Monte Blu Is Likely Female, a True Believer and Not Just a Troll [No Man Would Write About Keith Like That]

1) If anger, stress and negative feelings (towards objects, people or events) are only ‘manifested’ by people who aren’t fully integrated into Vanguards perfect philosophy —– then WHY THE FUCK can’t Vanguard kick his own negative habits of stressing over garlic-laced pussy and disliking women who aren’t skinny sticks?

Why can’t he embrace women’s authenticity (LOL) and accept them for how they look naturally?

Why did Keith’s texts (shown in court) show that he was stressing out over one of his women fucking another guy while asking her about the guy’s penis size?

[See below for Keith’s super embarrassing text exchange]

==============

2) If habits like exercising for 40 minutes per day or taking a shower in under five minutes can be manifested by Vanguard’s perfect philosophy of mind over matter —- then WHY THE FUCK is Vanguard a chubby & pudgy piglet who reportedly always smells like he hasn’t bathed recently?

Sounds like he needs more serious exercise than just walking around the block each night at a snail’s pace.

Or maybe he needs to cut his calories like he asks his women to do?

Sounds like his own philosophy isn’t working for him. LOL.

==============

3) If Vanguard is truly “100% joyous” at all times (even in prison, as Monte claims) then WHY THE FUCK did Claviger report that Keith has been seen crying in the fetal position, after getting his ASS KICKED in several prison fights?

==============

4) If Vanguard has no ‘negative feelings’ then WHY THE FUCK did he talk about the pleasure he got from seeing lovely Lauren Salzman torn apart on the witness stand by his attorney?

Wouldn’t that be ‘ego’ driving such a vengeful emotion?

Wouldn’t that be against his own philosophy of remaining joyous at all times?

==============

In summary…

If Vanguard’s philosophy can help people to manifest anything into a ‘positive thought’ and allow them to always be 100% joyous —- then WHY THE FUCK does Keith fear, hate and respond negatively to so many things in life? 🙂

****

Now for the splendid texts between Cami and Keith that truly show Keith as the enlightened being he truly is:

April 28, 2015

KEITH: Why haven’t you insisted on swallowing me [Keith’s semen] since you did so with R [Robbie]? I can’t keep calling you. I want you to force yourself to stay connected.

CAMI: I haven’t wanted it. I’ve been intimate with you without pushing me away. That’s big.

KEITH: That’s the worst news of all. His sperm and DNA should be disgusting and invasive. You should have want to do anything to love mine [semen], to try to save what is left of a connection. Do you like his fluid more than mine?

CAMI: Right now, neither.

KEITH: Did you ever prefer his taste, etc., over mine?

CAMI: Why do you want me to answer that?

KEITH: Please don’t question me like this anymore. I can’t tell you the reasons. Please answer.

CAMI: If I didn’t, I wouldn’t have chosen to be with him.

KEITH: You chose to be with him because you liked the taste of his semen better?????

CAMI: No.

KEITH: Then what do you mean?

CAMI: But if I disliked it, I would have avoided it.

KEITH: I asked specifically about taste. Did you specifically mention to him you liked it??

CAMI: I can’t remember.

KEITH: I need you to.

CAMI: Probably.

KEITH: What did you like?

CAMI: Seriously? I’m hesitant to share this with you.

KEITH: I need everything. This is explicitly in the letter I wrote. For me to do anything more with you I need to know you want to tell me all.

CAMI: Does that mean you accepted the vow? [of her lifetime slavery]

KEITH: No. You keep giving me reasons not to. I keep telling you want I need that is different. Did you like his taste better than mine?

CAMI: I wish I didn’t have to answer this. Yes.

KEITH: The wish thing hurts us. What did you like better?

CAMI: Taste, consistency, quantity, intensity.

KEITH: What about each of these things?

CAMI: Taste; he is mild and sweet. Consistency; not too concentrated. Quantity; small amount. Intensity; strong release speed. I am sorry you had to hear that.

KEITH: He is shorter and thinner penis-wise?

CAMI: Longer, but thinner.

KEITH: Is he longer when I’m fully hard?

CAMI: Probably about same.

KEITH: Did he hit the back of you? [when Robbie and Cami had intercourse.]

CAMI: ?

KEITH: Last spring?

CAMI: Oh, I can’t remember.

KEITH: I am examining perception. I know his penis is 6.75 fully erect and mine is 7.5, so I am looking at how you are slanting things.

CAMI: What the fuck? How do you know that?

KEITH: Likewise with intensity. You forget our passionate times and compare our day-to-day [sex] and in the last year I’ve been heartbroken and could barely function.

CAMI: Why does this matter?

KEITH: Maybe someday I’ll tell you, but guys know these things about each other.

CAMI: How?

KEITH: Later.

CAMI: I thought men did share these things.

KEITH: … Men masturbate together.

CAMI: No way. Have you masturbated with him?

KEITH: They don’t share about their women, but themselves is different.

CAMI: Have you seen his penis?

KEITH: His is definitely not the width or length of mine. How are you going to fix this lie? [that Robbie’’s penis is as big when fully erect].

CAMI: You haven’t been at your fullest in a long time. It isn’t a lie.

KEITH: That is the problem. Your whole memory of him is a lie. The time before last I was easily longer than him. I kept hitting the back of you, remember? You came twice.

CAMI: How can I forget? But you were hitting the tender spots on the sides. I never cum because you hit the back. That has never been the case.

KEITH: It is highly doubtful he [Robbie’s semen] was even close to as sweet. I actually have a very strong basis for that. Mild maybe. Less volume definitely, but you put less volume as a plus. It is always a minus because I can put the rest elsewhere. [To heal other women with his glorious semen] No, most people don’t cum because of the back, I was just pointing out I was 7.5 that morning.

CAMI: To be honest, this isn’t that important to me. You’re bigger and better in every way, I’m sure of it.

KEITH: I don’t believe you’re sure of it, but the taste has a special significance. All of these things can be altered: Length, width, intensity, taste, even to some degree volume. But there is an important factor in taste that is essential and that you have increased that sex so much and still protect the lie. I can challenge the lie on measurables, but not the measurables that you must do. This is mostly measurable because if the lie you created real passion — because of real passion you grossly exaggerated the experience [with Robbie]. How are you going to fix that?…

CAMI: I don’t care who’s better or bigger. You do. Take it, hon. And yes, I am sure that you are superior.

***

Such a superior being….

