Woody Allen and Jeffrey Epstein – Friends and Kindred Spirits?

[Editor’s Note: Just because Woody Allen and Jeffrey Epstein may have been friends does not mean they are kindred spirits in the abuse of underage girls. Epstein had hundreds, perhaps thousands of underage girls whose lives he left an indelible blemish on. Many of those lives he may have ruined. Woody Allen seems to have had only one young woman he snatched up and completely coopted – the adopted daughter of his girlfriend/lover Mia Farrow- Soon-Yi – whom he married – and possibly his eight year old stepdaughter Dylan Farrow and possibly a 16 year old school girl a named Babi Christina Engelhardt. Allen continued to make movies throughout his scandals, and his career and reputation have remained unscathed. It pays to be funny, something Jeffrey Esptein clearly wasn’t. While Allen reportedly began having sex with Soon-Yi after she reached the age of consent, he seems to have groomed her for years.]
Jeffrey Epstein & Woody Allen with Woody’s adopted daughter and now wife.
The Daily Mail reported in effect:
- Epstein was ‘hugging (Allen) and taking close to his ear’ in Manhattan and had his arm on Woody’s shoulder.
- The pair were accompanied by Allen’s step daughter-turned-much younger wife, Soon-Yi, 42
- The three were walking together along Madison Avenue and began ‘talking and laughing’ as they neared Epstein’s $50 million East 71st Street town house and went inside.
Side Note facts about Woody’s adopted daughter/wife.
1. She has never had a picture taken ever driving.
2. She is never alone, out shopping by herself or otherwise alone.
3. She supposedly attended college but no college acknowledges she was a past student.
4. Her former child psychiatrist claims that she would be unable to graduate college unless she had tutors and and even that is dubious. The same child psychiatrist stated that she should not be allowed to drive a car.
Woody claims his adopted daughter wife is not slow. She’s never given an on air interview of any kind…..
Oh, well, one of the great experiences of my life has been my wife. She had a very, very difficult upbringing in Korea: She was an orphan on the streets, living out of trash cans and starving as a 6-year-old. And she was picked up and put in an orphanage. And so I’ve been able to really make her life better. I provided her with enormous opportunities, and she has sparked to them. She’s educated herself and has tons of friends and children and got a college degree and went to graduate school, and she has traveled all over with me now. She’s very sophisticated and has been to all the great capitals of Europe. She has just become a different person. So the contributions I’ve made to her life have given me more pleasure than all my films.
I read Muriel Hemingway’s autobiography Out Came The Sun. She wrote about making the movie Manhattan with Woody. When she turned 18 Woody flew to her home in Idaho and stayed with her family. He tried to lure her to Paris with him. She didn’t want to go but her parents not only didn’t say no, they lightly encouraged her. She told Woody no, he left the next day.
https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2015/03/woody-allen-mariel-hemingway-manhattan
Very strange indeed.
Soon-Yi was not Woody Allen’s step-daughter. She was his girlfriend Mia’s adopted daughter. It’s an important distinction.
Also, Allen’s reputation is not unscathed. His deal with Amazon was terminated, his last movie was not released, and many actors will no longer work with him. His days as a filmmaker are over.
Correction: Woody Allen’s last movie is going to open in a film festival in France, and he is currently working on a movie in Spain. So he is still making films, but his career definitely took a hit after Dylan Farrow’s accusations.
Diane,
I am completely wrong. Thank you for correcting me. Woody Allen did not adopt Soon-Yi.
Interestingly enough not one photo to the best of my knowledge has ever surfaced of Soon-Yi out on the town alone driving a car or even shopping.
There does not seem to be any photos of Soon-Yi with her children without Woody Allen. Do any such photos exist? I doubt it.
Niceguy, in Manhattan, people don’t necessarily use private cars to get around. Soon Yi is rich, so she may own a car, but New York is not a car culture. It’s a walking town, or subways or cabs. She probably has servants to grocery shop for her. But for other shopping, it’s easier for a rich person to have their doorman hail a cab, than to worry about traffic and especially parking. If she has a car, it’s also possible she has a driver, like other rich people. That way the driver worries about traffic and parking.
You don’t see many photos of famous New Yorkers driving cars. I’ve never seen photos of Woody Allen driving. It’s the cabbies in New York who have stories of transporting the rich and famous.
Diane,
LOL
20+ years not one photo of Soon-Yi without Woody or a chaperone exists to the best of my knowledge?
Not one!!!!!!
Why?
The paparazzi have been covering the MIa Farrow & Woody Allen story for 20 years!!!!!!
Nothing suspicious at all about that……
I think you’ll like my mother you’re a fan of Woody Allen and don’t see what’s right in front of your face.
Diane,
And you think a woman(Clare Bronfman) without a pocketbook is strange….
But the apparent lack of one photo of Soon-yi without Woody Allen is not strang at all?
How many times have you watched Annie Hall? ;). (Kidding)
One would think that accused pedophiles like Epstein and Woody Allen would stay as far from each other as possible.
And Woody Allen now wonders why he is having such a difficult time getting his memoirs published.
In more Epstein news Epstein’s former cell mate Nicholas Tartaglione claims that he has been threatened to keep his mouth shut about Epstein.
Will the DOJ investigate?
EPSTEIN’S CELLMATE TOLD THERE WILL BE A “PRICE TO PAY” IF HE TALKS
Begs to be transferred to another jail.
Paul Joseph Watson | Infowars.com – AUGUST 21, 2019
Jeffrey Epstein’s former cellmate claims he was told there would be a “price to pay” if he talked about the sex trafficker’s alleged suicide and is begging to be transferred to another jail.
Now Tartaglione is requesting a transfer because he says prison guards have been threatening him and telling him to “stop talking.”
Epstein’s suicide has now largely disappeared from the headlines, with many of the high profile clients he provided “services” for breathing a huge sigh of relief.
As we reported last week, Epstein’s injuries that led to his death are more common in victims of homicide by strangulation than by hanging.
Epstein being dead didn’t change anything, he probably wouldn’t have talked. So the Feds have the same information they had while he was alive to go after his co-conspirators. Bonus – no expensive trial/imprisonment for Epstein. It’s all good.
I don’t agree with this, “Allen continued to make movies throughout his scandals, and his career and reputation have remained unscathed.” Allen has a very bad reputation in a lot of America, the leftist coasts excluded. He hasn’t had much success for several years.
Re Woody Allen and his daughter/wife.
I forgot to mention one of the more peculiar aspects of body language with Woody Allen and his adopted daughter wife Soon-Yi ……
Woody Allen frequently grasps or holds the upper arm of Soon-Yi with a seemingly tight grip in the same way a parent would hold a hyper child.
I made this last observation because my neighbor has an adult Autistic child and uses it to keep his child from running off.
I do not believe I have ever witnessed any adult couples walk this way.
Maybe Soon-Yi has been helped Woody walk these past 20+ years…..
Funny Woody Allen does not seem to need a cane when he is alone.
Allen is afraid she would run away if he let go.
Scott,
I think that is actually it!
😉