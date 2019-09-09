Opposing View: AUSA Moira Kim Penza Was Not so Good in Trial Against Keith Raniere – She Had a Slam Dunk Case and Almost Blew It

By Bangkok

This is in response to Moira Penza Did Great Job Prosecuting Raniere – and Deserves Her Big Payday

Just because Dianne Lipson attended the trial in person doesn’t really persuade me to accept her opinion, except to note her own biases towards prosecutor Moira Kim Penza.

Ii.e., Talking about her bravery for wearing ‘high heels’ (and noting how beautiful she thought those pink heels were) is rather silly since Penza CHOSE to wear those shoes. She wasn’t required to wear heels to court. It tells me that Dianne has become enamored with Penza and is extremely biased to see only the good in her, while ignoring the bad decisions she made at trial.

I disagree with Dianne Lipson’s praise of Penza.

I thought that the government won its case DESPITE Penza being first chair, not because of it.

The government had a ‘no lose case’ and I thought that Penza’s extreme streamlining of the case — whittling it down to just a few witnesses — made Keith seem far less guilty than he really was.

It boiled down to a few gals saying a few bad things, while denying the jury the MOUNTAIN of evidence that would have made Keith seem like the rodent & turd that he is.

The witnesses against Keith Alan Raniere were

I’m surprised the jury convicted on all counts so quickly since Penza hung her entire case on just a couple witnesses.

I thought she was a chickenshit for keeping Allison Mack, Nancy Salzman and others off the witness stand.

Why?

Cuz the ‘excess baggage’ carried by Mack and other witnesses (i.e., the admission of their own countless bad deeds which would have come out during cross examination) would have cast even MORE negative light on Keith too, since he was the grandmaster of DOS and the de facto leader of ESP and NXIVM.

Penza was a chickenshit and a coward IMO. She was afraid of her own shadow.

That’s why she also chickened out and let Clare Bear buy herself a better-than-deserved plea deal.

Penza was afraid of going to trial with Clare cuz she’s a coward, LOL.

But the reality is that Clare would have been easily convicted at trial.

Even an ambulance chasing douchebag (like Claviger) could have convicted Clare at trial.

Even an intern (fresh out of law school) could have convicted Clare at trial.

Even a drunk prosecutor suffering from the flu could have convicted Clare Bear at trial. 🙂

The evidence was overwhelming. Clare should not have been given a sweetheart deal by Penza the chickenshit prosecutor.

Prosecutors need spines and nerves of steel, both of which Penza is sorely lacking.

I really think Penza was an okay prosecutor at best. Glad she’s gone.

The next round of indictments need a prosecutor who won’t grant easy plea deals. 🙂

This is a fair comment, Frank. You’re just afraid to criticize certain people (like Penza and Dianne), which is why you deny approving these fair posts. You’re not journalist, Frank.

You’re a pathetic kiss ass, looking not to offend your chosen buddies or heroes.

You should stop deciding who can be offended and just decide if the comments are fair or not.

Fuck you and I hope you get ASS CANCER, you cocksucker. 🙂

I bid you a nice day.

