Allison Mack Was the Real Henchwoman for Nxivm Sex Cult – Not Kristin Kreuk

By AnonyMaker
Some will defend anything Allison Mack did as just the result of Keith Raniere’s manipulations, in much the same way as conspiracy theorists will deflect any point of criticism as just further evidence of what they believe in.
Getting away from details that can be nitpicked, in the big picture Mack remained while even other former insiders like Kristen Keeffe and Daniela resisted and got out. Others started to eat and rest and come to their senses when they had to travel away from Albany, but Mack did not. There is something unique about her case that made her particularly suited to being Raniere’s henchwoman in carrying out the abuses of DOS.
We actually learned more about Mack’s unusual, pivotal role, from Edmondson’s new book ‘Scarred: The True Story of How I Escaped NXIVM, the Cult That Bound My Life’.
* Edmondson thought Allison Mack “now replaced Pam as Keith’s number one”
* Vicente said she appeared to be “at the top” (of “an alternative stripe path”)
Mack was also brought into DOS before Lauren Salzman, even though Salzman was a much longer-standing member and on NXIVM’s board; and in DOS, Mack apparently ranked above Salzman.
Again, Mack was Raniere’s lieutenant and henchwoman – or at least his madam, enforcer, and procurer – in a role unlike any other, particularly compared to the pod slaves like India Oxenberg.
And, yes, Lauren Salzman did testify that she took a group of slaves to Mack’s house to be branded after a “candle-lighting ceremony,”; it was reported by Diane and another media source, but Frank has just not published that specific portion of the transcript.
Also, Frank reported that branding took place at both of Mack’s properties in Knox Woods, and at her place in Brooklyn as well.
Sarah Edmondson has said she was branded at Mack’s residence. Mack owned a home in Clifton Park since 2011, and so always had a place for the brandings to be performed when the Vicentes weren’t living there.
I think there are some who would consider Mack a victim even if Raniere had told her to get a gun, point it in someone’s face and pull the trigger – and she did it.
That’s essentially the role she was in, looking people in the face and doing harm to them, from deception and extortion to branding.
Edmondson Found Good in Nxivm Too
Sarah Edmondson said in an interview, “The initial [Nxivm] seminars help with a lot of the issues actors struggle with in terms of having confidence and needing to be validated. I can say from my own experience that after those early ESP seminars [Nxivm lingo that stands for Executive Success Program], I felt like things were going really well for me. I went to more auditions, I got off my sleeping pills, I felt like I was a causing agent in my life rather than just being at the whim of the world.”
Edmondson’s perspective and report are typical.
High control groups typically sort of bait their traps with something that can actually have a bit of value – everything from a bit of self-help to motivational training, plus providing a sort of support group or even social structure.
Those may be substitutes for things people are lacking as old fashioned constructs like organized religion and extended families decline.
Research shows that belonging to a group has significant mental and even physical health benefits.
It’s important not to be entirely dismissive, and instead understand what gets people into groups, and the power of the mechanisms that are exploited.
Kreuk Fixation
The fixation with Kristin Kreuk [as a villain of Nxivm] diverts attention from other key or even more important – figures like Kendra Voth, Mark Hildreth (who unquestionably remained a loyal, active member), and so on – and not to mention Sarah Edmondson, who ran the whole Vancouver scene and apparently still has yet to fully come clean about what went on.
And Grace Park – yet another player of some import who it is easy to forget with the constant Kreuk drumbeat.
Is it just a jilted fanboy fixation with Kreuk, or a deliberate attempt to keep her in the spotlight so others can scuttle away into the dark night?
Hildreth stayed active long after others either quit or started backing away. He was an Orange Sash, while Kreuk was Yellow, which means he was a level more deeply involved and almost certainly recruited more people.
Since it seems to be an ongoing point of contention, I started putting together a list of the major players in Vancouver and their ranks to get some factual perspective.
Kreuk ended up surprisingly far down the pecking order, compared to people who rarely or almost never get mentioned here.
One thing that should separate me from many of the commenters here, for anyone paying attention, is that I frequently cite verifiable facts, provide links to articles and sources, and even reference scholarly research and peer-reviewed scientific studies.
This bullet list is meant to put things in perspective, in this case for the NXIVM Vancouver nexus; and, hopefully, it will put a damper on anyone posting about Kreuk in order to try to draw fire from others.
This is an initial draft in rough order of role and importance –- and I welcome any additions or corrections;
* Sarah Edmondson – Established and ran Vancouver Center, recruited actors and celebrities. Claims/reported recruited 2,000.
* Mark Vicente – Ran Center in California and co-founded Vancouver
* Mark Hildreth – Orange Sash by 2011. Jness senior trainer/mentor. Co-leader of The Source. Recruited Nicole. Stayed in?
* Lucas Roberts – Orange sash 2 stripes. Stayed in.
* Leah Lim Mottishaw – Orange sash 1 stripe. Stayed in.
* Allison Mack – Orange sash 1 stripe. Recruited by Kreuk. Co-leader of The Source. Stayed in.
* Nicki Cline – Orange sash 1 stripe. Recruited by Edmondson. Stayed in.
* Diane Lim – Yellow sash 3 stripes. Stayed in.
* Kristen Kreuk – Yellow Sash 2 Stripes. Recruited by Hildreth. Co-founded GBD abortive recruiting effort.. “Left”/distanced 2012/3
* Kendra Voth – “Coach” (Yellow sash?). Recruited by Kreuk. Co-founded GBD abortive recruiting effort. Reported/claimed left 2009
* Grace Park – Yellow Sash. Recruited by Edmondson. [left 2017].
* Chad Krowchuk – Recruited by Mack.
Splendid! Another Allison Mack article, because 43 pages of Allison Mack drivvel on this site isn’t nearly enough. A PR triumph for a B list actress and candidate for queen of the NPCs. Bravo!
“A PR triumph for a B list actress and candidate for queen of the NPCs. Bravo!”
If Allison Mack weren’t a convicted felon headed to prison, this scandal would rank as the greatest success of her career.
I believe their must be a thick coating of Teflon over the brand Ms. Edmondson so “bravely” displayed on the front page of the New York Times. There is no other way that this woman has not been indicted and/or named as defendant in multiple legal actions. Not to mention that she must have some serious “collateral” on the folks at Hallmark.
” Not to mention that she must have some serious “collateral” on the folks at Hallmark.”
Hallmark channels cater to the female demographic the way that ESPN caters to males.
Hallmark also appeals to women who are socially more conservative.
And NXIVM is a cult that primarily victimized females and offended conservative values.
“There is no other way that this woman has not been indicted”
Sarah Edmondson was very aggressive with the media and FBI in exposing the horrors of the NXIVM criminal gang.
That is why Sarah Edmondson was not indicted and will not be indicted.
“* Kristen Kreuk – Yellow Sash 2 Stripes. Recruited by Hildreth. Co-founded GBD abortive recruiting effort.. “Left”/distanced 2012/3”
Sultan Of Sad is purposely claiming Kreuk was gone as early as 2012 to make her look better. Despite proctors telling Frank she stopped coaching in 2013 as she was filming a television show in Toronto but continued to be a member, doing EM’s and shit into 2016. Publicly lying about it too. Even “encouraging” someone on his 2015 cult course as she still was a member at the time. You didn’t have to be on the coach list to be a member.
Also, Allison Macks involvement in the cult only increased in 2013 or so onwards, so three to four years before NXISCUM went crumbling down due to DOS which was two years old.
Anonyspanker is SultanOfSix. 100%
He talks exactly the same, saying the exact same things, sometimes word for word.
He has said these same things on his many aliases. Literally the same things.
Frank Parlato claims he has spoken to the freak on the phone and that he thinks he’s not the spanker. This is incorrect. The spanker met with John Tigue years ago. Tigue being the anti-NXIVM blogger a few years before Frank took over.
Anonyspanker shows up on every Kreuk post without fail. He claims he finds it “annoying”. He tries to divert attention away from Kreuk every time. This sad essay included.
He is convinced he is Kristin Kook’s “soulmate”. He most likely thinks Crook is communicating to him through her awful television acting. He is a crazy lunatic. Genuinely, a mad lunatic.
He went to Albany to “save” Kristin Kreuk from NXIVM. He was “entertained” by an as of yet unidentifiable female cult member. When shaking her hand, he said he’ll never wash it because it touched Kook’s hand.
Frank, if you think he’s not the lunatic because he posts other non-Kreuk comments, you are mistaken sir. He most likely is doing so to come across as a legit anti-cult commenter as opposed to his self-given role of brown knight to his “dream spank”. He thinks it will give his Kreuk defending more weight. His mannerisms are so easy to identify, even when he posts simply as “anonymous”. I can identify several words, comments and statements he has used on his many aliases.
Just like saying “beetlejuice” three times, even beginning to type “Kristin Kreuk” without finishing sets of his beetle radar. And BOOM, like a Taliban IED, there he is, like fucking beetlejuice.
Krist….
Author states “I frequently cite verifiable facts” then the BS that Kruek left in 2012/3. He left about 4 years of her involvement out, since more accurate accounts still place her there in 2016. This babble reminds me of a past poster who was obviously obsessed with defending Kruek, used many alliases in the process, and used to twist the truth in the same fashion. Sound Familiar?
“This babble reminds me of a past poster who was obviously obsessed with defending Kruek, used many alliases in the process, and used to twist the truth in the same fashion. Sound Familiar?”
That’s because it is him. He hasn’t been posting here as “SultanOfSix” for a while.
AnonyCreeper is his new alias. Perhaps because his main one has been laughed at so much. Just type his alias on any internet search engine and it’s all his deranged ramblings. He is very ill indeed.
I put Kreuk’s claim to have “Left” in quotes specifically to set it off, and juxtaposed it with “distanced,” which is in fact an accurate description of the change in her involvement after she wrote a letter in the wake of the 2012 exposures, saying she would no longer actively coach.
We know that she did just a couple of things in those latter 4 years. Do we need another bullet list to put that in perspective?
And who’s obsessed with painting Kreuk as villanous? A jilted former fanboy – or someone trying to draw attention away from more key players like the Lims and Hildreth?
If anyone has a more informed perspective on who on the list of major players in the Vancouver NXIVM scene needs to be held to account (including added to the list), or why Kreuk somehow might rank along with Edmondson who ran the center and recruited thousands of people, I’d love to hear it.
One of the things we’re lacking, unfortunately, is accounts from people involved with NXIVM in Vancouver who can shed further light on what was really going on there.
Geez, your list is really pathetic. I suggest you do a lot more homework especially if you think Kendra Voth is some “key” or “important figure.” But then you are the one who came on here and knew so little that you claimed “Oxenberg was just another slave,” and had to be educated about all of India’s NXIVM activities like her NXIVM “business” using teens and illegals and her work for Rainbow which was grooming children for Keith, according to Frank, and how India was identified as CC-2 in the original complaint against Raniere.
I wrote that it was a draft list, and as it is it took a fair bit of work, but I was hoping that others might have further details at hand so that I don’t have to chase them down myself. If you have better information, or want to do some legwork to put it in better perspective, please contribute.
The only person to have actually contributed anything apparently insightful about Voth who I’ve seen so far, who sounded in a position to know, said that she was more involved in promoting GBD than Kreuk was, though of course that’s just source. I’d welcome more detailed information about her, including what her stripe count was, which I couldn’t readily find. I tried to include all the actors and actresses, since some of them seem to be such objects of attention if not obsession.
As for Oxenberg, who’s largely irrelevant to the immediate topic, I’d point out that many if not most of the pod slaves were involved in various front group activities. I was demonstrating that Mack stands above them all, and even if Oxenberg had a somewhat greater role than some of the other pod slaves (along with other unindicted CCs), Mack’s involvement was outsized compared to the others – which is why she was an indicted conspirator, when none of those others were.
Allison Mack was an ambitious woman who wanted to become Queen of NXIVM in the worst way and she worked overtime to get her wish!
Mission Accomplished, Allison!
You became Queen of NXIVM in the worst way.
Oh please…whatevs. Kristin Kook is just as guilty as Nancy Salzman and Lauren Salzman.
What do Clare Bronfman, Sarah Bronfman, and Kristin Kook have in common?
They are all high school dropouts, with cash, that are dumber than a box of rocks.
—because KK didn’t drop out of high school, only out of high school SPORTS: “Kreuk trained in karate[3][7] and gymnastics at the national level until high school, but quit in grade 11 due to scoliosis”
She also took college classes while working in Toronto.
What exactly do the stripes stand for? Who made the sashes? Who came up with the idea? Why those particular colors?
NXIVM uniforms had stripes just like military uniforms.
And stripes were earned either by cash donations made to the criminal gang or services rendered.
And in money terms the sashes could get quite expensive.
Why the colors?
Think of the different colored belts for practitioners of Judo or Karate.
The more experienced a person is, the higher the color.