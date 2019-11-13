Beyond Prison – What Other Penalties Will Be Imposed on Raniere When He’s Sentenced?

We have previously reported on the prison sentence that Keith Alan Raniere AKA The Vanguard will receive when he is sentenced on January 17th.

In all, Raniere was found guilty of seven charges:

– Count One: Racketeering Conspiracy

– Count Two: Racketeering

– Count Three: Forced Labor Conspiracy

– Count Four: Wire Fraud Conspiracy

– Count Five: Sex Trafficking Conspiracy

– Count Six: Sex Trafficking

– Count Seven: Attempted Sex Trafficking

Although we know for certain that he will receive at least a 15-year prison sentence for his sex trafficking conviction, we have also speculated that his actual sentence will likely be in the 30-years to life range.

But regardless of how much time he is sentenced to serve in federal prison, Raniere will also receive several other punishments for the various criminal charges on which he was convicted by a jury that spent less than 4 hours deliberating his fate.

Monetary Fine

Raniere will, for example, be ordered to pay a fine. That fine will likely be $250,000 or twice the gross proceeds of the NXIVM crime syndicate, whichever is greater.

Trying to calculate the gross proceeds of the NXIVM crime syndicate will not be easy – especially because there were so many companies involved in it and because all of those companies operated “under-the-table” as much as possible.

But over the course of its two decades of operations, it’s probably safe to assume that all the NXIVM-related companies had at least $20-$30 million of gross proceeds.

And if the “loans” from the Bronfman sisters are also treated as income to the NXIVM crime syndicate – which they very well could be since there was never any real expectation that they would ever be paid back – then those gross proceeds could be closer to $100 million.

So, depending on what information is contained in his “Pre-Sentencing Report” – and how Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis handles such matters –Raniere could be facing a very significant fine.

Restitution

Raniere will also be ordered to pay restitution in the full amount of each victim’s losses as determined by the court (The court will first decide who qualifies as a “victim” of Raniere’s crimes – and then determine how much each victim should receive in restitution).

While it’s true that Raniere held very few assets in his name, there are still some that might be available for purposes of restitution.

For example, his partial ownership of the property located at 3 Flintlock Lane.

His claimed 10% ownership interest in First Principles, Inc., the company that owned all of the NXIVM training modules – and all the patents – that were part of the Rational Inquiry “technology” (This is why his ongoing argument that he owns 10% of this company makes no sense: even if he does own 10%, it’s going to be taken away from him).

His ownership interest in any other patents that were filed in his name.

His reported $8 million inheritance from Pam Nichols.

Criminal Forfeiture

Raniere will also be subject to criminal forfeiture with respect to any assets that were used in conjunction with any of the crimes he committed.

Once again, this may not amount to much because he held so few assets in his name.

But rest assured, whatever assets of his that his victims don’t get in the form of restitution, the government will seize as forfeited assets.

Special Assessment

Raniere will also have to pay a $100 Special Assessment for each of his felony convictions – which, in his case, will amount to $700.

And if he doesn’t pay that amount upfront, it will be taken out of his Commissary Account while he’s serving his prison term.

Registering as a Sex Offender

Because he was convicted of sex-related crimes, Raniere will also have to register as a sex offender if/when he ever gets out of prison.

If he does get out of prison and chooses to live in New York State – which is where he has lived his entire life – he will immediately have to register as a sex offender.

New York State has three designations for sex offenders:

– Level 1: Low risk of repeat offense

– Level 2: Moderate risk of repeat offense

– Level 3: High risk of repeat offense – and/or a threat to public safety

Depending on which level he is assigned, being required to register as a sex offender could determine where Raniere can live, what type of work he can do, and how much information about him is made available to the general public.

Probation

As soon as he finishes serving his prison term – which, if he actually survives in prison, will likely include 6-12 months of home confinement – Raniere will immediately be placed on probation.

Given the offenses for which he’s been convicted, that will most likely be for 5 years.

While he’s on probation, Raniere will be subject to various levels of monitoring – and will need to get permission in order to travel outside his local federal judicial district.

Collateral Consequences

As a convicted felon, Raniere will also face several other consequences either while he’s in prison and/or after he’s released.

Under New York State’s current statutes, for example, he will not be allowed to vote while he’s in prison (Only two states – Maine and Vermont – currently allow prisoners to vote).

He will not be allowed to serve on any federal grand jury – or any jury in a federal trial (This will also be true for state grand juries and state trial juries if he remains in New York State after he’s released from prison).

He will never be allowed to possess a firearm or any ammunition.

He will not be able to become a foster parent or adopt a child if he chooses to live in New York State (Thank God!).

He will also not be allowed to live in any public housing location.

And he will not be able to obtain certain professional licenses in New York State. This means he will not be able to get a job, for example, as a security guard, a private investigator, an insurance broker, a real estate broker, or a notary public.

*****

No Punishment Will Be Too Much for Raniere But Others Face Similar Consequences

Given the seven crimes of which he was convicted – and, perhaps even more importantly, the numerous other crimes he committed over the years – I do not believe that Judge Garaufis can over-sentence Raniere.

Raniere is a person who has no care or concerns about others – and who relished in the joy of being able to persecute and punish his enemies.

He has no conscience – and is incapable of redemption.

But many others who are convicted of lesser crimes – and/or who could return to being productive members of society if they were given a real “second chance” – are treated just as harshly as Raniere.

For the 100 million Americans who have an arrest record, life will never be the same.

There is no statute-of-limitations when it comes to the negative impact of a criminal conviction.

And short of a Presidential pardon, there is no way for many of those people to ever have their civil rights fully restored.

In the United States, we have criminalized many activities that are considered to be civil matters in other countries.

And we have yet to provide a means by which people who have been convicted of even a single crime can ever truly move on with their lives.

Maybe it’s time we started re-thinking how our criminal justice system works.

Except, of course, with respect to the Keith Ranieres of the world.

For them, our current system works just fine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

