Is That 50-Year Old Kathy Russell Dancing on Stage With Teens?

Now this may be a complete bust. And if so, I am sorry to waste readers’ time.

But these photos was sent to me by a known source. The source thought it might be Kathy Russell.

Here is what she wrote, “Hi Frank; I have been searching the web. These pics are from the Saratoga Ballet Company website. It is taken in 2008 and the production of the Nutcracker. I believe they are of Kathy Russell. Notice the similar high forehead. I can’t be 100% sure but it sure looks like it is her.”

I have to agree.

It sure looks like Kathy – but it is hard to say for certain. It is Kathy’s ballet company, the one she was dancing in for years – including the time of the performance – the Saratoga City Ballet Company.

And the woman does appear to be a trifle older than the other performers.

In 2008, Kathy would have been 50.

Is it Kathy?

Several readers have asked if there were any photos of Kathy Russell on stage with children dancing. Kathy was told by the man she thought was the smartest man in the world that she could be a world famous dancer even at age 60 if she just took enough Nxivm intensives.

While I do not know if this is Kathy – I do remember Kathy very well in 2007 when I was a consultant for Nxivm and I saw her on several occasions. ,At that time, I remember she had very luxurious hair, and a surprisingly slender and evidently flexible body.

I remember that her body very much resembled a teenage girl. It was her face that gave it away that she was much older than her body looked. She moved very gracefully and I thought then that she could fool someone from a distance that she was much younger than she was. It was up close that her age [on her face] was evident.

For those who are better at person ID than I am – here is the link to other pictures of the 2008 Nutcracker performance by the Saratoga Ballet Company. None of the others I saw look like Kathy, but more perspicacious readers might have a different perspective.

Readers, kindly share your opinions.

