Allison Mack Blabs About Her Bisexual Love of Sister Wives – and Upsets Camila – Who Wanted to Be #1 in the Harem

At the beginning of DOS – during 2015 – Keith Alan Raniere, known also as the Vanguard, gradually let various women into his secret group called DOS and revealed what he expected of them.

Some of them he had lied to for years – saying that they would be the only one – and he would have an avatar baby with them.

When he broke the news that he would have seven DOS slaves as his wives – some of them were hurt.

But there was one woman who seemed to embrace polygamy, threesomes, and sister -wives.

Her name is Allison Mack.

She came in to the world of sex with Raniere – and being his slave – in 2015 knowing she would have to share her glorious master.

She even gave Raniere collateral – blackmail worthy material – including nude photos, letters confessing her father had molested her and that her nephews were molested – in order to have sex with the blessed one.

She also assigned to Keith her real estate [the feds actually wound up with that] and that, should she have a baby with Keith – should she leave him – he would get sole custody of the child.

Nicki Clyne was also a slave and, at first, she thought she was the only slave of his.

When Allison ebulliently told her that they were to be sister wives and slaves – Nicki did not share Allison’s happiness.

Nicki was jealous. Later Keith made Allison marry Nicki so she could stay in the country and in time Nicki accepted Allison being Keith’s slave too.

As for the other slaves – the heiress Rosa Laura Junco – she stopped sleeping with her husband and began an adulterous affair with Keith.

Monica Duran became a first line slave and sister wife.

Daniela Padilla, seemed more eager to join in to the sister wife concept – like Allison. Daniela who had a fondness for BDSM was quick to excite Allison’s own sado-masochist desires.

Allison and Dani made threesomes with Keith and Allison loved it, it appears from an email she wrote to Keith about it.

But there was one woman- who we get a deeper insight into how she felt. And who was unhappy.

She is Camila Fernandez, the little girl Keith sexually exploited when she was 15.

Keith stupidly kept her nude photographs when she was 15 for more than a decade – until the Feds came and raided his library and found them on a hard drive and consequently were able to level “possession of child porn” and “sexual exploitation of a child” on him as predicate acts of his racketeering enterprise.

By 2015, Camila had grown up – and Raniere had for years promised her children, a home and a family,

He lied to her like he lied to many women. And it appears it was Allisoin Mack who spilled the beans.

Just like with Nicki, Allison was so excited about having sister wives and raising their babies together – and having threesomes with her master and other slaves – and being a committed slave – that she told Cami, thinking she would be as happy as she was.

Here is an insight into the pain Camila, now 25 years old, felt about what she learned from Allison Mack.

Camila is texting Keith and telling him of her anguish on October 14th, 2015.

Camila: How much can I share with Allison? She’s asking about our relationship. I think I’m going to throw up or faint…. I …. feel like I want to throw up. There is much I don’t know and understand. The children thing breaks my heart more than I ever thought possible. I wanted a life with you. I wanted my purity and devotion and your love and beauty to create beautiful children to inhabit the world. It feels like death. I feel like I’m going to break.

Allison called the slave thing like sister-wives and I don’t know if that is what it is or what you want it to be. I’m also struggling with the fact that I’ve paid my dues…. For ten years, and they [Allison and the other first line DOS masters] are just coming in, and at least Allison assumes she is the same as me and we are all the same.

That bothered me. She has no clue. She is fresh and excited because she just came in. I don’t think it is right to level that to ten years of our life together.

Keith texted back: Please heal this. Both paths [Allison’s and hers] are different and can’t be compared. A restarted broken path of ten years is not comparable to a new path.

[Here Keith is referring to the affair she had with Robbie – that Keith went batshit crazy over. He says that Cami’s path with him is broken because of the affair she had.]

Cami: What do you mean? What specifically are you referring to when you say “heal this?”

Keith playing the martyr replies: I just threw up blood for 15 minutes. I want my sweet love loving, happy Cami back.

Cami is still pressing for answers. Allison had referred to the slaves who were branded would each have numbers.

Cami asks: By the way, what do the numbers mean? She knew her number. Do they all know their number? I need to sit. I feel like I’m going to throw up. I thought I’d stand next to you as number one. I thought I’d be your partner and I was even thinking of ways of helping them [the other women] feel special and included. Can it still be our home with our kids and our love? I’ll give my arm for it.

Keith: Yes. But you need to find slaves quickly that are good.

Cami: Are these slaves for you? Or for us?

Keith: There are two types. Both types are for us. One type is in the [DOS] program. You are their master. I am their Grandmaster. The other type are very select ones you use to heal us [with sex], likely being also of the first type.

Cami: Okay. I am asking because these persons [the sister wives] will be in our life forever but I was not involved in the process of choosing who. I am afraid I will not be comfortable with the others.

Keith: You choose your slaves.

Cami: What about the seven [first line slaves]? Allison said these seven were forever. She and others will be forever in my life.

Keith: They are first line to me but if any suit the purpose, I obviously have access [to have sex with them].

Cami: But I did not pick them. … what if I don’t want one of the seven forever in my life?

Keith: The circumstance will need to evolve. It should be that way if you’re devoted and love me. That they have committed [to lifetime slavery] should [make you want to] give them respect and care from you also, as well as the other way around.

Cami: But you didn’t ask. You have stuck me with seven women for life and didn’t ask. I’m afraid Nicki [Clyne] will be part of it. I would never pick Nicki or Monica [Duran].

I would pick someone like Melissa [Rodriguez]. Or Pam. Or Marisa. I feel like I’m drowning.

Keith: Marisa who?

Cami: Jness from Monterrey. I feel like I’m going to be sick. The way it was presented [by Keith, the liar] and the way it actually is, [as she learned from Allison and now Keith] is very different. I am struggling. I am holding onto your love. I haven’t stopped shaking. I want to hold you and for you to hold me.

Keith [now competing with Cami as to who is feeling the worst pain]: It feels worse than that because of how you’re experiencing this. I am truly heartbroken at the deepest level. I would hope you would eagerly embrace everyone I might choose, in part, because you know, I choose by virtue. Even if I chose a female Hitler. I feel like you are rejecting me all again. I should have kept things to myself.

Cami: No. No. No, no. No rejection. If anything, I’m holding onto you. This is just not what I thought. I really thought it would take away from us but all the time you spend with them, you choose not to spend with me. It hurts. Did you like female Hitler?

Keith: It won’t [matter] at all if [I choose a female Hitler] you [should] embrace it without reservation. This is what a good slave would do.

***

So here we have an honest reaction by Camila to being in a polygamous relationship. I would think this kind of struggling with acceptance of other women is common in polygamy.

While some types, like Allison, seem to embrace it. She even said joyfully to her slave, Nicole, that she was glad Keith was having sex with her so she could learn more about her own sexuality through her.

Allison seemed to have strong bisexual tendencies and so she embraced having women to share with Keith.

Yet there were times, some of Allison’s slaves told me, that she was jealous of new women that Keith was having sex with. She was conflicted. She enjoyed her sister wife life and at the same time, she was jealous when Keith did not spend enough time with her.

On the other hand, there is Camila, who is far less desirous of having sister wives and wanted to be with Keith and have a family. Despite her grooming her since she was 15, Cami still seemed to want to hold on to traditional values. Yet she was aware and accepted the fact that he had other women – she just wanted to be number one.

She suffered – but like Allison and Nicki, she stayed with Keith till the bitter end.

While Allison repudiated Keith [only after she was arrested and got a plea deal], Nicki and Camila – one in Brooklyn and one in Guadalajara – still long for their master – who is likely never going to get out of prison in time to enslave them again and make them sister wives.

It is curious that both Nicki and Cami still adore their Vanguard – but Cami found Nicki repulsive.

It is not known how Nicki felt about her.

But these are the problems I suspect that are common to polygamy – various women having diverse feelings about each other.

It will take a far smarter man than Keith to solve the natural jealousies that must occur when one man has multiple women and they all know about each other.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

