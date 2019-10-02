Emiliano Salinas Was ‘Gay for the Stay’ in Nxivm – and the Sad Descent of Nicki Clyne

Editor’s Note: “A Friend” is a former Nxivm insider.

By A Friend

As your readers know, Emiliano Salinas and Ludwika Paleta, and Alex Betancourt had twins, birthed by surrogates.

Ludwika did not carry her twins.

Anyone that was in NXIVM, when Ludwika showed up would know for sure about the disharmony between Alex and Emiliano. It was all everyone talked about.

Everyone felt so sorry for Alex – Emiliano’s “wife” – for several years, who he dumped for Ludwika, suddenly going straight.

It does not mean Emiliano was ever gay or bisexual.

Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman are notorious for psychologically programming people – to the point of real mental torture – to convince them to have gay sex. We have to assume that was a possibility with Emiliano and Alex.

As a means of mentally breaking Emiliano so they would have “collateral” on him.

Emiliano Salinas’ gay relationship with Alex Betancourt could have been coerced. No one should underestimate the power of Nancy Salzman and Keith Raniere and their ability to get people to demean and destroy their values.

Look at Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne.

Clyne was with Keith Raniere first. Years ahead of Allison Mack in the harem. After five years in Clifton Park working her ass off to become a good “enlightened” NXIVM person, after Battlestar Galactica, Nicki Clyne was bankrupt, working for “Malignant Narcissist” Clare Bronfman, making peanuts.

Spending her days waiting for Keith Raniere to throw her a five minute crumb of attention while she maxed out all her credit cards trying to stay afloat in Knox Woods.

Trashing her acting career in the process. Did anyone in NXIVM care? No. Her only friends were fake friends, also in Keith’s harem, who wanted her bankrupted and out.

CLARE BRONFMAN, HER BOSS WAS INSANELY JEALOUS OF NICKI CLYNE

Flash forward to 2017.

Allison Mack is posting on her Instagram that she and Nicki are “soul sisters” and “friends forever”.

Translation: Nicki Clyne: Bankrupt, financial slave of insanely jealous, homely, Clare Bronfman; low-level failed harem member of Keith Raniere (after pregnant Mariana Fernandez and so many others).

Allison Mack says “best friends forever” on Instagram?

How about “best con job forever whose dreams I crushed by fucking her boyfriend”?

That is the truth. I hope all who read this check out Allison’s Instagram and appreciate the horror of it.

Poor Nicki.

Nicki is one example to explain the Alex Betancourt and Emiliano Salinas gay affair.

Emiliano may have never been gay, but he was coached personally by Nancy Salzman and Keith Raniere. Once you are in their clutches mentally, who knows what you will do? How low you will go? They have real power and their sole goal is to get each person they work with to destroy and degrade themselves beyond all recognition.

DOS is just ONE example of how they did everything.

What is worse about all this is Nicki Clyne’s descent was witnessed, FACILITATED, by a large community of people in NXIVM. Everyone knew this was happening and nobody said a word. Nothing. It was so disgusting.

