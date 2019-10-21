Guest View: Nicole Wasn’t ‘Groomed’ – You Can’t ‘Groom’ an Adult – That’s Nonsense – a Cheap Buzzword

By Actaeon

This is in response to Did Allison Mack Groom Her Slave Nicole for Sex Trafficking? — And What About the Eight Year Old Girl?

This article starts off by defining grooming. Following the first link, the definition is:

“Grooming is about making a child think that sex with the offender is normal or that they have no choice. Offenders do this by building a relationship and emotional connection with the child.

“This relationship can take different forms.

“They could try to convince the young person that they are in a loving relationship as boyfriend or girlfriend.

“They might become a mentor to the young person, making them think they are someone who can help them or teach them things.

“Sometimes they will become a dominant figure in a young person’s life, perhaps by having a relationship with their parent or caregiver.”

Oddly, this is then applied to the case of Niclole. Who is not a child, but an adult. So it seems that this was not a case of grooming at all. It couldn’t be, since grooming is something and exploitative adult does to a child.

Take a look at the three specifics the cited article lists: acting like a boyfriend or girlfriend. Being in a teaching role. And forging a relationship with a parent. All of these things are usually completely innocent and innocuous; they are all, in fact, good things.

What makes them grooming and illegal is if they are done inappropriately to a child.

But Nicole was not a child.

“Grooming” is a buzzword. It’s redundant. Molesting a child is the crime, buzzwords are not needed. Extortion and sex trafficking and sexual assault are crimes, “grooming” adds nothing to this.

***

And this is in response to In Defense of Allison Mack

In the article Frank writes, “if good was turned to doing evil – while keeping some of the good – or even most of the good, then we need to consider that also.”

“Is Allison good or evil?” seems to be at the heart of this argument. This is a mistaken approach that is all too common. It’s not a question of good and evil. It’s not a question of whether her intentions were pure. It’s a question of what she did.

I don’t care a rat’s ass if Mack thought she was working for the betterment of mankind. She was having women branded after getting blackmail material on them. She’s guilty.

Prisons are full of men who believe they didn’t do anything wrong. The guy smacking his wife around usually thinks she deserves it; he may even think it’s for her own good. The guy who kills someone in a bar fight– well, he started it. And it’s not my fault the guy fell and hit his head on the way down. He needed to be taught a lesson.

When two armies face off on the battlefield, both of them likely believe that their cause is just and right is on their side. As they leave the plain strewn with corpses.

So I don’t want to hear about maybe Allison meant well and sincerely believed.

