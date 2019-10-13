Nicki Clyne Is a Criminal – Which is Why I Published Her Alias and Place of Employment

In my article, Nicki Clyne Now Working at Bar in Brooklyn Under Phony Name, I chose to name the place Nicki Clyne works at: Izze Rose in Brooklyn, a bar that serves vegan food.
I also chose to publish the fake or assumed name she is now using: Nicki Leigh.
A reader posted a comment asking, “Hmm what’s the professional justification for revealing [Clyne’s] assumed name and workplace?
It is a reasonable question.
Before I published the name of her employer, I first called Izzy Rose and asked for Nicki Leigh – to confirm she worked there. [I was told “Nicki Leigh was off for tonight and another shift manager was managing the place.”]
I wanted to be sure Nicki was working at Izzy Rose before naming the bar. Prior to my call, I had two credible sources give me important insider details about her activities including her employment at Izzy Rose.
Of course, I do not want to hurt the reputation of Izzy Rose, which seems like a nice place and whose owner and employees seem to make a serious effort to provide a healthy alternative to the usual salty, fried and meat and animal products-driven bar food.
I pondered over whether to name the place or not. In fact I originally began writing the story without naming the bar. I changed my mind and included it after I learned that the owner and all the employees know that Nicki Leigh is really Nicki Clyne, the former actress, longtime cult member and present sex slave recruiter.
If the owner, after learning who Nicki is, and how she made her living – until she had to moonlight as a bartender and shift manager – still wants to keep her employed, she does so at her own risk.
She has access to information – there is plenty about Nicki Clyne online – about her ties to the sex cult that brands and blackmails women.
In fact, much of it was revealed and reported at trial when the jury learned that Clyne is a First Line [slave] Master in DOS.
The owner of Izzy Rose, Michelle ‘Elle’ Barton, as far as I know, has not fired Nicki. Perhaps she always knew who she was – or perhaps Nicki deceived her.
But, if she continues to employ her, she must know the risk involved in hiring a famous former actress – who is no longer acting because she became a member of a sex cult that brands and blackmails women into slavery.
But let’s be more candid.
Nicki does not just have membership in DOS – she is its present leader – with her master Keith Raniere in prison and her spouse [whom she married to stay in the country] Allison Mack, subject to home confinement and awaiting sentencing. [Clyne is Canadian and married Mack to get her green card, a fact revealed by the US Attorney’s office.]
Michelle ‘Elle’ Barton is a grown woman – and she has to take her chances – if she wants to keep Clyne employed.If Elle doesn’t care to have the notoriety, she can fire her – and probably get some good PR by announcing that when she found out she hired a sex slaver, she let her go – and add that her bar serves great drinks and wonderful vegan food.
If she makes such an announcement, it will be well covered in the media. I suggest Elle call Richard Johnson at Page Six – and get a big boost to her business courtesy the most-read columnist in New York.
Tell Johnson, “I had Nicki Clyne working for me under a phony name and when I found out she is a Nxivm sex slaver, I fired her.”
Or Elle could take a different tack.
She could call the media and say she has chosen to keep Clyne. That too would bring business – to see the freak who bartends there who likes to brand women on their pubic region. I am convinced that hundreds will flock to the joint if they know Clyne works there – just to see her – as a curiosity.
They might even ask Nicki to show them her brand – with her master’s initials scarred two inches from her vagina.
I see no downside [and possibly some upside] to the bar in publishing the fact that Nicki Clyne – under a phony name – Nicki Leigh – is working there.
So next, I considered whether, by publishing the information, it would put additional pressure on Barton to fire Leigh [Clyne].
I realize everybody’s got to work and Clyne cannot make enough money recruiting sex slaves or even students into Nxivm classes [where she is a coach] because of all the bad publicity.
I don’t want Clyne to starve – even though that is how many of the slaves lived their lives – by literally starving – on 500-800 calorie vegetarian diets that Raniere imposed.
By the way – and as a testimony to the efficacy of veganism – I found Clyne’s case interesting when it came to food: Clyne is one of the few DOS slaves who is a vegan [most others are vegetarians] and interestingly, Nicki did not have to starve herself like the others did to remain as thin as master Raniere wanted.
Being a vegan – she remained naturally thin. Raniere did not have to impose a reduced-calorie diet for Nicki, sources tell me.
He did however require she not eat garlic, which is otherwise part of the vegan menu [vegan – for those who don’t know – is a diet consisting of only plant-based food and no animal foods like butter, cheese, yogurt, the staples of the vegetarian diet – and obviously no meat, eggs fish, etc..]
Raniere, like the vampires of old, could not abide garlic and he forbid his slaves from eating it.
But whether Nicki eschews garlic or not, she still has to eat and pay her rent, and she is working at what appears to be a clean, healthy place, so why f–ck with her living?
It was an ethical choice.
Nicki Clyne has, in the past, recruited numerous women into slavery, and like Allison Mack and the other DOS First Line masters, she failed to tell women she sought to recruit that this was a women’s empowerment group led by a man – who she was having sex with – and that if a woman joined she might and probably would be ordered to have sex with Raniere.
It was a colossal lie and one which helped convict Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman [another DOS First Line slave] for racketeering and racketeering conspiracy.
“From October 2015 to June 2017, within the Eastern District of New York and elsewhere, I knowingly and intentionally worked with others and devised a scheme to make materially false representations and admissions regarding DOS in order to obtain property from DOS members. Specifically, I concealed Keith Raniere’s role as the head of DOS and characterized DOS as a women’s only organization, knowing that Keith Raniere was the head of the organization.” – Allison Mack. The “others” she is referring to includes Nicki Clyne.
Clyne also did not tell the women she recruited – and arranged to have branded – that the blackmail material she would collect from them – called collateral – [collected to ensure their secrecy] – would be seen by Raniere.
Kristin Kreuk [l] Nicki Clyne [c] and Allison Mack [r] on stage in 2007 promoting their master, Keith Raniere. All three were actresses then. Clyne and Mack chose to give up acting to become full time slaves of Raniere. Kruek chose to remain in acting and leave Raniere. Note the banner in the background.
When Clyne recruited slaves, she did not tell the women that they would have to provide collateral every month – and that they would be required to pose frequently and on demand for graphic, nude, vagina photographs with their faces in the photos so they could be identified and that these photos would be sent to Raniere – and that if they did not obey, their collateral might be released.
No, she left a lot out.
And, even if we are not the punishing kind – even if we think she has to eat and pay her rent and laissez faire – there is another problem.
Clyne is operating a slave pod right now at her house in Brooklyn – with slaves, Michele Hatchette, Samantha LeBaron and Dr. Danielle Roberts living with her – as well as other slaves from time to time.
Clyne is still operating DOS – and even that might be OK — and it might be OK not to reveal where she is working – for I might be willing to assume that everyone still in DOS is in it because they really want to stay and not because they’re afraid their collateral will be released.
But the problem is Nicki is still recruiting.
In the past, Nicki tricked women into being branded and giving collateral. And some of them were forced to seduce Raniere – as a command – that must be obeyed or risk having their collateral released. She is hardly a trustworthy sex slaver.
Some of the women who were recruited feel that their lives were ruined or nearly destroyed.
Now comes reports from insiders who actually saw and witnessed it: Nicki Clyne is still recruiting!
For me, it is more important that not one more women gets tricked into Nxivm or DOS and into giving collateral or being branded – than whether Nicki works or not.
And, by the way, the branding doctor, Danielle Roberts still spends evenings with Nicki and is her slave and still knows how to wield the cauterizing pen to scar out Keith Raniere’s initials on some naked slave in seven painful strokes.
Naming Names
When I first named the DOS slaves in 2017, I received a fair amount of criticism. But it was a good decision on my part, I think.
First of all, it gave public notice who these slaves were – for their friends and family – to try to help them.
And because every slave was tasked with recruiting other slaves into DOS, into the hellish world of being branded and blackmailed – I wanted the public on notice who these women were.
Sure they are part victim, maybe mostly victim – but they still had to recruit!
By naming the DOS slaves/recruiters – anyone who cared to google the person who was seeking to get them into a secret sorority that would make them badass females – would have an eye opener.
I do not know how many women did not join DOS because I posted the names of the slave-recruiters and the names of their master – that Keith Raniere was the secret head of DOS.
I do know that several DOS slaves contacted me – and told me they learned about the nefarious elements of DOS through Frank Report – or testified in court that they learned though Frank Report – and quit. A number of them were spared being branded in the nick of time, because they read about the branding [which was kept secret from them] in the Frank Report and they fled from DOS.
So it worked.
So how does that relate to Nicki Clyne?
Clyne is trying to recruit women under her new alias, Nicki Leigh.
Anyone thinking of joining a sorority touted by this charming and attractive women who works over at Izzy Rose – “Miss Leigh” – who promises a new badass women’s empowered life – can now google “Nicki Leigh” and compare her photograph to a one Nicki Clyne and have a chance at getting the whole truth and not just the lies Nicki Liegh will tell them – in order to get their collateral and get them branded.
Nicki needs to be exposed wherever she goes, wherever she works. She is a menace to society.
Besides, one day, she may wake up herself and realize that this slave master work is just not paying. She could spin her life around by announcing she is leaving DOS – is renouncing Raniere – that he is a monster.
She would be the first DOS First Line Master to renounce him who has not been indicted [the others – Mack and Lauren Salzman repudiated Raniere only in their allocution before the judge – which is not quite as impressive – since the judge is going to sentence them.]
Nicki could make an announcement to the media – and I guarantee it will be covered – that she is done with this nonsense of badass women being branded and blackmailed and now realizes it was stupid, dangerous, and immoral.
Maybe she could start a new life. She might even get a better job than a shift manager at a bar.
Until them, as long as she is recruiting women, whenever I find out where she works, or what her new name is, I will happily publish it.
What if it was your daughter?
I have spoken to some of the parents whose daughters have been caught in this cult that Clyne is enamored of and now leads.
None of them are happy that their daughters were deceived.
If it was your daughter that Nicki Leigh was trying to recruit, you would want her to know that she is Nicki Clyne before she gave first collateral and went under the branding pen.
That the nice looking smiley faced slender Miss Leigh trying to get your daughter into a super secret badass women’s empowerment sorority group is an unmitigated scoundrel, a liar, perhaps a sociopath and indeed for all intents and purposes – an as yet unindicted co conspirator in the Nxivm criminal enterprise whose real name is Nicki Clyne.
Nicki ‘Leigh’ Clyne, despite her big smile, her veganism and her seductive promise of grand female empowerment – is a criminal.
On grubstreet.com I just posted this comment:
“Sadly Elle Barton hired a sex offender and sex slave recruiter to work
at Izzy, Nicky Cline aka Leigh – from the NXIVM sex cult. Not sure Elle knows
this but it is on the internet and she has been asked about it but so far no response
or action taken.”
So let’s see what these hipsters do. Probably nothing. NYC is full of Trump haters who are really sex abusers – the push to impeach
is just a smokescreen by the likes of congressmen like Schiff who are on the Humpty Dumpty Institute Board here in NYC, they are under citizens’
investigation – and refuse to answer questions, but want to question Trump.
The congressman in the 8th district where Izzy employs a criminal using an alias is Hakeem Jeffreys. Let’s see if he is down with
Izzy using convicted sex offenders. Let’s see if he takes steps to secure the welfare of a child.
The heat is on.
Izzy Rose is in Clinton Hill, a hotbed of Trump hating liberals, – Susan Sarondon has a pad there; rapper Biggie was born
there. It is in the 8th Congressional district, and the 2nd NYC council district.
So I doubt if anyone would be concerned by the fact that this sex offender, using an alias, unlike me – I insist on letting creeps know
I am using my real name and am not afraid of them – is working for a woman – Elle Barton – who has a 4 year old daughter – I will NOT
let anyone know the daughter’s name – which ought to be known by NYC child welfare institutions so they can monitor this situation.
Frank noted that Nicki hangs out with the doctor who branded Keith’s initials into the victims.
Sick stuff. If anyone lives near this bar, please watch out for the welfare of this and any other children.
The congressmen seem to busy hanging out with Mark Epstein (Jeffrey Epstein’s brother) to do their job.
“I will NOT let anyone know the daughter’s name ” Ken Gibson
Elle Barton has let the daughter’s name be known.
It’s in the bar’s name and has been published on the internet.
It is absolutely a public service to out her. I have seen too many so-called lefty pro-woman activists who actually are
sex abusers using other, younger women. One friend of mine thought she was helping the cause by working for one
such nasty person and was cheated out of her wages and hit upon. A lot of these charities are fronts for criminals.
And do note the irony of the veganism. Is this entire place some kind of front? Wolves in vegan clothing?
Probably full of Trump haters trying to make themselves look good by trying to get Trump impeached.
Maybe they have some ties to the Humpty Dumpty Institute, and the congressmen on board with that –
three of whom are in New York City. Possibly Gregory Meeks of Yvette Clark is the local congressman
and eats at this Izzy Rose?
Still no answer from any of them as to when, or why, they joined the Humpty Dumpty Institute and how they
know Mark Epstein – Jeffrey Epstein’s brother.
You should stick to talking about hemp, Gibson, however some of your remarks are quite comical.
For example
“So let’s see what these hipsters do. Probably nothing. NYC is full of Trump haters who are really sex offenders”
“I have seen too many so-called lefty pro-woman activists who actually are
sex abusers”
Obviously, there is zero evidence to support these wacky claims. Just because you claim something is true, does not make it a real fact, Mr QAnon.(or is that Bangkok2?)
I’ve always had a soft spot for Nicki just bc she looks a bit like my sis and seems to share some other similar traits with Gina such as un-fathomable gullibility and fatal devotion. However, for the good of society and Nicki herself, IMO, she needs to admit immigration fraud at the very least and turn herself over to the U.S. authorities in the NDNY immediately.
Not like she’s going in empty-handed with nothing to barter on a plea deal.
I support Frank’s position in publishing her alias and whereabouts. She is a true danger to herself and society. NXIVM must be stopped completely. The worst of it is not yet known.
“She is a true danger to herself and society. NXIVM must be stopped completely. The worst of it is not yet known.”
Heidi, this is why I support the full prosecution of all of the top members of NXIVM.
No plea deals.
Not for Nancy Salzman.
Not for Lauren Salzman.
Not for Allison Mack.
Not for Clare Bronfman.
It is not enough to merely prosecute Raniere, the Dumbest, Laziest Man on the planet.
All the top leaders of NXIVM must be brought down.
On that we can agree.
Finally some articles on Nicki Clyne. If Nicki Clyne is actually still trying to recruit, then I think it’s perfectly fine for you to publicize her fake name and where she’s attempting to recruit. In fact,if that’s true, I hope you will write about her as much, if not more frequently, than you write about some of the ex-members you are so obsessed with. Frankly, I’ve always been amazed at how few articles you have bothered to write about Clyne these past 4 years given her position within the cult and what you claim to be concerned about.
However given the seemingly numerous conflicting things you’ve written based on supposed “sources” how sure are you that Clyne is still in fact recruiting? How do you know that someone just doesn’t hate Clyne? Wants to try and ruin what’s left of her life either because of what she was involved with or because they are another sicko Sci-fi nut. How do you know that Michele, the Dr. and the LeBaron gal aren’t all just co-habitating because that’s the only way they can afford to keep a roof over their heads now? Your seeming inability to recognize manips, trolls and sock puppets doesn’t inspire a great deal of confidence that you and your blog aren’t being used by any number of people pushing some agenda.
I for one have published several posts and made many comments exposing Nicki as Pea Onyu, Monte Blu, Yolanda Cortez and Gabrielle Cortez.
And I am doing so without any real inside information or sources.
Just by analyzing what she has written.
In spite of my efforts to expose Ms. Clyne’s writings on the Frank Report apparently she has not been scarred away or intimidated.
Yes frank, please listen to spanky and pick on anyone else but kristin. She’s so smart that she would never have joined a cult. You Frank are obsessed, not spanky. Ha ha what a joke. If anyone believes this bullshit they belong in a cult. Fuck you sultan.
We need more of this. The only reason they were successful is because people did not say what they knew.
We now have the Frank Report and numerous archived articles spelling out exactly what NXIVM is.
NXIVM is NOT a women’s empowerment group.
NXIVM is a sex slave cult pure and simple.
Frank,
There is no question in any sane and moral person’s mind that you have done the right thing in outing Niki Clynne’s current place of employment.
Women should be informed who Nicki Clyne truly is and the fact that Nicki will be attempting to recruit them.
It’s not like Nicki Clyne is repentant or at the very least ceasing her NXIVM recruitment activities.
*****
To Everyone else:
Frank Parlato is protecting women from a female sex predator.
He does not need to defend his actions to anyone.
The public at large deserve to know!
No daughters, sisters, or wives should ever fall victim to Nxivm ever again.
If you support the #Metoo movement you should support Frank Parlato’s actions. Frank is only trying to protect other women.
I agree wholeheartedly but I would add that what NXIVM is doing is going far beyond what the #metoo movement is complaining about.
NXIVM is violating laws against sex trafficking and white slavery that have been around for over one hundred years.
If she’s really still recruiting, I think that’s what’s pivotal – it falls into the same category as exposing, and publishing information about, sex offenders living in communities.
Given Raniere’s teachings and practices regarding sex with children, any of his followers in DOS in particular are potential pedophiles unless they have specifically repudiated that aspect of the NXIVM ideology and committed to following the laws regarding sexual consent.