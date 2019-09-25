In my opinion, Nancy Salzman is an avaricious and depraved woman who still carries a whole lot of undisclosed dirty secrets. Perhaps she can be recycled via the justice system and go to work for whatever the hell is left of the United States government. There would be no need to corrupt her, since seemingly, she deleted her conscience decades ago.
When will she mention her “familial” interests in bio-tech, just as one example? Never, right? One must insist that any such insinuation is baseless, without foundation. because Nancy and Keithy-Weethie were so much smarter than the average bear. Look at them now. So dignified, just like Prince Andrew but not as protected.
So ignore and then deny just how low y’all were and are willing to go. Even as the corrupted tendrils are being excavated from stale, abandoned paper trails, from back in the good old days when nobody was looking.
Po’ Nancy wants to and dreams that she can still pass for being a respectable and well-established therapeutic worker. What a fable.
She already had her beanstalk and he ain’t jack. She recently claimed to be pretty damn mad at Keith. Next, after prison maybe, Nancy’s next mission should be to the moon, to see if there are margaritas up there.
Lemme ask, were inferior-grade sex slaves going to bring better bangs for Nxivm bucks, say, as trafficked and disappeared involuntary organ donors? Possibly so, if money were involved and Salzman could be Queen for half an hour.
Sorry that the maternal nightmare monster, Salzman the Eldest, still looks human enough to sentence to prison.
If only she lived in a cartoon, a gigantic fly swatter could appear to dispatch that pesky executive horsefly. And her mustache. Why beat around the bushes? Especially those huge Nxivm ones. Those ambitious bushes have been trampled already by the myopic Flabturd himself. Let no man come behind him. Hahaha.
Unless, as rumors mention, you happen to be Tom Welling, and it’s already too late, according to Crazy Days and Nights.
Regardless, one might as well not chug a mercury milkshake to get an idea of what it would be like to get stuck anywhere near Nancy Salzman. Just read the Frank Report instead.
Nancy Salzman is too visible to be able to retrieve hidden money. Her unarrested daughter might come in handy, though. There is an elderly ballerina accountant waiting in the wings, too. She’s not that innocent but has been pretty good at making herself invisible ever since her plea deal. Better than Nancy, who evidently still wants to be seen.
This was a novel and simple way of making sex easy for Keith – he had only to think about having an orgasm – without a concern in the world about the woman – and she was so grateful too when he ejaculated – he was doing that for her. Blessed man.
10 Comments
The New York Times has reviewed Edmonson’s book “Scarred” https://www.nytimes.com/2019/09/17/books/review/scarred-sarah-edmondson.html
The reviewer is ambivalent: “…the book is laced with an uncomfortable tension. Is Edmondson a brave feminist, a victim-turned-whistleblower in the age of #MeToo? Or is she someone who benefited from the cult, had an attack of conscience, then stumbled into a painful kind of fame?”
“The details are compelling, but the narrative feels more like a dishy tell-all than an investigative or literary work. Sometimes, the writing veers into self-indulgence.”
And finally, “It’s easy to wonder if Edmondson has left all the magical thinking behind. After she leaves the cult and begins getting work in acting, she writes, “Right then I knew the universe was supporting me in my exit from Nxivm.”
At once riveting and disturbing, “Scarred” is a brave but messy stab at redemption, one that succeeds more as a cautionary tale than an apology.”
Like many of the women who got involved in this cult, Edmonson is a bit of a New Age whacko, looking for easy answers in life in whatever loony ashram or Human Potential scam that comes to hand. The moral of the Nxivm story seems to be, DON’T BE A GULLIBLE DUMBASS!”
When will the judge get off his duff and put this woman behind bars? Preferably, a long sentence, not just a few months.
I believe the prosecutors in the EDNY made a serious mistake in not pumping people like Nancy Salzman for more information.
The key point of plea bargains is the person receiving the deal has to provide information and earn the deal.
“Nancy Salzman:
We don’t care that you are dying of cancer.
The US Bureau of Prisons has a nice facility in Rochester, Minnesota near the world-famous Mayo Clinic.
Nancy, if you want a break on sentencing roll over on your friends and co-conspirators.
Even you daughter Lauren.”
That’s the way real prosecutors squeeze people in plea deals.
It’s ugly and brutal but it works.
Although Nancy was allowed to plead out to just one count of Racketeering Conspiracy, she apparently did not enter into any sort of plea deal that required her to testify about anything. That only makes the point you bring up that much more poignant.
Thank you.
I feel sorry about the effort by dedicated FBI agents to investigate the crimes of NXIVM only to have their work punted away in questionable plea deals.
I’ve seen hard core gangsters as old as eighty years old squeezed to provide information and testimony against their co-conspirators.
And all the while they cry “I don’t want to die in prison.”
Then cooperate and testify.
Chicago’s Lenny Patrick was a case in point.
His advanced age did not get him off the hook.
“Leonard “Lenny” Patrick (October 6, 1913 – March 1, 2006) was an American mobster, a member of the Chicago Outfit involved in bookmaking and extortion and later a government informant.”
“In 1992, Patrick agreed to become a government witness following his indictment for racketeering charges. His testimony would result in the conviction of Gus Alex and several other key figures involved in the city’s extortion rackets.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leonard_Patrick
https://www.eonline.com/shows/true_hollywood_story/news/1076397/smallville-actor-callum-blue-explains-why-he-turned-to-nxivm-on-true-hollywood-story
Another “Smallville” actor, Callum Blue admits he was in NXIVM.
Wonder if Kristin Kook or Ally Wack recruited him.
Interesting: “In addition to Catherine, the upcoming NXIVM-centric segment will feature personal testimony from Raniere’s ex Barbara Bouchey and explore the organization’s rise to infamy.” Looks like E! True Hollywierd Story will focus on NXIVM Oct. 6th, 10pm
https://www.eonline.com/shows/true_hollywood_story/news/1066484/e-s-true-hollywood-story-tackles-fame-nxivm-kim-kardashian-in-new-promo
Thanks for that.
It’s a poignant, and sadly classic, example of how people often get into cults at points of vulnerability or personal turmoil – that’s actually the strongest predictor, not for instance intelligence.
Does anyone know, does Blue then qualify as part of the Vancouver crowd – and, indeed, who recruited him?
Oxenberg sounds like a true Hollywood flake: “I consider myself a spiritual seeker,” and then she lists off a series of looney schemes she got tangled up in, ashrams and gurus, something called re-birthing, something else called “holotropic breathing”. Thus, it was only a matter of time before one of them turned out to be a dangerous cult.
People with no common sense, naive and gullible and eager to surrender themselves to the most obvious and egregious nonsense, are bound to get burned. And yet Oxenberg seems surprised that she got taken advantage of. These people are hopeless.
——Unless, as rumors mention, you happen to be Tom Welling, and it’s already too late, according to Crazy Days and Nights.——