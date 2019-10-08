Kristin Kreuk Will Never, Ever Speak About Her Role as a Coach for the Nxivm Sex Slave Cult

Editor’s Note: Nxivm – the sex slave cult and criminal enterprise – whose leaders were convicted earlier this year of racketeering and other crimes – operated a front that was ostensibly a self-help, life coaching school.
Many members – even some of the coaches – were never inducted into the criminal aspect of the cult – and served to unwittingly provide cover for the organization.
It has been widely debated as to which role Kristin Kreuk played.
Was she a knowing part of the criminal enterprise – or a useful idiot – promoted to coach, utilized to recruit women – and possibly girls into Nxivm – because of her celebrity status -all the while believing, as many did, that Nxivm’s teachings were worthy and good?
This is a question worth pondering and as our guest writer below suggests, it is not a question Kristin herself is likely to answer.
Maybe no one should blame her for remaining silent.
She was either complicit in the enterprise or was duped into thinking Nxivm was a genuine force for good. The latter is not an impossibility – since many good people who took classes – some of them rising to the level of coach like Kristin – seem to have thought the same thing – that Nxivm helped people and that Keith Raniere was not only the smartest man in the world but also the most ethical.
Whether she was part of the criminal enterprise or whether she was duped – neither is flattering and will not help her career.
Giving her the benefit of the doubt, her mistake in believing that Nxivm was good is not unique to her. Many Nxivm members believed that Raniere was working to build a more noble civilization and not using them to provide a massive front so he could keep a harem, sex traffic at will, and enjoy raping children.
Kreuk gets a lot more attention than others for several reasons.
- She is a celebrity and was used as the public face of Nxivm for recruitment purposes.
- She made a misleading statement on Twitter about her role in Nxivm, suggesting she was a mere student, instead of a high-ranking coach.
- Kreuk is what critics call a “virtue signaler”. She Tweets about women’s issues and taking a brave stand for what one believes in.
- She has an acting role as an outspoken social justice warrior-lawyer on a taxpayer-funded Canadian TV show, Burden of Truth.
- Contrasting her public persona – to her silence about her role in Nxivm – leads some to think she is a hypocrite and others to question whether her role in Nxivm was much larger than being a student or even a coach.
- She led a curious teen group for Nxivm – Girls By Design – that some think reeks of [attempted] pedophilia – as if it were a front for Raniere to lure girls into his lair.
Why is it important?
Because an actress with some celebrity status was utilized by a dangerous cult to normalize, glamorize and deceive people. The actress may have been complicit or unwitting. But it was part of the playbook and we must explore the playbook and understand it – so we can identify it again when it comes in a different form.
Sure Kristin Kreuk would like the public to forget she was in Nxivm. That’s good for her. But what is good for the public is to remember it – to explore her true role – not to punish her – but to understand how a famous actress [along with other famous actresses] could get ensnared and help to ensnare others.
In Kreuk’s case, it is especially interesting since she lured in others [perhaps with the best of intentions] such as Allison Mack. Mack’s case is especially tragic since she fell to convicted criminality. Her life is ruined. Her career shattered. She is headed to prison.
Kreuk was partly responsible. What we are not doing is blaming Kreuk, but trying to understand how this could happen.
Kristin’s misleading Twitter statement on her role in Nxivm.
By SFMPE
Kristin Kreuk is a cute girl who was propelled to the upper stratosphere by the entertainment industry in her late teenagehood.
In some pictures, she has been face-sculpted by makeup artists to make her look a bit more on a verse or another of one of her ethnic specificities.
She entered a fancy club, in her twenties, that turned out to be a dangerous and destructive cult whose main goal was to satisfy the sick sexual appetite of a liar and a crook.
Now, she’s still standing on the upper clouds layer of life, with her acting career.
She’s making a living of it.
It’s easily understandable that she doesn’t want to be associated with a sleazy and sick gangbang cult!
It’s obvious that she will never like NEVER talk about it.
She’s really cute, tho she’ll never be gorgeous, at least to me.
And I never understood the guys that are like flapping on her saying she’s the sexiest girl and the best actress in the world.
She’s really cute and she does the job.
My opinion is that she would probably have been more successful evolving in comedy rather than in staying in teenage-love-triangle-teen-soaps or politically-engaged-political-correctness-for-social justice warrior fans stuff.
But that’s another story.
One thing I’ll never change my mind about is that she will never talk about NXIVM – more than she did in that TWITTER/IG post.
The day she will apologize for having been a propaganda tool and publicizing on NXIVM, it will rain flaming pigs all over the world!!!
Whatever, I think she’s really cute!
Should you get offended when your not a sex pervert’s type?
Dear SFMPE,
Thanks for letting us all know that you think Kristin Kreuk is cute….
….But that you would never masturbate to her.
I am sure all of the female commentators appreciate your input on this incredible important subject.
I am on the fence about “it” myself.
There are some good points of perspective in this piece.
It’s always looked to me like Kreuk’s statement was coached or vetted by her PR people, to be minimal and non-specific. She has almost surely also been advised, probably wisely, not to say anything more – as we can see from many of the comments here, any additional statement or details would probably just engender more controversy and speculation, and nothing she could say would satisfy her detractors.
Considering it further, it’s also possible that Kreuk might even have wanted to be more forthcoming about her NXIVM involvement – and been told not to by her advisors. In the end, it’s all speculative and that’s the problem.
Meanwhile, there are more key people, who were involved longer and more deeply, and who recruited more members, whose roles are more important to investigate and expose – some of them have managed to virtually fly under the radar, and largely cover up their involvement. Here are just the higher sash levels above Kreuk, and this is largely based on a 2011 list so there were probably more orange sashes made as Kreuk’s involvement diminished – as always I welcome additional or corrected information:
DRAFT List of key players in Vancouver (restricted Orange Sash proctors and above)
* Sarah Edmondson – Established and ran Vancouver Center, recruited actors and celebrities. Claims/reported recruited 2,000.
* Mark Vicente – Ran Center in California and co-founded Vancouver.
* Mark Hildreth – Orange Sash by 2011. Jness senior trainer/mentor. Co-leader of The Source. Recruited Kreuk, Nicole, others. Recorded online videos with/for Raniere. Stayed until reportedly cuckolded 2016-7.
* Lucas Roberts – Orange sash 2 stripes. Stayed in.
* Leah Lim Mottishaw – Orange sash 1 stripe. Stayed in.
* Allison Mack – Orange sash 1 stripe. Recruited by Kreuk. Co-leader of The Source. Stayed in.
* Nicki Cline – Orange sash 1 stripe. Recruited by Edmondson. Stayed in, loyalist.
* Valerie Ward – Orange sash 1 stripe as of 2011.
With her great looks and being a great actress (according to spanky) she may have recruited more than anyone else. And also recruited many younger girls than anyone else due to the make up of her fan base. Also, It’s her life, if she did not approve of a pr statement made for her she would have made another. Quit making excuses for her spanky. When will you give it a rest. You have already spanked yourself into mental illness, and made hamburger meat of yourself. It’s obvious you will use any tactic to divert attention from her with your many names. Please seek professional help.
“The day she will apologize for having been a propaganda tool and publicizing on NXIVM, it will rain flaming pigs all over the world!!!”
No need to break out your asbestos umbrellas!
The Bronfman sisters, whose family is heavily invested in the media industry, deliberately opened up a NXIVM center in Vancouver which is the center of Canada’s burgeoning media industry.
The Bronmfmans bloody well knew that a cult like NXIVM would appeal to actors and actresses and others in the arts.
And the Bronfmans bloody well knew that actresses like Kristin Kreuk, Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne have a following among impressionable young women.
Actresses like Kreuk, Mack and Clyne were impressed with the Bronfman fortune which is still in the range of billions of dollars.
If it had not been for the wisdom and persistence of Kreuk’s father who yanked his virtue signalling daughter out of the criminal gang, Kristen Kreuk might have been indicted.
Kristen, you should thank Papa Kreuk for saving your behind.