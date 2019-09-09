Moira Kim Penza

Opposing View: AUSA Moira Kim Penza Was Not so Good in Trial Against Keith Raniere – She Had a Slam Dunk Case and Almost Blew It

September 9, 2019

By Bangkok

This is in response to Moira Penza Did Great Job Prosecuting Raniere – and Deserves Her Big Payday

Just because Dianne Lipson attended the trial in person doesn’t really persuade me to accept her opinion, except to note her own biases towards prosecutor Moira Kim Penza.

Ii.e., Talking about her bravery for wearing ‘high heels’ (and noting how beautiful she thought those pink heels were) is rather silly since Penza CHOSE to wear those shoes. She wasn’t required to wear heels to court. It tells me that Dianne has become enamored with Penza and is extremely biased to see only the good in her, while ignoring the bad decisions she made at trial.

Moira Penza [r] stood tall in her four inch heels in court. Tana Hajjar [l] and Mark Lesko [c]/.
I disagree with Dianne Lipson’s praise of Penza.

I thought that the government won its case DESPITE Penza being first chair, not because of it.

The government had a ‘no lose case’ and I thought that Penza’s extreme streamlining of the case — whittling it down to just a few witnesses — made Keith seem far less guilty than he really was.

It boiled down to a few gals saying a few bad things, while denying the jury the MOUNTAIN of evidence that would have made Keith seem like the rodent & turd that he is.

The witnesses against Keith Alan Raniere were

he Nxivm member witnesses in the case against Keith Alan Raniere were Slyvie, Mark Vicente, Lauren Salzman, Daniela, Nicole, and Jaye. Three were former inner circle members – Mark, Daniela and Lauren. Three were former DOS slaves who were not in the inner circle.
Lauren Salzman was the only witness who was both an inner circle member of Keith Raniere and a DOS slave. Lauren was a first line DOS slave master..

 

I’m surprised the jury convicted on all counts so quickly since Penza hung her entire case on just a couple witnesses.

I thought she was a chickenshit for keeping Allison Mack, Nancy Salzman and others off the witness stand.

Why?

Nancy Salzman led Nxivm for years before being replaced by the monstrously cruel Clare ‘Legatus’ Bronfman. She was not called to testify.

Despite some $520,000 being found in her house – which was seized and kept by the feds [as opposed to being offered for therapy for any of the victims] Nancy Salzman was not called as a witness. She could have easily testified where that money came from – which might have sunk Keith Alan Raniere all that quicker. For some reason the prosecution chose not to call her. They did give her a sweet heart deal however / She got a single felony – racketeering conspiracy despite the fact that she built Nxivm alongside her illustrious perv leader Keith Alan Raniere.
Good mama. Nancy [c] brought both her daughters into Nxivm. Michelle [l] has not yet been charged. Daughter Lauren – who was called to testify -took a plea deal for two felonies – racketeering and racketeering conspiracy.

A happy Nancy Salzman walks out of court after taking her plea deal. You gotta hand it to Nancy – she was the first to cop a plea and cleverly so – since the first one on the plea deal bus gets the best deal. She jumped in quick ahead of her daughter to get that first plea deal. Nice move Nancy. You got into Nxivm first – and then brought your daughter – who wasted her entire adult life. Then when you were both charged you made sure you got out first. What a mama!
Allison Mack, who will soon be sentenced and quite likely heading off to federal prison, was never called to testify.

Cuz the ‘excess baggage’ carried by Mack and other witnesses (i.e., the admission of their own countless bad deeds which would have come out during cross examination) would have cast even MORE negative light on Keith too, since he was the grandmaster of DOS and the de facto leader of ESP and NXIVM.

Penza was a chickenshit and a coward IMO. She was afraid of her own shadow.

That’s why she also chickened out and let Clare Bear buy herself a better-than-deserved plea deal.

The monster of evil – Clare ‘Clare Bear’ Bronfman – she has claws and she bites. Somehow this most vicious of all Nxians – other than perhaps Keith Alan Raniere himself – got the sweetest plea deal from the feds.

Penza was afraid of going to trial with Clare cuz she’s a coward, LOL.

But the reality is that Clare would have been easily convicted at trial.

Even an ambulance chasing douchebag (like Claviger) could have convicted Clare at trial.

Even an intern (fresh out of law school) could have convicted Clare at trial.

Even a drunk prosecutor suffering from the flu could have convicted Clare Bear at trial. 🙂

The evidence was overwhelming. Clare should not have been given a sweetheart deal by Penza the chickenshit prosecutor.

Clare Bronfman settled on a deal that saw her pay a $6 million fine [3 percent of her net worth] and sentencing guidelines of 21-24 months. Money may not buy you love but it can buy you a shorter prison sentence.
Prosecutors need spines and nerves of steel, both of which Penza is sorely lacking.

I really think Penza was an okay prosecutor at best. Glad she’s gone.

The next round of indictments need a prosecutor who won’t grant easy plea deals. 🙂

This is a fair comment, Frank. You’re just afraid to criticize certain people (like Penza and Dianne), which is why you deny approving these fair posts.  You’re not journalist, Frank.

You’re a pathetic kiss ass, looking not to offend your chosen buddies or heroes.

You should stop deciding who can be offended and just decide if the comments are fair or not.

Fuck you and I hope you get ASS CANCER, you cocksucker. 🙂

I bid you a nice day.

From being greeted by His Holiness The Dalai Lama [after receiving a $2 million donation from the Bronfman sisters] in 2009 and given the white scarf of purity to being placed in the SHU after being caught with a cell phone at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center in 2019 – Keith Alan Raniere has had a spectacular ride from king of his cult to slave of the state. Whatever else you might say about Moira Kim Penza – whether she did good or ill or could have done better – one thing is indisputable – she led the prosecution team and they won a conviction of Keith Alan Raniere that is likely to see him sentenced to be behind bars for more than a decade and quite possibly the rest of his life.
Like her or not — Moira Kim Penza lead the prosecution team that place a lad who liked to be called Vanguard in prison for years to come.

