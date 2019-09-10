The Gold Standard for Frank Report Readers Is to be a Teetotaler Virgin

By Actaeon

This is in response to Former Member: The Way International Biblical Ministry Was Rife With Sexual Excesses Just Like Other Cults – where the author writes, “the real agenda was to propagate sexual acts we would ordinarily find abhorrent”

This post, and the one immediately preceding it, L. Ron Hubbard, Keith Raniere & Jeffrey Epstein Compared are remarkable for their Puritanism.

In fact, much of the criticism on this blog seems to be obsessed with sexual misconduct. It’s bizarre.

What are the “abhorrent” sex acts in this article?

“Flirty” behavior.

Being “touchy-feely”.

Hinted-at marital infidelity – seems to be the most serious accusation.

That’s all? This is supposed to be abhorrent sexual acts? Damn. I was disappointed.

Yeah, a married person shouldn’t be flirty with other people. And, yes, it’s hypocritical for a person who claims to be chaste for Jesus to be screwing around. But really, that’s all you got? I was hoping for something juicer!

Jesus cults, like cults in general, make me want to puke. But it’s the money-grabbing, the lies, the obsessive behavior and mob belief in stupid principles that get to me. Not that the leader is having sex. Sex is neither immoral or illegal. Fraud is both. Cults are primarily frauds.

The post immediately preceding this one, regarding Scientology and L. Ron Hubbard, is as Puritanical as this one. Scientology, in my opinion, is a gigantic fraud, hostile and isolating, that takes gullible people’s money and sucks them in and won’t let them go. I think it’s illegitimate from top to bottom. But I couldn’t care less about L. Ron having had courier girls dressed in shorts and go-go boots. Nor do I care that he drank to excess or took amphetamines. If he wanted to blow out his liver, it was his liver to ruin. I say go for it, L. Ron.

Sometimes I get the impression that the gold standard around here is to be a teetotaling virgin.

I have long loathed Keith Raniere, I’m glad he was finally caught and convicted and I hope he rots in prison. Not because he had sex with various women and had one of them buy BDSM stuff online but because he was running a scam. Nxivm was not a legitimate business. He was defrauding people. He also was evidently having sex with underage girls, which is both immoral and illegal. He was blackmailing people with the so-called collateral, and that is also both immoral and illegal. But the threesomes, his stable of (adult) women… it may have been seedy and gross but it’s not illegal.

As for Jeffrey Epstein, who is prominent in these pages, he was an old rich guy who liked young women. Distasteful, yes, but hardly difficult to understand. He was rich and wanted sweet young things, they were sweet young things who were attracted by a rich and powerful man. Where the merely distasteful crossed into the illegal was Epstein messing around with jailbait. Some of these girls were underage. That’s illegal, as it should be.

But a lot of the news coverage I see about Epstein condemns him for his taste in young women and confuses this with criminal behavior. Women who are adults. Young adults, but adults nevertheless. There’s a good deal of hypocrisy in this condemnation. And irritating Puritanism. Sex is not dirty. Sex is not something to be ashamed of. This is not Victorian England.

