Did Raniere’s Evil Begin When He Was Abused by His Mother?

It has long been rumored – in part by things Keith Raniere himself hinted at – that his mother sexually abused him when he was young and continued it for years – even into his teens.
According to sources, Raniere claimed his mother made him “dance” with her – and whether that was his euphemism for sexual encounters is hard to say with certainty. He gave other hints that she was very physical with him as a boy. Exceedingly so. But then again he was a pathological liar -so it is hard to know. His mother is dead; she died in 1978 when Raniere was 18, so the other witness to this suspected activity is dead. We may never know. Raniere is not likely to talk.
In the post below, Shivani evaluates what early influences might have changed the lad from a boy into a monster.
It raises the question of whether demons are born or made. I believe this is worthy of study since Keith Raniere did become a monster. How did it happen? Was it in part because of his mother – his sole companion for years – alone in a big lonely house in Sufferen County?
If we can understand how it happened, perhaps we could prevent it from happening to other boys. Perhaps we can muster a little understanding for Raniere also. Is his mother to blame for him getting off to such an ugly life? Did she contribute immensely to his evil nature? Did she, in short, sexually abuse the lad? Or neglect him through drunkenness?
Or was this all Raniere? Was he born under a bad star and the devils rejoiced when he took birth?
What about his environment made him the wicked scoundrel he became? And he is wicked. Some people think he is just your average conman that ran his con a little longer than most. I disagree. I think Raniere will be long remembered as one of the great criminal minds of human history. Give it time to play out. If his mother abused him or not – he in turn abused so many women – and for so long – and these were not just losers in the lower stratum of society. He led most of these horridly abused women into believing [some still do] that he was giving them the choicest spiritual and intellectual gifts – while leading them to destruction – purposely.
It is unparalleled.
Did his reign of evil reign begin with his mother? Here is Shivani’s views:
By Shivani
Keith Raniere’ predatory radar, I have the feeling, became inflamed and seriously skewed when he was beginning to experience much more fully, his abstract mind. That would mean, depending upon the child’s development, between the ages of 5-7 and generally, averaging out at age 6.
He might have been more sound, more “okay” before that, but we don’t know. Probably he doesn’t know, either.
If trauma comes early, it is tougher to identify and to start healing, if possible. It is a very steep climb to help a “selfdom” to reestablish its functionality, if that person has been unable to live on the inside or on the outside, with any nascent “selfdom” already blooming or growing.
Ground zero is often found to have already been demolished.
Montessori training and practice taught me about the emergent childhood faculties, woven together with enough language and experience to begin to use an ability to think in abstracts, to consider thoughts and situations, without the predominantly and naturally more personalized and “me” focus of earlier developmental phases or stages. As mentioned, abstract thinking abilities tend to begin to arise at about age six.
Each stage prepares the way for the next level of maturing.
By process of elimination and looking at Raniere’s early life, it looks to me as if his mother was the one who most traumatized him, up close and personally. Plus his father withdrew from the household. There was likely to be too much time stuck alone with her, and with her not being a stabilizer, never mind a nourisher. She is said to have had problems with booze, with her physical health, etc. She might not have been coping, during much of her son’s early life.
There had to have been too much inappropriate neediness, too many demands for him to take, in my opinion. The child is abandoned, cannot just be the child and be mothered or fathered, be able to depend, to be the child. The parent becomes the child; it is too much pressure. Some children live through it and manage to stay intact, and some don’t. It can become too much misfortune.
It seems to me boundaries were not crossed; no safe boundaries were ever formed at all. This probably included bewildering sexual behavior or emotionalism coming at him as too much, too soon. And no real alleviation, safe harbor. Imagine the potential for mental splittage and for feeling the buildup of tidal waves of anger, an absolutely twisted “mental” health. And consciously or unconsciously aimed at Raniere’s first and most personal embodiment of woman, of femininity.
Raniere might have had to cope with situations which he was not emotionally or rationally able to handle or to process, right about the time when most children enter first grade. This could have been happening to him on a regular or repetitive basis, without him being able to exert any influence or control, as he would’ve been too young. He might not have even been able to understand that he needed help, or even to really protect himself, to convey or to ideate what was traumatizing him. He would’ve needed a lot of help, and it looks as though he had no one alert enough around him to get him any help. An only child is easier to isolate, whether on purpose or accidentally.
It seems that Raniere began using his radar to inflict harm right when he began to reach 10-12. He couldn’t control or even really recognize his desires, but he figured out how to disguise them, through trial and error, and soon enough, through research.
We have heard of his rather gleeful remarks to a young female acquaintance when he was 11 or so, and he told her that she had given him the material with which he could blackmail her, hold her hostage. Further, it is reported that Raniere distressed her for a longer while with mean, threatening, contemptuous phone calls.
He was likely to feel very alone in his thoughts and/or feelings that he was unable, eventually unwilling, to share with any concerned or observant parent, caretaker or friend. He might not have liked to have genuine friends. This kind of tentative analysis doesn’t excuse his choices, but might hint about how ingrained was his pathology and for how long it has controlled him. His hostility appears to run so deep and so unconsciously, and later he used his intellect to protect his growing and malevolent compunctions and intentions.
It seems as if he drowned at about six years of age and was only able to resurrect himself as a kind of monster, who had gone through inner cyclones and without the armor of conscionable discrimination. Apparently he latched onto deviance, anger, alienation, desires to commit sexual terrorism and a need to be seen as godlike, right while he exercised his rage and perversions over people.
This is what would get him off; tight, rigid control of his sexual circumstances. He absolutely felt compelled to never let anyone control him. It had to be his rules, it seems. He turned that fearsome, inner panic of his, into his own compulsion to dominate anyone and everyone else.
The psychotic mirror. Upside down.
I'm so relieved we can blame Raniere's "Mommy Dearest" for all of his problems, and let's not forget the (expensive?) pyscho-school his parents sent him to. If he had only attended a public school, he probably would have had the sh!t beat out of him enough to keep himself under control. Oh well, I'm sure drunken mommy and disappearing daddy meant well.
The Frank Report has hundreds of stories detailing how NXIVM’s gangsters terrorized people.
Just go through the massive archives for details.
Four years of archives.
Twenty years or more of terrorism.
Not just Raniere but the Bronfmans and the Salzmans and Allison Mack and numerous other NXIVM thugs, gangsters and terrorists.
All of these gangsters victimized people.
Hundreds of people victimized.
But here we have a story written from an alternate universe.
A universe where even the most rotten people in NXIVM are victims deserving of sympathy.
If Raniere is a victim then everyone in NXIVM is a victim.
This same writer in the past has down played the suffering of true NXIVM victims like John Tighe, Rick Ross, Frank Parlato and “Danielle.”
“Why does Mr. Parlato have to go and make a fuss about something everyone has already seen in a James Coburn movie?”
“Mr. Parlato just doesn’t have a good sense of humor and has spent years being pissed off about some Monopoly money and the lawsuits he earned for noticing where the money didn’t go. Then he got fired, hounded and sued for saving $26 million for some zombies, you might say.”
“Why didn’t Rick Alan Ross get the joke and he could have saved himself about 14 years of Nxivm litigation and harassment?”
“Mr. Tighe bitches and moans about getting railroaded into prison over some fun porn which Clare and the litigation hounds sent him as a present.”
‘The young woman held in captivity for a couple of years should not have been so argumentative with Flabturd, her god and savior.”
rica was a nation that chased down evil people and brought them to justice.
Americans can choose to either be victims or survivors.
But there are still great Americans who are willing to hunt down aSo everyone is a victim?
Keith Raniere is a victim.
Pam Cafritz is a victim.
Beth Bouchey is a victim.
Toni Natalie is a victim.
Nancy Salzman is a victim.
Allison Mack is a victim.
Lauren Salzman is a victim.
Please shed your tears for these victims.
And the real victims, the people who were exploited and enslaved.
The people whose computers were hacked.
The people who were branded and blackmailed and extorted will just have to suck it all up and join the pity party.
Back in 1945 did anyone shed tears for Hitler because he supposedly had monochordism?
Where are America’s heroes?
Where were the people willing to fight back against the gangsters and terrorists of NXIVM?
America has become a nation of victims.
In the old days, the days when America was a great nation Amend kill slave masters and terrorists.
The men and women of America’s military.
And America still has leaders willing to brutally kill the bad guys who threaten America.
No wonder the pusillanimous politicians of New York, Illinois and California hate Donald Trump, the Andrew Jackson of our time.
(Pusillanimous means “showing a lack of courage or determination; timid.”)
The other day the slave master and terrorist head of ISIS Abu Bakr Al Bagdadi was hunted down like the rabid dog he was and destroyed.
Like Keith Raniere, Al Bagdadi had sex slaves.
And guess what.
Donald Trump did not apologize for killing Al Bagdadi and his followers.
Donald Trump was proud of killing Al Bagdadi and his two wives and three children.
They were all servants of Satan and deserved to die.
Americans can either be victims or survivors.
What’s to apologize for?
And Donald Trump was proud of killing the Satanic spawn of Osama bin Laden, Hamza bin Laden.
The commenter Actaeon made a great point a while back.
If only the women who were abused by Allison Pimp Mack united and fought back and smashed her and her camera to pieces there would have been no blackmail.
And if only these same women had taken a sharp instrument and given Keith Raniere a spontaneous gender reassignment surgery, the sexual slavery would have ended abruptly.
And if only these same women had jammed Clare Bronfman’s head up her horse’s rear end, the Bronfman witches would have stopped financing the NXIVM gang of criminals and terrorists.
Here is a Washington Post link to President Trump’s press conference describing how America’s great military sent Al Bagdadi and his gangsters straight tom hell.
No where will you find any apologies for what was done.
The same should be done to all of the gangsters and terrorists of NXIVM.
Trump’s news conference on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death, annotated,
Americans can choose to either be victims or
survivors.
1. Does he have siblings?
2. Father still around?
3. He is a narcissistic, my opinion. So was Hitler. Hitler had a father who beat him to the point of near death.
He adored his mother, who also died young…..
In short, we need to know more facts.
Thanks, Shivani. Very thoughtful article. I return for now.
This is an important analysis though it does not excuse KAR’s life choices. We will never know what happened behind closed doors. Nevertheless, others have emerged from such childhoods (if what you suspect is true) without devolving into monstrous sociopathy.
Accounts exist that his mother was a kind and attentive – that she even sought out advanced schooling for him – but when KAR was six or so she was involved in a pre- or post-divorce and perhaps that affected her. The withdrawal of his father must have been devastating. I also think it pertinent that KAR was told over and over at a young age that he was “gifted” and special. I believe parents must temper praise (even if deserved) with ordinary discipline and discussions about conscience and ethics. (NO, Keith, not YOUR “ethics,” which are a smokescreen for your cold intentions.)
What is, I think, unusual is that he morphed into a steadfast woman hater in every respect of the word, and had no real male friends or mentors, as far as we can tell. He is self absorbed and emotionally untouchable.
Historical digging would help here but records from the 1960s are obscure and not on line. Maybe once he is sentenced people will feel free to speak openly. I continue to hope for a well researched, deeply thought out book someday.
Raniere was into creepy movies I bet, besides clockwork orange he was also a fan of Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho. And daddy watched to much porn and was limp himself from banging whores because mommy was to drunk. Shivani how can we get Ranieres child progress reports from school? It would seem the best route to explore his childhood lest he talk.
Bull fucking shit. This is such crap. Yes obviously mommy touched his peepee. If you think he was traumatized by mommy dearest enough to make him who he is, your treading water. He’s a soulless piece of shit. There are demons among us. This is the devils playground. There are saints among us. Only demons do what he did. It wouldn’t surprise me if he killed his mother also.
I’m throwing down a few bucks on his mother being his first murder victim. Pending Frank’s investigations on Gina and Kristin, I’ve got the odds at 50/50. He was in charge of taking care of poor sickly, alcoholic mama. Such a coincidence that so many women who were close to Keith ended up dying young…
The terrorists of NXIVM are no different from the terrorists of ISIS who were killed yesterday.
President Trump did not apologize for killing Al-Bagdadi, Bagdadi’s two wives or Bagdadi’s three children.
They are all scum.