Nicki Clyne Is a Criminal – Which is Why I Published Her Alias and Place of Employment

In my article, Nicki Clyne Now Working at Bar in Brooklyn Under Phony Name, I chose to name the place Nicki Clyne works at: Izze Rose in Brooklyn, a bar that serves vegan food.

I also chose to publish the fake or assumed name she is now using: Nicki Leigh.

A reader posted a comment asking, “Hmm what’s the professional justification for revealing [Clyne’s] assumed name and workplace?

It is a reasonable question.

Before I published the name of her employer, I first called Izzy Rose and asked for Nicki Leigh – to confirm she worked there. [I was told “Nicki Leigh was off for tonight and another shift manager was managing the place.”]

I wanted to be sure Nicki was working at Izzy Rose before naming the bar. Prior to my call, I had two credible sources give me important insider details about her activities including her employment at Izzy Rose.

Of course, I do not want to hurt the reputation of Izzy Rose, which seems like a nice place and whose owner and employees seem to make a serious effort to provide a healthy alternative to the usual salty, fried and meat and animal products-driven bar food.

I pondered over whether to name the place or not. In fact I originally began writing the story without naming the bar. I changed my mind and included it after I learned that the owner and all the employees know that Nicki Leigh is really Nicki Clyne, the former actress, longtime cult member and present sex slave recruiter.

If the owner, after learning who Nicki is, and how she made her living – until she had to moonlight as a bartender and shift manager – still wants to keep her employed, she does so at her own risk.

She has access to information – there is plenty about Nicki Clyne online – about her ties to the sex cult that brands and blackmails women.

In fact, much of it was revealed and reported at trial when the jury learned that Clyne is a First Line [slave] Master in DOS.

The owner of Izzy Rose, Michelle ‘Elle’ Barton, as far as I know, has not fired Nicki. Perhaps she always knew who she was – or perhaps Nicki deceived her.

But, if she continues to employ her, she must know the risk involved in hiring a famous former actress – who is no longer acting because she became a member of a sex cult that brands and blackmails women into slavery.

But let’s be more candid.

Nicki does not just have membership in DOS – she is its present leader – with her master Keith Raniere in prison and her spouse [whom she married to stay in the country] Allison Mack, subject to home confinement and awaiting sentencing. [Clyne is Canadian and married Mack to get her green card, a fact revealed by the US Attorney’s office.]

Michelle ‘Elle’ Barton is a grown woman – and she has to take her chances – if she wants to keep Clyne employed.If Elle doesn’t care to have the notoriety, she can fire her – and probably get some good PR by announcing that when she found out she hired a sex slaver, she let her go – and add that her bar serves great drinks and wonderful vegan food.

If she makes such an announcement, it will be well covered in the media. I suggest Elle call Richard Johnson at Page Six – and get a big boost to her business courtesy the most-read columnist in New York.

Tell Johnson, “I had Nicki Clyne working for me under a phony name and when I found out she is a Nxivm sex slaver, I fired her.”

Or Elle could take a different tack.

She could call the media and say she has chosen to keep Clyne. That too would bring business – to see the freak who bartends there who likes to brand women on their pubic region. I am convinced that hundreds will flock to the joint if they know Clyne works there – just to see her – as a curiosity.

They might even ask Nicki to show them her brand – with her master’s initials scarred two inches from her vagina.

I see no downside [and possibly some upside] to the bar in publishing the fact that Nicki Clyne – under a phony name – Nicki Leigh – is working there.

So next, I considered whether, by publishing the information, it would put additional pressure on Barton to fire Leigh [Clyne].

I realize everybody’s got to work and Clyne cannot make enough money recruiting sex slaves or even students into Nxivm classes [where she is a coach] because of all the bad publicity.

I don’t want Clyne to starve – even though that is how many of the slaves lived their lives – by literally starving – on 500-800 calorie vegetarian diets that Raniere imposed.

By the way – and as a testimony to the efficacy of veganism – I found Clyne’s case interesting when it came to food: Clyne is one of the few DOS slaves who is a vegan [most others are vegetarians] and interestingly, Nicki did not have to starve herself like the others did to remain as thin as master Raniere wanted.

Being a vegan – she remained naturally thin. Raniere did not have to impose a reduced-calorie diet for Nicki, sources tell me.

He did however require she not eat garlic, which is otherwise part of the vegan menu [vegan – for those who don’t know – is a diet consisting of only plant-based food and no animal foods like butter, cheese, yogurt, the staples of the vegetarian diet – and obviously no meat, eggs fish, etc..]

Raniere, like the vampires of old, could not abide garlic and he forbid his slaves from eating it.

But whether Nicki eschews garlic or not, she still has to eat and pay her rent, and she is working at what appears to be a clean, healthy place, so why f–ck with her living?

It was an ethical choice.

Nicki Clyne has, in the past, recruited numerous women into slavery, and like Allison Mack and the other DOS First Line masters, she failed to tell women she sought to recruit that this was a women’s empowerment group led by a man – who she was having sex with – and that if a woman joined she might and probably would be ordered to have sex with Raniere.

It was a colossal lie and one which helped convict Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman [another DOS First Line slave] for racketeering and racketeering conspiracy.

“From October 2015 to June 2017, within the Eastern District of New York and elsewhere, I knowingly and intentionally worked with others and devised a scheme to make materially false representations and admissions regarding DOS in order to obtain property from DOS members. Specifically, I concealed Keith Raniere’s role as the head of DOS and characterized DOS as a women’s only organization, knowing that Keith Raniere was the head of the organization.” – Allison Mack. The “others” she is referring to includes Nicki Clyne.

Clyne also did not tell the women she recruited – and arranged to have branded – that the blackmail material she would collect from them – called collateral – [collected to ensure their secrecy] – would be seen by Raniere.

Kristin Kreuk [l] Nicki Clyne [c] and Allison Mack [r] on stage in 2007 promoting their master, Keith Raniere. All three were actresses then. Clyne and Mack chose to give up acting to become full time slaves of Raniere. Kruek chose to remain in acting and leave Raniere. Note the banner in the background.

When Clyne recruited slaves, she did not tell the women that they would have to provide collateral every month – and that they would be required to pose frequently and on demand for graphic, nude, vagina photographs with their faces in the photos so they could be identified and that these photos would be sent to Raniere – and that if they did not obey, their collateral might be released.

No, she left a lot out.

And, even if we are not the punishing kind – even if we think she has to eat and pay her rent and laissez faire – there is another problem.

Clyne is operating a slave pod right now at her house in Brooklyn – with slaves, Michele Hatchette, Samantha LeBaron and Dr. Danielle Roberts living with her – as well as other slaves from time to time.

Clyne is still operating DOS – and even that might be OK — and it might be OK not to reveal where she is working – for I might be willing to assume that everyone still in DOS is in it because they really want to stay and not because they’re afraid their collateral will be released.

But the problem is Nicki is still recruiting.

In the past, Nicki tricked women into being branded and giving collateral. And some of them were forced to seduce Raniere – as a command – that must be obeyed or risk having their collateral released. She is hardly a trustworthy sex slaver.

Some of the women who were recruited feel that their lives were ruined or nearly destroyed.

Now comes reports from insiders who actually saw and witnessed it: Nicki Clyne is still recruiting!

For me, it is more important that not one more women gets tricked into Nxivm or DOS and into giving collateral or being branded – than whether Nicki works or not.

And, by the way, the branding doctor, Danielle Roberts still spends evenings with Nicki and is her slave and still knows how to wield the cauterizing pen to scar out Keith Raniere’s initials on some naked slave in seven painful strokes.

Naming Names

When I first named the DOS slaves in 2017, I received a fair amount of criticism. But it was a good decision on my part, I think.

First of all, it gave public notice who these slaves were – for their friends and family – to try to help them.

And because every slave was tasked with recruiting other slaves into DOS, into the hellish world of being branded and blackmailed – I wanted the public on notice who these women were.

Sure they are part victim, maybe mostly victim – but they still had to recruit!

By naming the DOS slaves/recruiters – anyone who cared to google the person who was seeking to get them into a secret sorority that would make them badass females – would have an eye opener.

I do not know how many women did not join DOS because I posted the names of the slave-recruiters and the names of their master – that Keith Raniere was the secret head of DOS.

I do know that several DOS slaves contacted me – and told me they learned about the nefarious elements of DOS through Frank Report – or testified in court that they learned though Frank Report – and quit. A number of them were spared being branded in the nick of time, because they read about the branding [which was kept secret from them] in the Frank Report and they fled from DOS.

So it worked.

So how does that relate to Nicki Clyne?

Clyne is trying to recruit women under her new alias, Nicki Leigh.

Anyone thinking of joining a sorority touted by this charming and attractive women who works over at Izzy Rose – “Miss Leigh” – who promises a new badass women’s empowered life – can now google “Nicki Leigh” and compare her photograph to a one Nicki Clyne and have a chance at getting the whole truth and not just the lies Nicki Liegh will tell them – in order to get their collateral and get them branded.

Nicki needs to be exposed wherever she goes, wherever she works. She is a menace to society.

Besides, one day, she may wake up herself and realize that this slave master work is just not paying. She could spin her life around by announcing she is leaving DOS – is renouncing Raniere – that he is a monster.

She would be the first DOS First Line Master to renounce him who has not been indicted [the others – Mack and Lauren Salzman repudiated Raniere only in their allocution before the judge – which is not quite as impressive – since the judge is going to sentence them.]

Nicki could make an announcement to the media – and I guarantee it will be covered – that she is done with this nonsense of badass women being branded and blackmailed and now realizes it was stupid, dangerous, and immoral.

Maybe she could start a new life. She might even get a better job than a shift manager at a bar.

Until them, as long as she is recruiting women, whenever I find out where she works, or what her new name is, I will happily publish it.

What if it was your daughter?

I have spoken to some of the parents whose daughters have been caught in this cult that Clyne is enamored of and now leads.

None of them are happy that their daughters were deceived.

If it was your daughter that Nicki Leigh was trying to recruit, you would want her to know that she is Nicki Clyne before she gave first collateral and went under the branding pen.

That the nice looking smiley faced slender Miss Leigh trying to get your daughter into a super secret badass women’s empowerment sorority group is an unmitigated scoundrel, a liar, perhaps a sociopath and indeed for all intents and purposes – an as yet unindicted co conspirator in the Nxivm criminal enterprise whose real name is Nicki Clyne.

Nicki ‘Leigh’ Clyne, despite her big smile, her veganism and her seductive promise of grand female empowerment – is a criminal.

