Exclusive V-Week Videos: Rare Nicki Clyne Standup Comedy Routine – Her Top # 12 List of Photo Captions for V-Week 2016

September 1, 2019

Comedienne Nicki Clyne appeared at V-Week 2016 [the last great V-Week before the DOS branding was revealed and ruined Nxivm].

She gave up her acting career as a serious actress and became a fulltime Nxivm coach and part time stand up comedian for the sake of her Vanguard.

Here is her at her funniest, doing a routine she calls the “the top 12 list of Photo Captions for V-Week 2016.” They are replete with her funny pictures and funnier commentary. She creates funny captions for Nxivm pictures.

 

Here they are in stills for your delectation and amusement:

12. Hey Jim, do you think aliens take selfies? Think about it.
11. Everybody stop! I lost my contact lens!
10. I’m pretty sure it’s ethical since I don’t have abstraction.
9. Whoever washed my favorite Adidas jacket is so dead.
8. Um, guys? No, seriously, can someone please help me down?
7. Hey guys, maybe if we make it black & white, they won’t know we’ve been up for 47 hours.
6. I just don’t get why people call us a cult.
5. I’m telling you, it’s a NEED!!!
4. When Ethicists starts talking about the levels of morality.
3. Maybe if I just lie here looking stressed someone will massage me.
2. I’ll just leave this here in case I want E.Coli later
1. Okay guys, seriously… Who farted?

 

Nicki Clyne:  “Nobody’s got a sense of humor anymore. The world’s dying for comedy like never before, but nobody knows how to laugh.
Nicki Clyne: “I got all kinds of funny ideas in my head to help make the world happy again.”

 

Nicki, you’re not funny. You’re a sad young punk. What the hell do you want to try to be funny for? You’ll break everybody’s heart. What’s there for you to be funny about? You’ve been a fool all your life, haven’t you?
Oh, and above all, thanks Nicki for sharing with Frank Report your secret location in Puerto Vallarta -[via this picture]. It was a big help in locating our Vanguard – and just before your group blow job. Bless you child.

