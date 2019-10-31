Nicki Clyne Weathers Storm of 9 People Quitting – Remains General Manager of Izzy Rose – Under Fake Name

Nicki Clyne remains as general manager of the Brooklyn vegan bar and restaurant, Izzy Rose – despite nine of her employees quitting when they learned who she really is.

As previously reported, Clyne uses the alias Nicki Leigh or Nicki Lee to hide the fact that she is the well known leader of the sex-slaver cult DOS and is branded by the mark of her master, Keith Alan Raniere, on her pubic region.

Raniere is lodged in the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center having been convicted of sex trafficking, forced labor and racketeering. He will be sentenced in January.

The owner of Izzy Rose – Michelle Barton – knows Clyne’s identity and chose to keep her as GM despite the fact that most of her employees quit rather than work for the leader of DOS – a cult that brands and holds blackmail worthy material on its members to ensure obedience.

After employees found out about Clyne – reportedly learning it from a woman who works at Barton’s other vegan restaurant, Clementine’s, the entire kitchen staff, the entire serving staff and the majority of bartenders at Izzy Rose quit.

Four stayed, not including Clyne. Barton and Clyne hired new people and the bar remains open with Clyne as GM.

It is not known if all current employees of Izzy Rose know the identity of their manager Nicki “Lee”.

Some of the employees do and, as a condition of employment, have been asked to keep her identity secret from the public.

Whether she is paid under the name Clyne or Lee is unknown. Izzy Rose pays employees on Fridays with ADP payroll services. Clyne hands out checks but has never been seen getting her own check.

One of Clyne’s top slaves, Michele Hatchette works at a nearby restaurant and frequents Izzy Rose – often bringing Clyne flowers and meeting with young women at the bar.

Hatchette has told employees at Izzy Rose that some years ago she joined a super wonderful organization. She had planned to only take a short retreat but wound up staying seven and a half years.

Clyne and Hatchette recently moved out of their apartment they shared with DOS slave Samantha LeBaron and Marc Elliot who were to be married. It is believed LeBaron got permission to marry from Nxivm leader Clare Bronfman. Elliot got permission to marry from Raniere himself.

Clyne and Hatchette rented a place in the Bedford Stuyvesant area, which is now official headquarters of DOS.

A source with knowledge of their housing told Frank Report that Clyne put down a deposit on another apartment and the landlord found out who the tenants were and rejected them.

The last place Clyne rented in Clifton Park was the subject of a civil forfeiture action by the US Department of Justice due to Clyne and her legal spouse, Allison Mack’s alleged sex trafficking practices there.

At Izzy Rose, Clyne uses the bar as a recruiting center, meeting attractive, slender young women for an hour or two at a stretch.

As manager, Clyne is faced with challenges. The bar reportedly is not making money.

Customers have complained that on busy nights the food wait can be up to an hour and a half – which reportedly cost Izzy some Rose repeat business. Clyne had recently cut kitchen staff and hours to a bare minimum.

“She had absolutely nothing to do with the kitchen or the bar like she didn’t know anything. She was really a bad manager,” said one of the nine who quit. She wanted everyone to work faster for less money and less hours.”

Prior to her starting work at Izzy Rose, Clyne worked at Clementine Bakery- also owned by Michelle Barton. It is not known if Barton is a member of DOS or Nxivm.

Clyne may have brought some of her skills from Nxvm to Izzy Rose. A number of workers complained about being shorted in their wages and tips. Several complained they did not get paid overtime. One waitress noticed she was getting shorted on pooled tips, which Clyne imposed – rather than each waitress getting her own tips. Clyne distributes the pooled tips.

Other former employees claim Clyne and Barton utilize under the table payments to reduce overheard.

“There were a lot of under the table employment situations and checks were consistently short,” said one former worker. “With all of the overtime they never paid, I was shorted about $1000.”

Clyne, justifying withholding overtime payments, blamed workers for not getting work done within the 40 hour work week.

Supporters of Clyne at Izzy Rose say the mass exodus of employees could have been prevented.

“People learned who Nicki was and started telling other people. Soon everyone was very freaked out and kind of afraid,” said one employee.

Others had mixed reviews.

“She’s always very, very nice to your face,” said one former worker. “But she would send emails or texts that were negative. She promoted someone to head server at one point and then after she had been working for two weeks at this higher level, redesigning tables, fixing the POS system, all these sorts of things, Nicki downgraded her back to normal server status claiming that she hadn’t done anything which wasn’t true.”

Nicki reportedly told an employee who was sick, “you know, it’s just really disappointing that everyone else has had to pick up your work.”

A former employee said, “Nicki treated the women working at Izzy Rose very, very poorly, but she would kiss the ass of all the men. She was always like really emotionally manipulative to me. Then when I found out about who she really is – I began to feel she had been trying to gaslight me. She’s just was like very false, like very fake.”

At Izzy Rose, Clyne told others that the legal troubles Raniere and Mack faced were caused by Sarah Edmondson – who she calls “a disgruntled member who made up a lot of lies.”

During the trial of Raniere in June, Clyne was seen on a number of occasions to be distressed but no one knew the reason.

On a number of occasions Clyne “went dark” meaning she would not be available by phone or text.

At one point, she told employees that she was going on a retreat and could not be reached. On other occasions she said she would be unavailable for certain periods of time.

Clyne was described as consistently having dark circles under her eyes. She would exhibit periods of being really tired then all of a sudden have huge spurts of energy. She would eat very sparsely when she had food at all and remains an extremely slender woman.

It is described as a “Hip haunt with an all-vegan menu of Mexican plates & sweet treats plus cocktails & craft beer.”

Hours:

Thursday 9AM–3PM, 6PM–1AM Friday 9AM–3PM, 6PM–2AM Saturday 9AM–1AM Sunday 9AM–1AM Monday 6PM–1AM Tuesday 9AM–3PM, 6PM–1AM Wednesday 9AM–3PM, 6PM–1AM Phone: (929) 480-8809

Instagram

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

