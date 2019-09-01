Exclusive V-Week Videos: Rare Nicki Clyne Standup Comedy Routine – Her Top # 12 List of Photo Captions for V-Week 2016

Comedienne Nicki Clyne appeared at V-Week 2016 [the last great V-Week before the DOS branding was revealed and ruined Nxivm].

She gave up her acting career as a serious actress and became a fulltime Nxivm coach and part time stand up comedian for the sake of her Vanguard.

Here is her at her funniest, doing a routine she calls the “the top 12 list of Photo Captions for V-Week 2016.” They are replete with her funny pictures and funnier commentary. She creates funny captions for Nxivm pictures.

Here they are in stills for your delectation and amusement:

12. Hey Jim, do you think aliens take selfies? Think about it.

11. Everybody stop! I lost my contact lens!

10. I’m pretty sure it’s ethical since I don’t have abstraction.

9. Whoever washed my favorite Adidas jacket is so dead.

8. Um, guys? No, seriously, can someone please help me down?

7. Hey guys, maybe if we make it black & white, they won’t know we’ve been up for 47 hours.

6. I just don’t get why people call us a cult.

5. I’m telling you, it’s a NEED!!!

4. When Ethicists starts talking about the levels of morality.

3. Maybe if I just lie here looking stressed someone will massage me.

2. I’ll just leave this here in case I want E.Coli later

1. Okay guys, seriously… Who farted?

