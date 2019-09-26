Allison Mack Was Raniere’s #1 Slave in His Harem

By Shadow State

Let’s face it, Allison Mack is no ordinary criminal. She is a racketeer who violated a law passed over 50 years ago to attack organized crime.

When I first read about the crimes committed by Mack as a leader of the NXIVM gang, I realized there were so many crimes committed against so any victims by so many perpetrators that the only proper response was to charge Mack and her conspirators as racketeers.

That is what the government did.

By the way, Mack has lost her townhouse to the government in a RICO forfeiture.

Mack deserves to get serious prison time.

And the government [the DOJ Northern District of NY] needs to prosecute Allison Mack further for the sex trafficking she did in Clifton Park where most of her crimes took place.

Here are some clues: There are several stories in the Frank Report indicating that Mack might have been involved in child sex trafficking.

1.) The eight year old gymnast girl who apparently was being groomed by Mack for sex with Raniere.

2.) The 11 Mexican teenage girls who were brought up to Clifton Park to be “mentored” by Raniere. Mack’s friend Rosa Laura Junco was part of that scheme.

3.) The teenage girl being tag teamed by Allison Mack and her friend Dr. Brandon Porter to enter Mack’s bogus acting school, a portal for the sex cult.

4.) The Irish teenage girl who was being pressured by Allison Mack and others to come to America as part of the bogus Rainbow Cultural Gardens and likely for entry into DOS.

The US DOJ must not forget these young victims of Allison Mack. These teenage girls are real victims.

Mann Act Might Be Applicable

The White-Slave Traffic Act, or the Mann Act, is a United States federal law, passed June 25, 1910 (ch. 395, 36 Stat. 825; codified as amended at 18 U.S.C. §§ 2421–2424). It is named after Congressman James Robert Mann of Illinois.

In its original form the act made it a felony to engage in interstate or foreign commerce transport of “any woman or girl for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose. Its primary stated intent was to address prostitution, immorality, and human trafficking, particularly where trafficking was for the purposes of prostitution.

More Truth Bombs on NXIVM Trolls and Mack Fanboys

I believe the fixation on Kristin Kreuk is an attempt to divert attention away from Mack and her crimes. Mack frequently traveled away from Albany but never saw fit to travel back into reality. Mack was “All In” for torture, sado-masochism and sex slavery.

Mack’s predilection for these activities are as much a reflection on her personality as on the influence of Raniere.

I believe there was some kind of competition to replace the late Pam Cafritz and Mack won out over others like Lauren Salzman, who had been in the NXIVM criminal enterprise longer than Mack – but Allison was more dedicated and more ruthless.

Cafritz had been ill for some time before she died in Nov. 2016 and it was apparent to all that she could not manage the harem, even if she recovered.

Mack Was Keith Raniere’s #1 Slave in His Harem

Sarah Edmondson’s belief that Mack was Raniere’s #1 is supported by Catherine Oxenberg’s book “Captive” that describes how Raniere and Mack entered a late night volleyball game together and Mack was clearly “Queen of the Ball.”

Frank reported that branding took place at both of Mack’s properties in Knox Woods, and at her place in Brooklyn as well. Mack owned a townhouse in Knox Woods and rented another townhouse there as well as renting the apartment in Brooklyn.

Because some of the brandings took place in Brooklyn, that gave the EDNY jurisdiction.

Most of the brandings took place in Clifton Park, New York and, consequently, the NDNY could still prosecute Mack for sex trafficking and forced labor conspiracy in the NDNY as well.

It is clear that Mack was the most eager to please Raniere and just like Cafritz, Mack recruited other women [and possibly girls] for Raniere to fuck. She seemed to enjoy it, almost as much as Cafritz.

Mack also entered into threesomes with Raniere and other women.

No Mack was the top pimp or wing woman for Raniere. And she took it to a higher level than Cafritz did – she worked with Raniere to brand and totally enslave women by collecting blackmail worthy material on them. They called it collateral.

Is Nxivm Dead?

Anyone who reads Frank Report understands that NXIVM has the nucleus of support to rebuild itself with the help of money and dedicated believers. NXIVM is not quite dead.

The Bronfman sisters still have enough money to revive Nxivm and the Mexican elite have deep pockets and little scruples. And members of NXIVM like the Salzman family might try to revive the self-help scam. And let’s not forget corrupt local government officials and lawyers who enabled the gang.

Will Mack rejoin when she gets out of prison? It is hard to know.

Some of Mack’s defenders say, “I can’t let Allison’s name being dragged in the mud (more than it already has)”

As a matter of fact, Mack has dragged her own name and reputation through the barnyard muck. How much did she care for her “slaves” when she tortured and abused them?

Sometimes I think I should suggest for her rabid defenders, that they should trust in Allison Mack and her ideas of female empowerment – and let her and her friend Dr. Danielle Roberts brand you on your pubic region with her initials the same way they did to other women that believed in them.

And get branded without pain killers like they did.

Let’s see how much you will defend Allison then.

Allison lied to women about female empowerment and tricked them about Raniere’s role in DOS — they ended up in sexual slavery. Is that a joke? Is that something they will ever forget? Not any more than they can remove the permanent scarring of Keith Raniere’s and Allison Mack’s initials on their pubic region the rest of their lives.

These women are traumatized and some of them may never recover. And yet the fanboys and fangirls defend Allison like she is an innocent victim.

It’s nonsense.

Allison Mack is either a moron or a sadistic lunatic.

Allison Mack Screwed Herself Over

Some of her defenders say that Allison Mack was malnourished, and that she could not think clearly.

if she did not eat, it was by her own choice.

Google Maps shows many restaurants near Mack’s home on 7 Generals Way in Clifton Park.

Oh Corn! Arepas and More

Venezuelan restaurant

Tea Plus Noodles

Chinese restaurant

Sushi Thai at The Park

Thai restaurant

Buffalo Wild Wings

Chicken wings restaurant

Primavera Pizza

Pizza restaurant

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews

Five Guys

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

Italian restaurant

Venezia Pizza & Pasta

Shalimar Restaurant of Clifton Park

Indian restaurant

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Mexican restaurant

Jimmy’s Egg

Branch of a regional chain offering traditional American dishes for breakfast & lunch.

Pasta Pane

Italian restaurant

Taco Bell

TGI Fridays

Starbucks

Bellini’s Italian Eatery – Clifton Park

La Fiesta

Mexican restaurant

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

East Wok Chinese Restaurant

Subway

Wendy’s

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Allison Mack could have found food to eat. She chose to be semi starved. Just as she chose to help a monster brand women by lying to them and coercing them into being his and her slaves.

