Proposed Standup Comedy for Vanguard for Next V-Week

I originally published this on September 1, 2017 – as Vanguard Week 2017 was drawing to a close. I entitled it Proposed Standup for V for V-Week 2018. It was part of my ongoing process of ridiculing the rodent.

Happily there was no Vanguard Week in 2018, for the odious one was arrested in March 2018.

At the time I wrote this, I was the only one writing about Vanguard. The New York Times story was more than a month and a half from publication. I was chipping away at Keith Raniere’s credibility, continuing an onslaught of his character.

During August and September of 2017, numerous DOS women contacted me and told me they read my material and quit DOS. I found that ridicule of Raniere emboldened them. They saw that when I could safely mock him – openly and notoriously mock him – they felt they could at least quietly escape.

Here was/is my proposed Vanguard comedy routine – which Vanguard never got to use [if he would have used it] for Vanguard Week 2018.

****

Venereal disease is no laughing matter. Yet sometimes a good laugh – at the idiocy of what is transpiring in the world of Vanguard – might help deprogram some folks wavering on the fence. [And there are several I am told.]

Vanguard uses a myriad of techniques to get people inducted.

