By Bangkok

A lot of people talk shit about NXIVM’s program.

However, it may have done some good.

Thus, I think it’s only fair to look at the results of senior people who went thru the program:

1) Brandon Porter went from being a practicing M.D. to being an insulation salesman, while throwing away years of college and medical school.

2) Allison Mack went from being a rich and famous television star to being an unemployable, broke, convicted racketeer and sex slaver (and soon to be prisoner).

3) Nicki Clyne went from having a starring role on Battlestar Galactica to serving sandwiches at a Vegan Deli, while being unemployable for any acting roles ever again.

4) Clare Bear reportedly inherited $400-$500 million dollars, but according to Frank Parlato (and federal court asset disclosures) her current fortune is only around $200 million in total assets.

5) Emi Salinas went from being a well respected, international figure who was poised to lead Mexico one day —- to becoming an outcast in his own country and humiliating his family name, while reportedly fleeing the country for a while.

6) Bitch Pam Cafritz hailed from a rich and prominent family. But she left this world as a dying fool, drinking milky white cocktails to cure her cancer rather than visiting a real hospital. Oh, and her $8 million dollars was apparently appropriated for the good of NXIVM. What a sad, wasted life.

It would seem to me that NXIVM’s program is akin to self flagellation, but multiplied by infinity.

Has anybody ever come out of NXIVM better off than before they started?

