The Gruesome and Grotesque — Marie White’s Artwork Captures the Horror of Nxivm and Keith Raniere

Marie White is an artist who took up painting Nxivm-related subjects after reading the Frank Report. I have never done a showcase of her art before in a post. I think she deserves a wider audience.

She is the second artist I know who has been doing Nxivm-related paintings. The first is well known to our readers. She is the talented MK10ART.

Let us take a look at Marie White’s work. I won’t make much commentary on it other than to say her work is often disturbing – much like Nxivm was. She has captured the dark and destructive spirit of Nxivm and the horror of its leader.

I think some of the facial expressions of the Nxivm leaders and the bloody branding scenes capture the demented nature of this insane cult and the cruel horror that its leader inflicted on women as well as any photograph ever could.

Marie’s art is available for sale in the original oils and acrylics. Should any reader care to make inquiry about obtaining it, email me at frankparlato@gmail.com and I will make arrangements for you to contact the artist.

Keith Raniere

Allison Mack

Toni Natalie

Clare Bronfman

Dr. Brandon Porter

Keith with Barbara Bouchey and Nancy Salzman

Group Scenes

Frank Parlato

Lauren Salzman

Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack

Women of Nxivm and DOS

Gina Hutchinson

Kathy Russell

Sara Bronfman

***

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

