Woody Allen and Jeffrey Epstein – Friends and Kindred Spirits?

[Editor’s Note: Just because Woody Allen and Jeffrey Epstein may have been friends does not mean they are kindred spirits in the abuse of underage girls. Epstein had hundreds, perhaps thousands of underage girls whose lives he left an indelible blemish on. Many of those lives he may have ruined. Woody Allen seems to have had only one young woman he snatched up and completely coopted – the adopted daughter of his girlfriend/lover Mia Farrow- Soon-Yi – whom he married – and possibly his eight year old stepdaughter Dylan Farrow and possibly a 16 year old school girl a named Babi Christina Engelhardt. Allen continued to make movies throughout his scandals, and his career and reputation have remained unscathed. It pays to be funny, something Jeffrey Esptein clearly wasn’t. While Allen reportedly began having sex with Soon-Yi after she reached the age of consent, he seems to have groomed her for years.]

By Nice Guy

Jeffrey Epstein & Woody Allen with Woody’s adopted daughter and now wife.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2431022/amp/Woody-Allen-spotted-convicted-child-sex-offender-Jeffrey-Epstein-Upper-East-Side-stroll.html

The Daily Mail reported in effect:

Epstein was ‘hugging (Allen) and taking close to his ear’ in Manhattan and had his arm on Woody’s shoulder.

The pair were accompanied by Allen’s step daughter-turned-much younger wife, Soon-Yi, 42

The three were walking together along Madison Avenue and began ‘talking and laughing’ as they neared Epstein’s $50 million East 71st Street town house and went inside.

Side Note facts about Woody’s adopted daughter/wife.

1. She has never had a picture taken ever driving.

2. She is never alone, out shopping by herself or otherwise alone.

3. She supposedly attended college but no college acknowledges she was a past student.

4. Her former child psychiatrist claims that she would be unable to graduate college unless she had tutors and and even that is dubious. The same child psychiatrist stated that she should not be allowed to drive a car.

Woody claims his adopted daughter wife is not slow. She’s never given an on air interview of any kind…..

***

Woody said of his wife:

Oh, well, one of the great experiences of my life has been my wife. She had a very, very difficult upbringing in Korea: She was an orphan on the streets, living out of trash cans and starving as a 6-year-old. And she was picked up and put in an orphanage. And so I’ve been able to really make her life better. I provided her with enormous opportunities, and she has sparked to them. She’s educated herself and has tons of friends and children and got a college degree and went to graduate school, and she has traveled all over with me now. She’s very sophisticated and has been to all the great capitals of Europe. She has just become a different person. So the contributions I’ve made to her life have given me more pleasure than all my films.

