Exclusive V-Week Videos — Vanguard Himself on Stage for Six Glorious Minutes

The rarest of V-Week videos [I saved the best for last]. It is Keith Alan Raniere himself, on stage, talking to his adoring audience about life’s deepest profundities.

In the speech he admits that he is a demon, a rare burst of honesty on the illustrious one’s part.

He is also about to introduce his pride and joy, the singing group Simply Human.

Here is a rare glimpse behind the scenes of Vanguard Week – with the Vanguard on his birthday.

Below is the full text of his speech at V-Week 2016. Raniere is onstage to introduce the vocal group Simply Human:.

Oh wow it’s bright up here. Please be seated if you’re standing. I can see little heads. Hey is interesting what you were saying. The themes of vanguard week and what it’s about normally announces itself before the week. And one of the issues that have come about is our community how valuable how important, how meaningful do we want it to be.

And we give things meaning. I’m not the first one to say something for example like justice. We like to think about justice but justice is something we earn. Justice doesn’t fall from the sky where we are all just these passive recipients you know sitting on the beach with a drink or something like that and justice is there.

Likewise words like honor, concepts like honor, we need to empower that with meaning. And meaning doesn’t sit there oh yes Honor huh? That’s very meaningful. The way we make things meaningful is we hurt for them. We pain for them. And the strength of a community is how much effort that community will put against adversity in any of these things.

So in-line with that we’ve had for a good number of years an organism called Simply Human. And that has had many types of incarnations. There is still some people from the very beginning that are all the way through. Other people have come and gone. And recently Simply Human for a number of reasons has had a personnel change different things that were going on within it. And there was a real question of Simply Human. Should it exist?

Should it go on this year. And more than even Simply Human going on, what does that mean to the community? That here you have a thing of the community, And certainly things come and go, But you just let any identity go. And the answer was no.

There have been a number of things this year that needed to be fought for to bring our community strength.

I am very devilish. I think I am probably the worst coach in the world because I am just a demon. You know if I am coaching you I am going to have you do something with your left hand, your right hand, your left foot, your right foot, your head, and then I am going to ask you to, you know, just the hard thing. So I do this and it is with a twisted sense of pleasure in someways.

The extra effort being able to pull effort out of others and Pull effort out of myself. So here we are coming into V week. And the people involved in Simply Human and other things there. I can’t tell you how much they took on this year. The artistic and musical piece that you saw was original. Completely.

So we have people who are involved in Simply Human involved in doing that. We have The arts performances, we have them doing all sorts of different things. And they’re in the middle. They are putting all this stuff together and I go up to one of the Simply Human people and say ‘ you know I think we need to have a Simply Human performance. ‘

They said you’re kidding. I said no. So we started. And It started out as A little seed of a performance. So we said OK. should we do One personnel that we can get or pull other people In.

Well you know when you pull other people in it’s like a whole new dynamic. we pulled other people in. Two new people in. And This idea just started to just to evolve. Does this like two weeks before now. It’s like two weeks ago. Not even that it was oh well here is like three months we can have this thing. Let’s throw everything together. They come on campus Here and start rehearsing. And what evolved from it was an incredibly, at least for me, emotional piece. Simply Human is far more than being just A sing type of band. It’s a unit that’s created to express things that are meaningful and more importantly transformative to humans. And what you are about to see is an incredible work in progress. This has evolved even with in the past day. Its growing by itself. And it’s a series of songs organized around a principle to make a piece in itself. And it’s I think different from anything certainly they’ve ever done and evolving towards something that I think within performance arts, even within education and expression. Is something that is very very important.

But of course to make matters worse we didn’t pull in just Simply Human. We pulled in intra?

You will see a group of people here Simply Human and beyond that took and Incredible step and put it in incredible efforts to make this happen. And you will be seeing stuff again that hasn’t been done till today.

And it is with the greatest gratitude, tribute and just awe that I will, if I can, hand over the mic to Simply Human. Thank you.

