know Keith’s role in masterminding the disappearance – for Keith always had his women do the front work for him.
Nina, Nancy and Esther – and maybe Ed Kinum – might have conspired to “disappear” Kristin Snyder. There may have been others. Nina might know Esther’s role – and Esther might know Nancy’s role – if there was foul play.
But only Nancy would likely know Keith’s role.
One thing is certain, however, the first person – it has been observed – on the plea deal bus always gets the best seat.
Ask Nancy Salzman, who was first in the Nxivm racketeering case.
Now might be the time for Nina to tell all she knows.
****
Message to Nina:
I can be reached at 716-990-5740 or via email at frankparlato@gmail.com.
If you fear that you may have some legal liability regarding the disappearance of Kristin Snyder [there is no statute of limitations for murder], I can help you get legal representation.
Proper legal representation might lessen your criminal exposure and perhaps procure immunity for you – if you cooperate with law enforcement and provide truthful information.
And if you are innocent, now may be the time for you to speak on the record.
If only to show that everyone can gin up a conspiracy theory that fits with what they’d like to believe, it turns out that Nancy Salzman spins one in a 2009 deposition in the case with Rick Ross, in which she questions the authenticity of Snyder’s suicide note, and suggests that what has come out as evidence is a replacement intended to make NXIVM look bad.
Note also that, typically, she resorts to the fallacy or cognitive bias of personal incredulity*, claiming that it “seemed odd” that Snyder’s family had a memorial service for her not long after her disappearance, and thus that somehow cast suspicion on what had happened.
This also raises the question of what Interfor (whose hiring was coordinated by Joe O’Hara, according to court documents) actually found:
Q. NXIVM hired Interfor through Nolan
7 and Heller. Is that right?
8 A. That’s correct.
9 Q. And initially Interfor was hired to
10 investigate Kristin Snyder’s disappearance. Is
11 that right?
12 A. That’s correct.
13 Q. Why did NXIVM want to investigate
14 Kristin Snyder’s disappearance?
15 A. There were a lot of things about it
16 that seemed odd to us, and we — we felt that we
17 should investigate it because of those things.
18 Q. What was the — what was the
19 objective of the investigation?
20 A. To determine if she really had —
21 had died.
22 Q. Why was that important to NXIVM?
23 A. Well, Kristin Snyder disappeared
24 while she was taking one of our courses. At that
25 time both Ester Chippone and Ed Kinum, who were
TSG Reporting – Worldwide 800-702-9580
Page 433
1 SALZMAN – DAY III
2 teaching the course, were very concerned that she
3 didn’t come back, and then when they found out
4 that she had disappeared, communicated with the
5 Alaskan police. They communicated several times,
6 to the best of my recollection.
7 And the police never attributed or
8 linked any part of her disappearance to NXIVM,
9 taking the course or anything like that.
10 Later she — within a period of
11 less than three weeks, maybe between two and three
12 weeks, they had a memorial service for her. They
13 determined that she had died after she
14 disappeared, and she had only been missing for a
15 very short period of time.
16 Q. Who is “they”?
17 A. Her partner, Heidi Clifford, and I
18 believe her family because they had a memorial
19 service for her within three weeks.
20 That seemed very odd to me because
21 when I really looked at how long people evaluate
22 or remain hopeful that loved ones will be found
23 after their disappearance, whether it’s in a
24 situation of war or a situation of disappearance
25 or even when the World Trade Center collapsed,
TSG Reporting – Worldwide 800-702-9580
Page 434
1 SALZMAN – DAY III
2 people remained hopeful for weeks, months and even
3 years that they would still find their loved ones
4 and, I don’t believe, had memorial services.
5 But to do it within three weeks, it
6 seemed odd that they came to the conclusion that
7 yes, she — without finding a body or any other
8 evidence, that yes, not only did she disappear,
9 but she died and had a memorial service.
10 Q. But a suicide note was found;
11 wasn’t it?
12 A. There was an original — an
13 original note that was left that was not the note
14 that was publicized in the newspaper a year later,
15 so that also seemed odd to us. And the note that
16 was publicized in the newspaper a year later
17 mentioned NXIVM — I’ve been taking a course in
18 NXIVM, a/k/a executive success programs.
19 The name NXIVM had not been
20 released to the public at the time, and she would
21 have had no way of knowing that we were going to
22 change our name because the name was released
23 after her disappearance and her alleged death. So
24 that seemed very odd to us.
25 And that note was not the note that
TSG Reporting – Worldwide 800-702-9580
Page 435
1 SALZMAN – DAY III
2 the police showed Ester Chippone when she was
3 originally missing.
4 So all of those things together
5 caused us to believe that somehow something had
6 happened.
7 And a year later, after there was
8 no mention of it in the Alaskan newspaper for an
9 entire year, all of a sudden this note surfaced
10 and it was publicized on Mr. Ross’ website and in
11 the local Times Union in Albany, New York. And
12 all of those things seemed very odd to us.
https://culteducation.com/pdf/nxivm/2009-06-10_N.%20Salzman%20Deposition%20Minuscript.pdf
Note that the trademark application for NXIVM was filed on February 19, 2002, and the Cult of Personality article by Forbes, on Oct 13, 2003, said “The company is now also known as Nxivm”. It’s thus entirely possible that, particularly if Snyder had spent time in Albany, she would have known of the name change.
That timing related to the damaging Forbes article about what was then best known as ESP, also suggests why NXIVM might have been desperate to cover up any death possible related to their programs, as they did in
* https://yourlogicalfallacyis.com/personal-incredulity
None of the alleged story makes sense!
I’m so sure. Skinflint ClareBear Bronfman is going to pay someone $50,000 out of the kindness of her heart.
The so-called Cafe – was a long table with teabags, water, and napkins. What kind of job is that? Managing a table?
Fifty grand. Follow the money. That sounds like hush money to me.
Kristin Snyder was probably drugged, placed in a plastic bag, and buried in the woods. #JusticeforKristin
Snyder’s disappearance was in February, 2003.
In October, 2003, the Forbes article came out, and was so damaging that it essentially cut off ESP’s recruiting among actual successful executives and prominent people like Edgar Bronfman, and probably was part of the impetus for the group’s rebranding as NXIVM. And that piece didn’t mention Snyder’s death, which NXIVM must have successfully kept out of the news at least until then. Even the Times Union didn’t report about it until a year later in February, 2004.
NXIVM and the Bronfmans had plenty of good reasons to keep Cowell and others quiet and happy, if only for PR purposes. They spent large amounts of money on all sorts of things when it suited them – and, in Snyder’s case, in hiring Interfor.
That also points to another of the glaring inconsistencies, and failures to pay attention to detail, of some of the theorizing – it makes absolutely no sense for NXIVM to have hired outside investigators, if they had some involvement in Snyder’s disappearance or death.
I hope Nina reads your message to her at the end of this article. You have not been wrong in your legal and arrest predictions for members. Nina would do well to heed your advice and take advantage of your generous offer, Frank.
Personally, I believe fully that Keith and those involved with Kristin Snyder at around the time of her disappearance (excepting her wife) are as capable of killing a woman – to honor their commitment to Keith/NXIVM – as easily as they are capable of enslaving and branding women.
Great info and very thorough. There’s a line of questioning that I believe should be looked at.
Why didn’t Heidi drive Kristin home? I’d guess that people “talked” Heidi into staying and not missing out on the rest of the days information from the seminar. I’m sure Heidi remembers this, regrets it, and has replayed it in her mind. Why didn’t she take Kristin home? That would be the logical way to handle your significant other flipping out during a seminar. Who talked Heidi out of taking care of Kristin? Did Heidi even resist and try to drive Kristin home? If yes, how much resistance? In other words, who was pulling the strings?
Nina is screwed. Egregiously lying to the police. Her cabin where the vehicle was found. Hush money and a sweatheart deal. Amazing she got away with not spilling what she knows for this long. She’d better start talking. One of three things 1) She did it. 2) She was set up to make it look like she did it. 3) She knows way more than what she’s shared, but she was set up to not have clean hands.
Hey Nancy – I know Frank basically just called you cheap, but I dunno. 50K to Toni. 50K to Nina. How about you mail me a measily 50K from that stash? It’ll prove Frank wrong and turn this coincidence into a pattern!
Okay, so if Kristin drove herself to Resurrection Bay – a couple of Questions:
1. How did Kristin get from her home, in a bad emotional state, back to the Hotel to pick up her truck?
2. After Kristin picked up her truck at the hotel, why didn’t she go back home?
3. Is the story that Kristin drove to Res Bay after she magically went from her home to the hotel to get her truck?
4. How did the truck get to Res Bay, next to Nina’s cabin?
5. How would Kristin know it was Nina’s cabin? And to park the truck next to Nina’s cabin.
6. If you are exiting a vehicle, when do you use the key to lock the door? You would always open the door, press the lock button, close the door. And the vehicle is locked. Even in the old school autos, once on the outside, you would lift the door handle to keep the lock button down as you close the door.
I think there is enough Circumstantial Evidence to get some search warrants and bring people in for questioning. None of this fake narrative makes sense. So, go back to the people around Kristin before she died. At the time Kristin disappeared, who was missing from their usual place? Who had the Motive, Means & Opportunity to silence Kristin?
For the death, if there was no blood or evidence of an assault in the truck. Could Kristin had been drugged, then killed or buried alive in the woods? Remember El Queefo had tons of pills in his lair. Did he have any downers or barbiturates?
This definitely smells fishy. There appears to be enough circumstances for the Alaskan law enforcement to reopen the case. Why didn’t they follow up with her after the initial call was cut short? A person acting evasive is exactly the type of person law enforcement should want to contact again.
As Snyder’s coach, Cowell almost certainly knows a lot about what actually happened to her in Albany and her state of mind in Alaska.
I suspect it’s more likely that people aren’t talking for a variety of mundane reasons, including possible exposure to lawsuits. If there’s a liability issue to address, it more likely would be to try to reassure people that they could come forward and talk without the threat of facing civil action.
“The statutes of limitations for civil cases and procedures in Alaska range from two to 10 years. Personal injury and defamation claims carry a two-year time limit, while fraud, collection of rents and debt, and judgments all have a 10-year limit.” https://statelaws.findlaw.com/alaska-law/alaska-civil-statute-of-limitations-laws.html
Something strange may have happened. But perhaps the strangest possibility – or most implausible scenario – is that NXIVM somehow cunningly arranged Snyder’s death or disappearance, and yet haplessly left behind a damning suicide note that implies they had “brainwashed” her, with the apparent result that she sounded to be in a delusional and psychotic state.
Par for the course. Another criminal caper, from NXSCUM
The Snyders, Kristin’s extended family, and her friends don’t care about the statute of limitations. We just want to know what happened.
If it was murder, there is no statute of limitations for the murder or the cover-up.
Those involved will fall one by one, just like the current arrested NXIVM defendants have.
It’s just a matter of time for this cold case to bust wide open. There is too much information pointing to this not being as simple as NXIVM made it look when it happened.
I haven’t seen any mention of what Kristin did that was disrupting the class. Yelling, crying, interrupting, contradicting teachings?
How was Heidi not aware that they were removing Kristen if she was being so disruptive? Were they separated? Did Heidi question why they didn’t locate her, if she was not in the same room, to help Kristin?
What did they tell Heidi that Kristin was doing to force them to remove her?
Those sorts of questions are at least generally addressed in this article from the time:
An Espian’s brief life
Times Union/February 1, 2004
By Dennis Yusko
https://culteducation.com/group/907-nxivm/6048-an-espians-brief-life-.html
I agree that more actual detail about what happened should be exposed as evidence of what went on in NXIVM sessions – and how it was (mis)handled outside of them – though I don’t think it will change the basic arc of the story of her suicide.
Thank you for the link. The last paragraph of the article – “Clifford’s NXIVM bill was $11,500. She sold the couple’s Tacoma truck to help pay it, as well as Kristin Snyder’s $16,000 debt. She said NXIVM rejected her request for a partial refund for the second intensive course.”
Is that where Toni got that garbage about the space shuttle story or did she give it to them? That doesn’t answer any of my questions but it does show that site appears to also not have confirmed facts. Pretty amateur speculation and tall tales in that link..
I always found Dennis Yusko to be a reliable reporter – which makes it especially hard for me to reconcile his recounting of his conversation with Jonnie Snyder about her last conversation with Kristin. But it does appear that Toni and Chet simply copied that incident from Dennis’ story without giving any attribution to him.
The Times Union article, which dates back to around the time of Snyder’s death, cites her mother as saying that about the space shuttle, so it is likely the original source for Natalie’s later claims.
It’s professional journalism citing a phone interview with Snyder’s partner Clifford; and quoting the Snyders, an Alaska State Trooper who supervised the investigation, an Alaska State Police sergeant who was also involved, the chairman of the Department of Psychiatry at Our Lady of Mercy Hospital in New York City who treated several other people who experienced psychological problems after doing NXIVM courses, Rick Ross, and unnamed critics.
I seems that either you don’t like facts that don’t fit with what you’ve for some reason decided that you want to believe, or are just trying to troll and gaslight us.
Oh my God! Each article on Kristin’s disappearance is more damning than the last.This HAS to be murder. You have my deepest sympathies Kim and Jonnie. As do Heidi and her family. 🕯️
“There was one more thing to sweeten the deal: Nancy Salzman gave Nina a “loan” of $50,000 which Nina never had to pay back.
Let’s call it what it is – a gift – of $50,000.”
A person with a more suspicious frame of mind might call that $50,000 HUSH MONEY.
No wonder Nancy Salzman walked out of the courtroom after her plea deal with a big smile on her face.
Nancy knows that what she plead guilty to might just be the tip of a very large iceberg.
An iceberg large enough to fill up an Alaskan fjord.