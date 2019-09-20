Allison Mack Was the Real Henchwoman for Nxivm Sex Cult – Not Kristin Kreuk

By AnonyMaker

Some will defend anything Allison Mack did as just the result of Keith Raniere’s manipulations, in much the same way as conspiracy theorists will deflect any point of criticism as just further evidence of what they believe in.

Getting away from details that can be nitpicked, in the big picture Mack remained while even other former insiders like Kristen Keeffe and Daniela resisted and got out. Others started to eat and rest and come to their senses when they had to travel away from Albany, but Mack did not. There is something unique about her case that made her particularly suited to being Raniere’s henchwoman in carrying out the abuses of DOS.

We actually learned more about Mack’s unusual, pivotal role, from Edmondson’s new book ‘Scarred: The True Story of How I Escaped NXIVM, the Cult That Bound My Life’.

* Edmondson thought Allison Mack “now replaced Pam as Keith’s number one”

* Vicente said she appeared to be “at the top” (of “an alternative stripe path”)

Mack was also brought into DOS before Lauren Salzman, even though Salzman was a much longer-standing member and on NXIVM’s board; and in DOS, Mack apparently ranked above Salzman.

Again, Mack was Raniere’s lieutenant and henchwoman – or at least his madam, enforcer, and procurer – in a role unlike any other, particularly compared to the pod slaves like India Oxenberg.

And, yes, Lauren Salzman did testify that she took a group of slaves to Mack’s house to be branded after a “candle-lighting ceremony,”; it was reported by Diane and another media source, but Frank has just not published that specific portion of the transcript.

Also, Frank reported that branding took place at both of Mack’s properties in Knox Woods, and at her place in Brooklyn as well.

Sarah Edmondson has said she was branded at Mack’s residence. Mack owned a home in Clifton Park since 2011, and so always had a place for the brandings to be performed when the Vicentes weren’t living there.

I think there are some who would consider Mack a victim even if Raniere had told her to get a gun, point it in someone’s face and pull the trigger – and she did it.

That’s essentially the role she was in, looking people in the face and doing harm to them, from deception and extortion to branding.

Edmondson Found Good in Nxivm Too

Sarah Edmondson said in an interview, “The initial [Nxivm] seminars help with a lot of the issues actors struggle with in terms of having confidence and needing to be validated. I can say from my own experience that after those early ESP seminars [Nxivm lingo that stands for Executive Success Program], I felt like things were going really well for me. I went to more auditions, I got off my sleeping pills, I felt like I was a causing agent in my life rather than just being at the whim of the world.”

Edmondson’s perspective and report are typical.

High control groups typically sort of bait their traps with something that can actually have a bit of value – everything from a bit of self-help to motivational training, plus providing a sort of support group or even social structure.

Those may be substitutes for things people are lacking as old fashioned constructs like organized religion and extended families decline.

Research shows that belonging to a group has significant mental and even physical health benefits.

It’s important not to be entirely dismissive, and instead understand what gets people into groups, and the power of the mechanisms that are exploited.

Kreuk Fixation

The fixation with Kristin Kreuk [as a villain of Nxivm] diverts attention from other key or even more important – figures like Kendra Voth, Mark Hildreth (who unquestionably remained a loyal, active member), and so on – and not to mention Sarah Edmondson, who ran the whole Vancouver scene and apparently still has yet to fully come clean about what went on.

And Grace Park – yet another player of some import who it is easy to forget with the constant Kreuk drumbeat.

Is it just a jilted fanboy fixation with Kreuk, or a deliberate attempt to keep her in the spotlight so others can scuttle away into the dark night?

Hildreth stayed active long after others either quit or started backing away. He was an Orange Sash, while Kreuk was Yellow, which means he was a level more deeply involved and almost certainly recruited more people.

Since it seems to be an ongoing point of contention, I started putting together a list of the major players in Vancouver and their ranks to get some factual perspective.

Kreuk ended up surprisingly far down the pecking order, compared to people who rarely or almost never get mentioned here.

One thing that should separate me from many of the commenters here, for anyone paying attention, is that I frequently cite verifiable facts, provide links to articles and sources, and even reference scholarly research and peer-reviewed scientific studies.

This bullet list is meant to put things in perspective, in this case for the NXIVM Vancouver nexus; and, hopefully, it will put a damper on anyone posting about Kreuk in order to try to draw fire from others.

This is an initial draft in rough order of role and importance –- and I welcome any additions or corrections;

* Sarah Edmondson – Established and ran Vancouver Center, recruited actors and celebrities. Claims/reported recruited 2,000.

* Mark Vicente – Ran Center in California and co-founded Vancouver

* Mark Hildreth – Orange Sash by 2011. Jness senior trainer/mentor. Co-leader of The Source. Recruited Nicole. Stayed in?

* Lucas Roberts – Orange sash 2 stripes. Stayed in.

* Leah Lim Mottishaw – Orange sash 1 stripe. Stayed in.

* Allison Mack – Orange sash 1 stripe. Recruited by Kreuk. Co-leader of The Source. Stayed in.

* Nicki Cline – Orange sash 1 stripe. Recruited by Edmondson. Stayed in.

* Diane Lim – Yellow sash 3 stripes. Stayed in.

* Kristen Kreuk – Yellow Sash 2 Stripes. Recruited by Hildreth. Co-founded GBD abortive recruiting effort.. “Left”/distanced 2012/3

* Kendra Voth – “Coach” (Yellow sash?). Recruited by Kreuk. Co-founded GBD abortive recruiting effort. Reported/claimed left 2009

* Grace Park – Yellow Sash. Recruited by Edmondson. [left 2017].

* Chad Krowchuk – Recruited by Mack.

