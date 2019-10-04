Bangkok Throws Down the Gauntlet to Kristin Kreuk Fanboys

Editor’s Note: This article by Bangkok is sure to create deep angst and resentment from our growing cadre of Kristin Kreuk fans – led by the inestimable Sultan of Six. However, in the interest of free speech and diversity of opinion, Frank Report has chosen to publish it. Bangkok’s opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editors of Frank Report. Readers comments are welcome.

By Bangkok

Apparently, Kristin Kreuk has many fans who are attempting to rewrite the reality of her ‘looks’ — in what appears to be a futile attempt to depict her as “stunningly gorgeous” while downplaying her previous role as a NXIVM COACH and recruitment tool.

A picture says a thousand words.

Let’s look at photos, shall we?

Let me give some examples of both ‘meh’ and ‘stunningly gorgeous’ women.

Stunningly Gorgeous:



Meh:

Stunningly Gorgeous:

Meh:

Stunningly Gorgeous (Convicted Murderer Shayna Hubers):

Meh:

That’s right, a convicted murderer is more stunning than ‘Meh’ Kreuk, LOL.

Stunningly Gorgeous:

Meh:

Stunningly Gorgeous (Convicted Murderer Molly Martens):

Meh:

That’s right, a 2nd convicted murderer is more stunning than ‘Meh’ Kreuk, LOL.

I could list thousands of photos but my point was already made, so let’s move on.

Here’s one of Kreuk’s best ‘over-glammed’ shots except she’s wearing WAY TOO MUCH makeup. Plus this photo also looks way too airbrushed and phony. She looks very unnatural:

Here’s a funny looking photo with WAYYYYYY too much makeup — to the point she looks like a circus clown or one of those china ‘dolls’. I’m sure it’s also airbrushed, even though it didn’t do much to improve her looks here. LOL.

Here’s another ‘over-glammed’ shot where she’s wearing WAY TOO MUCH makeup for her facial features, plus this photo also looks a bit airbrushed to me:

She does look very attractive in this particular photo, though.

Yes, she’s an attractive girl in “some” photos. She’s better than “mildly” attractive in some photos.

However, her makeup always looks a bit “off” (too much or too little for her facial features) and she’s just not a “natural beauty” the way that many women are. She’s mildly attractive.

She certainly doesn’t rise to the level of STUNNINGLY GORGEOUS unless you’re a Canadian or a fangirl/fanboy of hers who hates criticism of her.

Really, if you walk into any bar or club in any major city (on a Friday or Saturday night) you’ll see DOZENS of hotter women, with much more shapely bodies and a more beautiful face. That’s just a fact. Get over it.

There are different “levels” of beautiful.

Kreuk can be described as “beautiful” in some photos.

However, she NEVER reaches the level of STUNNINGLY beautiful.

I’m sorry but this is the final word on this matter and I have won this argument. I bid you all a nice day.

A Word for AnonyMaker

Sorry AnonyMaker, you’re a fanboy of Kreuk.

You’re attempting to portray her critics as angry ‘former fanboys’ in order to DEFLECT from the actual conversation.

Assigning ‘motives’ to critics is how UNCRITICAL thinkers try to win an argument, when facts are not on their side.

Kreuk was the ONLY person (on your list of actresses) who went online to publicly attempt to downplay her true COACHING LEVEL at NXIVM, by implying that she was only a beginner/student who took a few classes to cure her shyness.

When in reality she was a COACH who attempted to hide this fact by omitting it from her public explanation.

She also omitted her strong recruitment efforts for NXIVM.

Omitting such MATERIAL facts is called PROPAGANDA.

Everybody else just remained silent. So we’re leaving them alone.

A Special Word to Heidi on Miss Kreuk

Dear Heidi, I disagree with your opinion that Kristin Kreuk is a stunningly beautiful woman. She sure as fuck ain’t gonna turn heads walking into a room unless the people in the room know that she’s a TV star.

If she entered a local beauty pageant, I doubt she’d even make the semi-finals… and that’s a LOCAL pageant.

Even Toni Natalie in her younger days (who was attractive) was not anything close to ‘stunningly beautiful’ or Miss USA contestant material. She sure as fuck wasn’t ‘playboy bunny’ material either.

Toni was a typically attractive and ‘trashy’ New Jersey or New Yorker style girl, just like many slutty looking Italians from that neck of the woods. You can walk into any bar and find a dozen girls hotter.

I bid you a nice day.

PS — Toni claimed in her book The Program: Inside the Mind of Keith Raniere and the Rise and Fall of NXIVM that bedding the below man was like riding “The Concorde”:

If the guy in that photo is akin to “The Concorde” — then American ‘standards’ are really going downhill. LOL.

