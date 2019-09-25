By Shivani

This is in response to Why Nancy Salzman Deserves a Lengthy Prison Sentence.

In my opinion, Nancy Salzman is an avaricious and depraved woman who still carries a whole lot of undisclosed dirty secrets. Perhaps she can be recycled via the justice system and go to work for whatever the hell is left of the United States government. There would be no need to corrupt her, since seemingly, she deleted her conscience decades ago.

When will she mention her “familial” interests in bio-tech, just as one example? Never, right? One must insist that any such insinuation is baseless, without foundation. because Nancy and Keithy-Weethie were so much smarter than the average bear. Look at them now. So dignified, just like Prince Andrew but not as protected.

So ignore and then deny just how low y’all were and are willing to go. Even as the corrupted tendrils are being excavated from stale, abandoned paper trails, from back in the good old days when nobody was looking.

Po’ Nancy wants to and dreams that she can still pass for being a respectable and well-established therapeutic worker. What a fable.

She already had her beanstalk and he ain’t jack. She recently claimed to be pretty damn mad at Keith. Next, after prison maybe, Nancy’s next mission should be to the moon, to see if there are margaritas up there.

Lemme ask, were inferior-grade sex slaves going to bring better bangs for Nxivm bucks, say, as trafficked and disappeared involuntary organ donors? Possibly so, if money were involved and Salzman could be Queen for half an hour.

Sorry that the maternal nightmare monster, Salzman the Eldest, still looks human enough to sentence to prison.

If only she lived in a cartoon, a gigantic fly swatter could appear to dispatch that pesky executive horsefly. And her mustache. Why beat around the bushes? Especially those huge Nxivm ones. Those ambitious bushes have been trampled already by the myopic Flabturd himself. Let no man come behind him. Hahaha.

Unless, as rumors mention, you happen to be Tom Welling, and it’s already too late, according to Crazy Days and Nights.

Regardless, one might as well not chug a mercury milkshake to get an idea of what it would be like to get stuck anywhere near Nancy Salzman. Just read the Frank Report instead.

Nancy Salzman is too visible to be able to retrieve hidden money. Her unarrested daughter might come in handy, though. There is an elderly ballerina accountant waiting in the wings, too. She’s not that innocent but has been pretty good at making herself invisible ever since her plea deal. Better than Nancy, who evidently still wants to be seen.

This was a novel and simple way of making sex easy for Keith – he had only to think about having an orgasm – without a concern in the world about the woman – and she was so grateful too when he ejaculated – he was doing that for her. Blessed man.

