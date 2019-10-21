The Gruesome and Grotesque — Marie White’s Artwork Captures the Horror of Nxivm and Keith Raniere

October 21, 2019

Marie White is an artist who took up painting Nxivm-related subjects after reading the Frank Report.  I have never done a showcase of her art before in a post. I think she deserves a wider audience.

She is the second artist I know who has been doing Nxivm-related paintings.  The first is well known to our readers. She is the talented MK10ART.

Let us take a look at Marie White’s work. I won’t make much commentary on it other than to say her work is often disturbing – much like Nxivm was.  She has captured the dark and destructive spirit of Nxivm and the horror of its leader.

I think some of the facial expressions of the Nxivm leaders and the bloody branding scenes capture the demented nature of this insane cult and the cruel horror that its leader inflicted on women as well as any photograph ever could.

Marie’s art is available for sale in the original oils and acrylics. Should any reader care to make inquiry about obtaining it, email me at frankparlato@gmail.com and I will make arrangements for you to contact the artist.

Keith Raniere

 

 

 

Nightmare: Imagine being ordered to seduce Keith Raniere.

A serving of word salad.

 

 

Allison Mack

Her world is Nxivm

 

Toni Natalie

Clare Bronfman

 

Ordered to wear a jock strap because she was acting too much like a man.

Dr. Brandon Porter

Keith with Barbara Bouchey and Nancy Salzman

The expressions capture the spirit of their intent and capacity.

 

Group Scenes

Clare on left and Emiliano salute –

Frank Parlato

 

 

 

Lauren Salzman

Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack

The side of Lauren and Allison that they now wish to forget.

Women of Nxivm and DOS

 

 

Gina Hutchinson

Kathy Russell

Sara Bronfman

***

 

 

 

 

 

Frank Parlato

Frank Report’s founder and lead writer Frank Parlato is one of the internet’s most decorated investigative journalists. His writing and investigations have helped expose major criminal organizations and scandals.

Frank’s work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, New York Post, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Rolling Stone, and more.

He is also the publisher and editor-in-chief of Artvoice, The Niagara Falls Reporter, Front Page and the South Buffalo News.

  • The way Marie White captures the essence of these monsters and events through her artist’s eye and interprets the essence of what’s expressed on FR is just amazing to me. Her work is so trenchant it often tickles me just over the fact that she got it!

    Thanks, Marie, whomever and wherever you may be!

    Blessings.

  • Thank you Mr.Parlato, It’s been a pleasure capturing the true essence of this modern day sex cult Nxivm. The innermost circle is pure darkness. Painting a lighter side, to this dark American saga has been quite the journey. I’d like to thank the investigative journalist and everyone behind the scenes. Your persistence, education and dedication is commendable.
    Thank you

